Beau DeMayo Will Reveal The "Whole Truth" Of His X-MEN '97 Firing... If You Subscribe To His OnlyFans Page

Back in March, the surprising news broke that Marvel Studios/Disney had fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo shortly before the animated revival show's world premiere.

Since then, the internet has been rife with rumors and speculation about what might have led to DeMayo's dismissal, and last month, Marvel finally released a statement on the matter.

"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

Though no specific details were revealed, we have since heard that DeMayo was terminated for sending lewd photos to members of his staff, and there have been further reports of him being physically and sexually inappropriate with several of his colleagues.

DeMayo has denied this, suggesting that his firing was simply due to homophobia, and claiming that he was stripped of his X-Men '97 season 2 credit shortly after sharing some Gay Pride Month fan art of himself in a skimpy Cyclops costume.

Now, DeMayo is promising to reveal the "whole truth" about what happened... if you subscribe to his OnlyFans page for $9.99 a month.

The only place you’ll hear the whole truth. Thank you for all the love and support 💙 https://t.co/RYbzdJKk9x pic.twitter.com/3AfVzDWPIc — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 4, 2024 Beau DeMayo says that his OnlyFans page is where fans can go to hear “the WHOLE truth”.



It costs $9.99 per month. pic.twitter.com/l2br3S4SRl — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) September 4, 2024

DeMayo has already shared the following: "The allegations of egregious misconduct are false, the rumors being spread around me online are lies."

Marvel Studios recently hired a new scribe to replace DeMayo for the in-development season 3, with Deadline reporting that Matthew Chauncey, who has previously worked on episodes of What If...? and Ms. Marvel, will take over as head writer on X-Men '97.

Chauncey will work alongside director Jake Castorena, with original '90s series EPs Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald remaining on board as consulting producers.

What do you make of this development? Are you curious enough to know more about what happened to subscribe, or will you simply wait for the details to be made public? Drop us a comment down below.

