X-MEN '97: 5 Most Shocking Claims Made By Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo In His OnlyFans Statement

X-Men '97 remains one of Marvel Studios' most critically acclaimed projects and, as we're sure you're aware, Beau DeMayo was the man in charge of the Disney+ series.

He was fired shortly before the show's launch and, several months later, suggested it was because he'd shared some LGBTQ fan art. Marvel Studios quickly fired back and we soon started hearing about alleged inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct. Now, DeMayo is locked in a legal battle with Disney, the outcome of which is uncertain.

DeMayo recently shared a 30-minute video on his OnlyFans account - where he posts suggestive, non-nude images - revealing his side of the story...for the low, low price of $9.99. It's a strange move, especially when one of the allegations laid at his feet was sharing unsolicited photos with other creatives.

He denies all those claims, of course, and we've already shared a few insights from the writer (including what led to him parting ways with Marvel Studios over Blade). However, in this feature, you'll find some more huge revelations from DeMayo.

To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



5. "Too Much Of A Fanboy"

Despite initially remaining silent on social media, DeMayo soon started taking to X to answer questions about X-Men '97. Revealing behind-the-scenes secrets and fascinating insights into the show, the creative soon struck up a strong rapport with fans.

Making it clear he's on their side, the writer now claims he had to fight Marvel Studios executives over his desire to adapt certain storylines from specific comic books rather than creating brand new stories (which is what they supposedly wanted).

Apparently, he was called "uncollaborative, too difficult and too much of a fanboy." DeMayo added, "They openly resented me fighting for the fans." In fact, he argues that he was "painted" as "abusive" when he refused to have Jubilee "make gang signs or paint the sky with plasmoids in the shape of middle fingers."

