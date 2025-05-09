X-MEN: With THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Set To Helm, A New Name Is In The Mix To Play Jubilee

It looks like Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier might be a lock to helm Marvel Studios' X-Men movie, and we're now hearing that a new name is in the mix to play Jubilee...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Last night, the news broke that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is in line to helm Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and we now have some (rumored) casting updates along with a new name reportedly in the mix to play Jubilee.

Though Schreier is said to be in early talks, the fact that multiple trades ran the story at the same time and reported that the filmmaker recently turned down several high-profile jobs may indicate that it's a done deal. Things could always change, of course, but Jeff Sneider believes that Schreier will ultimately be announced as the director of X-Men.

Sneider is also hearing that Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are still on the studio's radar (they were said to be in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), and believes Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson could be "back in play" for an unknown part.

He also reports that 15-year-old Trinity Bliss, who made her big-screen debut as Tuk in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, might be in line to play Jubilee. Bliss has also appeared in Mr. Corman, The Garcias, and Really Loud House.

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister). 

Despite new actors being brought in for the reboot, most of the cast of the 20th Century Fox-era films are set to return for Avengers: Doomsday. They are also expected to appear in Secret Wars, so the OG team might factor in to the new X-Men's debut in some capacity.

Sneider reiterates that "some X-Men team members are expected to debut in the two-part finale of the Avengers Saga."

Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about his "10-year plan" for the Mutant Saga in a recent interview.

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/9/2025, 12:37 PM
I heard Danny Devito is playing Jubilee and Charlie Day is the new Wolverine.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/9/2025, 12:46 PM
@slickrickdesigns -
I thought it was the other way around...

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/9/2025, 12:52 PM
@Goldboink - Devito was debunked as Wolverine but not as Jubilee
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/9/2025, 12:54 PM
@slickrickdesigns -

Perfect 2025 logic.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/9/2025, 1:47 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I can dig it
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/9/2025, 12:39 PM
If they hire him, that will be another flop for Marvel and Disney.b

Do it so I have something to laugh at.

Nolanite out
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/9/2025, 12:42 PM
@Nolanite - nah X-Men is huge IP and will do well
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/9/2025, 12:48 PM
@Nolanite - if any studio can [frick] up the X-Men it's Disney Marvel. The pile of bastardized bodies is starting to look like the Battle of the Bastards.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/9/2025, 1:17 PM
@JacobsLadder - I had forgotten how perfectly the FoX-Men were depicted.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/9/2025, 12:41 PM
Loving all the rumored casting minus Ayo as Storm - she’s a great actress but no way she has what it takes to play a great Storm.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/9/2025, 1:14 PM
@TheLobster - Maybe if it was X-Men the musical lol!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 12:51 PM
Not familiar with Trinity Bliss’s work but she definitely looks the part of Jubilee imo so I would give her a shot!!.

User Comment Image

David Jonnsson would be an interesting addition , maybe Hank McCoy/Beast?.

Anyway I would be down for Harris Dickinson as Cyclops ,Margaret Qualley as Rogue and Julia Butters as Kitty Pryde!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/9/2025, 12:58 PM
Why are they even talking about Jubilee this soon? Give us the classic team first.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 1:00 PM
@TheFinestSmack - This.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/9/2025, 1:04 PM
@TheFinestSmack - There was a rumor that the lineup would resemble the animated series.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/9/2025, 1:04 PM
She making reverse I love you sing in picture I namm pass show picture pass
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/9/2025, 1:31 PM
Kevin continues to hire generic talent for what is honestly the most important MCU film ever. Jake Schreier.....what a joke dude. And then we got Michael Leslie writing the film. MCU Xmen is officially a SAFE movie. So disappointing.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/9/2025, 1:34 PM
So are we getting both Jubilee AND Kitty Pryde? I've always found it funny that they've rarely been on the same X-Men roster, since they basically fulfill the same role.🤣
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/9/2025, 1:38 PM
To start the series off with Jubilee instead of Kitty is a massive mistake. They need to start off with the 70’s & 80’s Chris Claremont and John Bryne era first. I grew up on the 90’s era(Jim Lee, The Kubert Brothers, J. Scott Campbell, Whilce Portacio, JR Jr, etc) and absolutely LOVE those storylines but it would be such a waste if we didn’t get some silver age X-men stories.

