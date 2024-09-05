X-MEN '97: 5 Most Shocking Claims Made By Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo In His OnlyFans Statement

Fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has laid a series of serious allegations on the doorstep of Marvel Studios and, in this feature, we're breaking down some of his most shocking claims. Check it out...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 remains one of Marvel Studios' most critically acclaimed projects and, as we're sure you're aware, Beau DeMayo was the man in charge of the Disney+ series.

He was fired shortly before the show's launch and, several months later, suggested it was because he'd shared some LGBTQ fan art. Marvel Studios quickly fired back and we soon started hearing about alleged inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct. Now, DeMayo is locked in a legal battle with Disney, the outcome of which is uncertain.

DeMayo recently shared a 30-minute video on his OnlyFans account - where he posts suggestive, non-nude images - revealing his side of the story...for the low, low price of $9.99. It's a strange move, especially when one of the allegations laid at his feet was sharing unsolicited photos with other creatives.

He denies all those claims, of course, and we've already shared a few insights from the writer (including what led to him parting ways with Marvel Studios over Blade). However, in this feature, you'll find some more huge revelations from DeMayo. 

To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. "Too Much Of A Fanboy"

4p9ffjp3q6jw4kbfwzb5hxs

Despite initially remaining silent on social media, DeMayo soon started taking to X to answer questions about X-Men '97. Revealing behind-the-scenes secrets and fascinating insights into the show, the creative soon struck up a strong rapport with fans. 

Making it clear he's on their side, the writer now claims he had to fight Marvel Studios executives over his desire to adapt certain storylines from specific comic books rather than creating brand new stories (which is what they supposedly wanted).

Apparently, he was called "uncollaborative, too difficult and too much of a fanboy." DeMayo added, "They openly resented me fighting for the fans." In fact, he argues that he was "painted" as "abusive" when he refused to have Jubilee "make gang signs or paint the sky with plasmoids in the shape of middle fingers."
 

4. A Toxic Work Environment

43264r9m5r3v8hzj9sqn5sk

We've very rarely heard anything bad about life at Marvel Studios, though recent years have seen an increase in complaints from VFX artists faced with tough deadlines and long hours. 

According to DeMayo, there were "near criminal working conditions" for VFX and animation artists working on X-Men '97; he even goes so far as to claim that some people "rapidly [lost] weight [and] [had] mental breakdowns."

The writer also states he had to notify a producer that "one of our leads is having a potentially exploitative sexual relationship with a PA." That producer supposedly buried the complaint and "repeatedly" joked to the crew that he'd shown DeMayo's "thirst traps on Instagram to his underage son, and his kid is wondering, 'Do they need to buy me shirts for Christmas?'"
 

3. No Love For Cyclops

v56nms587xr4hrck38jr4gm

One of the weirder declarations in DeMayo's video is that an artist who worked on X-Men '97 "repeatedly denounce[d] all men as jerks" and accused the writer of "failing the cause" because he'd kept Cyclops, a male character, as the team's leader. 

It gets stranger because another lead artist on the show is alleged to have told him in a 2021 company barbecue "that her husband felt that I must get a lot of dick based upon how I look."

This is presumably meant to highlight some of the adverse conditions DeMayo faced as a gay, Black man working at Marvel Studios. However, we're sure you'll all have different opinions on how serious what he's talking about here actually is. 
 

2. "A Hot Button Issue"

h3rpbpcpnrjnsjkgcwbx56

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige got his start in Hollywood working on 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies. In those, Bryan Singer used being a mutant as an allegory for homosexuality, an approach which made those first two instalments groundbreaking in the early 2000s. 

Now, though, DeMayo insists the culture at Marvel Studios is vastly different. When he suggested contacting producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race to help promote X-Men '97, the showrunner claims to have been told "by Marvel that they wouldn’t want to alienate certain audiences."

In fact, Marvel Studios' PR department is said to have listed "homosexuality as a hot-button issue to avoid alongside school shootings, the Gaza conflict and abortion."
 

1. Disney's Alleged Retaliation

q2kcrpfp9pm3znqmk8zg3

It's important to note that Marvel Studios has not responded to any of DeMayo's claims as we write this. They are just allegations at this time and his side of the story; that's something worth bearing in mind. Whether the full truth is ever revealed remains to be seen. 

Elaborating on the "breaches" in his exit agreement that cost him his season 2 credit on X-Men '97 season 2, DeMayo says those included posting fan art, speaking at a screening in a bar, talking about specific cast and crew members, and explaining how the massacre at the LGBTQ nightclub Pulse in 2016 inspired that critically acclaimed Genosha episode. 

The writer also believes Disney blacklisted him from "third party, non-Disney Comic-Con panels" and ensured he would be unable to attend the Emmys where X-Men '97 is nominated for Best Animated Series. 

The whole situation is pretty complicated and likely to only become more messy in the weeks and months ahead...

h/t Variety

BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/5/2024, 2:09 PM
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/5/2024, 2:12 PM
The mess continues
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/5/2024, 2:30 PM
@FireandBlood - I am a gay man and I have experienced my fair share of sexual harassment by whom? Gay Men. You can tell by his commentary and Only fans push that he communicates with "people" being half nude and he takes pride in it. He definitely did it in the workplace and wouldn't surprise me if he used his Only fans as a way for his colleagues to communicate with him. And when Marvel didn't tolerate his antics he went on a smear campaign to justify his behavior. Typical narcissist to play the victim in the fire they created that burned them.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/5/2024, 2:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - User Comment Image

I knew something was off with you.... 🤨


That's an Iron Man IRON!!!



...I thought the helmet was improperly pixilated in my phone!!!

MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/5/2024, 3:19 PM
@KennKathleen -

LMAO!!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/5/2024, 3:28 PM
@MahN166A - User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/5/2024, 2:12 PM
In other words, I am the victim. It’s because I’m black and gay and I demand privilege and compensation.
Demigods
Demigods - 9/5/2024, 2:34 PM
@WakandaTech - I could see this being a "both sides did something wrong and both sides did something right" type thing
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/5/2024, 2:36 PM
@WakandaTech - is he black I thought he was Latino, Puerto Rican or something? He looks Cuban or Dominican at best.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/5/2024, 2:40 PM
@TheMetaMan - same thing, different tribes.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/5/2024, 3:20 PM
@KennKathleen - As a Puerto Rican man, I was about to say, "That's not how that works...."

*Took 5 seconds to think about it*

"Nah, that's exactly how it works!"
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/5/2024, 3:31 PM
@MahN166A -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/5/2024, 2:13 PM
Him and Ray Fisher need to talk..
Blergh
Blergh - 9/5/2024, 2:42 PM
@Conquistador - or just outright bang, that’d be some hilarious break up drama!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/5/2024, 2:14 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 2:17 PM
That comment about what one of the writers said about Cyclops and males is completely plausible based on how terrible most modern writers are and how their twisted ideology ruins what they write.
Blergh
Blergh - 9/5/2024, 2:43 PM
@mountainman - something he didn’t say to aim directly at the base that catches “cancelled” celebrities.
Would be a very smart and calculated move on his pet
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 2:58 PM
@Blergh - None of us really knows what happened in that office. It’s all heresay.

But if anyone thinks that Disney, in our current year, would be firing someone because they are gay and black is absolutely insane.

I’d believe that other toxic people existed in that work place. I’d also believe that he could have been fired “unfairly”. But any accusations that they fired him for bigoted reasons fly in the face of everything Disney has done over the past 10 years.

But a female writer saying that she didn’t want a male to be the main character and that she hates males? Yeah that tracks with modern Hollywood for sure.

He was a good show runner. I appreciate the season of the show he gave us, but I’m not all of a sudden “on his side” just because he said that.
Blergh
Blergh - 9/5/2024, 3:31 PM
@mountainman - but don’t you think he’s already trying to preplan his next step in his career akin to Russel Brand? He’s saying exactly what that side of the fandom would want to hear.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/5/2024, 2:20 PM
5
if the storylines are stuff like magneto x rogue then marvel was right
4
ill believe that, marvel is pushing the artists too much
bcom
bcom - 9/5/2024, 2:21 PM
Ok, I have no idea what happened obviously because I wasn’t there, but I can’t help but get Ray Fisher vibes from what’s going on here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 2:24 PM
@bcom - I think the truth tends to be in the middle , especially when it involves 2 perspectives
sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 9/5/2024, 2:23 PM
I can't take my eyes off those biceps, i can't wait for his next OF show!
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 2:23 PM
Hmmm…

Him saying he was too much of a fan and the others around him weren’t sounds very similar to what he said about working in the Witcher even though some fans said even his work went against that.

https://www.tumblr.com/sing-for-theongreyjoy/699130314561290240/thoughts-on-the-interview-with-beau-demayo-where

I mean it’s Hollywood so I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s atleast some truth to his allegations but I just find it odd that he seems to have found himself in that position again.

Also wasn’t the toxic work conditions for the VFX artists due to Victoria Alonso being in charge who is no longer with them?.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 9/5/2024, 3:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I really take "being a fan" as more of his belief in his own ideas and his own vision. If someone disagrees with his vision then they must not be a fan of the show - his version of the show. It's narcissistic, though not too uncommon.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/5/2024, 2:25 PM
I am staying out of this one.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/5/2024, 2:30 PM
I need me a girl who will send the type of pics that Beau Demayo sends his staff team
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 9/5/2024, 2:32 PM
Best thing to do with this asshat is ignore him. Probably looking for attention. Positive or negative doesnt matter.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 9/5/2024, 2:33 PM
this all sounds fairly petty. whatever the case, they made a great show. perhaps everyone involved should get over themselves and make another banger.

that, or [frick] 🤷🏿‍♂️
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/5/2024, 2:34 PM
Sinbad gotta eat too.

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/5/2024, 2:35 PM
If it's true that they were not supposed to address "homosexuality as a hot-button issue to avoid alongside school shootings, the Gaza conflict and abortion."... Then a cartoon based on a comic that made a name for itself, addressing controversial issues of the day is not allowed to address the controversial issues of the day. 🤷🏻‍♂️
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/5/2024, 2:41 PM
@Izaizaiza - if Demayo’s career as a showrunner is kaput, I wouldn’t mind the guy writing for comics. He definitely has his own opinions on certain real world events. And he can get Greg Land as his artist. The guy references nudes for a living already
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/5/2024, 2:45 PM
@Izaizaiza - It's literally why comics are no longer selling.

Imagine if we had this invisible perimeter of safety in the beginning of comics. No Adolf. NO "nassis", no domestic or drug abuse.

I'm sick of the pu🐈ification of society, where we must use words like "graped" the "jab" and "unalived" out of fear of being removed from vocal platforms!!!

Bring back the first [frick]ing amendment!!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image


You know what I meant!!!
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 3:01 PM
@Izaizaiza - Maybe they just told him they didn’t want him injecting ideology too much. Once upon a time writing was allowed to have nuance and not hit you over the head. The show didn’t need to be more gay. The analogy for not hating people for being different is already there. Had they made Morph’s feelings for Wolverine more prominent it would have been a turn off to a lot of fans and would have added nothing to the storytelling.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/5/2024, 3:20 PM
@mountainman - "That comment about what one of the writers said about Cyclops and males is completely plausible based on how terrible most modern writers are and how their twisted ideology ruins what they write."

OK, but read it again. He didn't allege it was a writer, he said it was an artist.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2024, 3:26 PM
@SATW42 - OK. That doesn’t change the core point that a lot of creatives is Hollywood allow their terrible political and social views to negatively influence what they create.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/5/2024, 2:35 PM
"Pay ME to hear MY side of the story. For only $9.99"
Demigods
Demigods - 9/5/2024, 2:37 PM
Honestly, this sounds like Marvel was trying to push things that he pushed back against, and this guy probably did some shady stuff.

I could very well see people in the creative rooms flipping out that he didn't dethrone cyclops as the leader of the team (because "[frick] the patriarchy rah rah" in every thing ever). That doesn't mean this guy didn't have an inappropriate relationship with someone.

both parties can be doing something wrong here, and most likely are. It doesn't have to be a zero sum argument.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/5/2024, 2:40 PM
User Comment Image
