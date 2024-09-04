Beau DeMayo Will Reveal The "Whole Truth" Of His X-MEN '97 Firing... If You Subscribe To His OnlyFans Page

Beau DeMayo Will Reveal The &quot;Whole Truth&quot; Of His X-MEN '97 Firing... If You Subscribe To His OnlyFans Page

Beau DeMayo, who was fired as X-Men '97 showrunner earlier this year, has promised to reveal the "whole truth" of what happened... to those who subscribe to his OnlyFans page.

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Via Toonado.com

Back in March, the surprising news broke that Marvel Studios/Disney had fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo shortly before the animated revival show's world premiere.

Since then, the internet has been rife with rumors and speculation about what might have led to DeMayo's dismissal, and last month, Marvel finally released a statement on the matter.

"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

Though no specific details were revealed, we have since heard that DeMayo was terminated for sending lewd photos to members of his staff, and there have been further reports of him being physically and sexually inappropriate with several of his colleagues.

DeMayo has denied this, suggesting that his firing was simply due to homophobia, and claiming that he was stripped of his X-Men '97 season 2 credit shortly after sharing some Gay Pride Month fan art of himself in a skimpy Cyclops costume.

Now, DeMayo is promising to reveal the "whole truth" about what happened... if you subscribe to his OnlyFans page for $9.99 a month.

DeMayo has already shared the following: "The allegations of egregious misconduct are false, the rumors being spread around me online are lies."

Marvel Studios recently hired a new scribe to replace DeMayo for the in-development season 3, with Deadline reporting that Matthew Chauncey, who has previously worked on episodes of What If...? and Ms. Marvel, will take over as head writer on X-Men '97.

Chauncey will work alongside director Jake Castorena, with original '90s series EPs Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald remaining on board as consulting producers.

What do you make of this development? Are you curious enough to know more about what happened to subscribe, or will you simply wait for the details to be made public? Drop us a comment down below.

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

X-MEN '97: Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Addresses Sexual Misconduct Claims And Alleges Marvel Studios Racism
Related:

X-MEN '97: Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Addresses Sexual Misconduct Claims And Alleges Marvel Studios Racism
X-MEN '97 Director Describes New Season 3 Head Writer Matthew Chauncey As A Genius
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Director Describes New Season 3 Head Writer Matthew Chauncey As A "Genius"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 9/4/2024, 3:32 PM
Ha!

Nah, I’m good.
Humperdink
Humperdink - 9/4/2024, 4:05 PM
@Odekahn -

He still trying to show everyone his nudes. Bruh...you proving the case. 🫣
cubrn
cubrn - 9/4/2024, 4:19 PM
@Humperdink - It proves nothing. For you to see his content on onlyfans, consent is required. What was alleged of him was non-consensual behavior. Hope that clears things up.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 3:32 PM
Just Put on a shirt man!
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 9/4/2024, 3:34 PM
What a strange human being and world we live in now....
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 3:37 PM
@JackBurton1 - republicans are weirder
sully
sully - 9/4/2024, 3:35 PM
2020 ruined OnlyFans. They used to be a website like Patreon. It was started for musicians and artists. 2020 hit and it got taken over by sex workers and now that's all OnlyFans is known for. Every time you hear about someone having an OnlyFans you immediacy think they're slinging their junk for money.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/4/2024, 3:40 PM
@sully - "slinging their junk for money."

Sometimes it's just feet. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Itwasme
Itwasme - 9/4/2024, 4:07 PM
@sully - onlyfans was started by porn dude who had previously started a couple porn sites. Sorry if that offends you.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 3:39 PM
does his "truth" include photos?
User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/4/2024, 3:41 PM
"we have since heard that DeMayo was terminated for sending lewd photos to members of his staff, and there have been further reports of him being physically and sexually inappropriate with several of his colleagues."

Insanely talented writer, but if this is true, then he can [frick] all the way off. Good riddance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 3:49 PM
@clintthahamster - yeah

It sucks man not just because of his work on X-Men 97 but his work on the Witcher too was some of , if not the best in the Netflix franchise too
Madman
Madman - 9/4/2024, 3:42 PM
Come on, Josh. It’s just a business expense…
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/4/2024, 3:45 PM
@Madman -

Josh has probably been subscribed to it for months now.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/4/2024, 3:42 PM
Who? No.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 3:43 PM
So which one of you journalists are gonna put your money where your mouth is in order to obtain the truth and pay that $9.99?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 9/4/2024, 3:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I'm sure Josh, Mark and others have already been signed up.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/4/2024, 3:48 PM
@IronMan616 - @HashTagSwagg - HAHAHA Got 'em
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/4/2024, 3:43 PM
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/4/2024, 3:44 PM
Got to get that guap when you don't have a job I guess.

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/4/2024, 3:46 PM
Haha. User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/4/2024, 3:46 PM
Maybe I'll be proven wrong here, but most people who want to clear their name don't decide to hide the truth behind a paywall.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/4/2024, 3:46 PM
Trash begets trash
GalactusEatsALL
GalactusEatsALL - 9/4/2024, 3:47 PM
More like the hole truth
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 3:50 PM
Well , dudes unemployed right now so he’s gotta make money somehow so I get the hustle lol.

The truth in my experience tends to be somewhere in the middle of 2 perspectives so he may be telling his truth but it may not be THE truth.

Anyway , I’m sure someone will post what he says on there somewhere on the internet and I’ll read it from there.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/4/2024, 3:52 PM
My best guess is that it will be a picture of his penis with "the whole truth" written on it.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 9/4/2024, 3:52 PM
Kee-RIMINY, when did everything get so stupidly complicated?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/4/2024, 3:58 PM
He's going to have it written on his body.
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 9/4/2024, 3:59 PM
I am NOT falling into this particular trap again.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/4/2024, 3:59 PM
Refutes accusations of sending sexually inappropriate material by making you join his website featuring sexually inappropriate material. That’s some 5-d chess logic.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/4/2024, 4:00 PM
Don't do it. He's just gonna spam you with nudes. The excuse was that it's for artists to "refrence" for the characters they're drawing when he was doing it to his coworkers on the show (although I don't recall any of the X-men being a homosexual black man in the show), except this time the excuse will be that he's sending his "whole truth." 🤡

User Comment Image

Leave this pervert fired and excommunicated where he belongs.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/4/2024, 4:04 PM
"Gotcha! Now here's another pic of my junk"
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/4/2024, 4:05 PM
So basically “simp” for him and he will tell you. 🙄🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣
Kadara
Kadara - 9/4/2024, 4:08 PM
Can someone share please? Not the X-Men stuff, we're here just for the hardcore nudes!
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 9/4/2024, 4:12 PM
I'm afraid this is where we part ways, mayo-broski.
User Comment Image
BART
BART - 9/4/2024, 4:19 PM
@Doomsday8888 - he really does seem like a weirdo
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/4/2024, 4:14 PM
Seems weird you’ll share the truth if you subscribe but it just takes on person doing that to share it with everyone else for free.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder