X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Says Marvel Scrapped His Plans For Onslaught And AGE OF APOCALYPSE Season 3

Yesterday, we learned that X-Men '97 season 2 is unlikely to premiere on Disney+ until 2026. The reason supposedly boils down to rewrites, a surprise following reports the second batch of episodes was pretty much finished.

As you'd expect, former showrunner Beau DeMayo isn't happy. If you believe Marvel Studios, was fired for sexual misconduct; his story is that it was retaliation for calling out their racist, unethical practices. Either way, he's hit back by revealing his scrapped plans for season 2 and beyond.

DeMayo started by confirming that the original plan was for Onslaught to appear in the season 2 finale. The way he puts it, Marvel Animation wasn't on board with his ambitious ideas for one of the X-Men's most formidable, iconic foes.

From what I’m hearing, the one director and exec who fought me and anyone else who loved the comics at every turn during season 1 has tossed most of what I had planned out 🤷‍♂️ At one point, the exec was pushing Emma and Logan being a couple 🙄 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 Yep, pretty sad. Season 2 is also only 9 episodes because of this and them canning my Onslaught/AoA finale. But Marvel loves shooting themselves in the foot, especially with certain directors and execs pushing their backwards “we know better than the comics” agenda. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 Yes — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 There’s a reason I’m trying to speak out on this. The stuff that happened was insane. And some of these people’s names have already been ID’d on Reddit. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 Yeah, sorry guys. But when Marvel protects a director who openly discriminates against anyone who isn’t like them, writes off Claremont as a old white man who’s stories we shouldn’t be adapting and instead do “our own versions,” what do you expect… — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024

It also sounds like DeMayo planned to take X-Men '97 down a much darker route which, even before his dismissal, Marvel was pulling away from.

However, this means we'll no longer get a third season taking place entirely in the "Age of Apocalypse" timeline, the third arc in what the showrunner describes as his five-year plan for the show.

DeMayo also shared a few insights into why this has likely led to season 2 rewrites, noting that he'd constructed "a season-long mystery of clues and foreshadowing that lead to Onslaught."

Actually, my version was dark and gritty. The exact opposite is happening. They wanted it to be more kid-friendly and focus “more on the school” when I wanted to take the X-Men into space and AoA. They’re doing damage control. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 This is a lie. They felt my season 2 was too dark. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 Apparently, a story about “fighting for a world that hates and fears you” should be lighter fare. I tried reminding them that the OG series succeeded because it didn’t pander to kids. I was ignored and undermined by this exec and director. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 Also I was there and this lead to a massive split in creative when they blew up my five season plan with no notice due to politics — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 Season 2 was written in 2022 and 2023. Animatics were in full review and episodes were being shipped. Animation has a long lead time. I was turning in the Bible for Season 3 in March when we parted. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 24, 2024 My plan was all of Season 3 would be AoA. Just to clarify. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 25, 2024 They’re rewriting the season because they blew up episode 10, which paid off a season-long mystery of clues and foreshadowing that lead to Onslaught. Once that was scrapped, Marvel kept pivoting on the story they wanted to tell and running the crew into the ground. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 25, 2024

Onslaught speculation began shortly after season 1 of X-Men '97 concluded and DeMayo pointed his social media followers to when and where they could find the first hints about Onslaught's eventual creation.

Remember how Xavier says to Magneto at the top of 10 how these waters represent the anger and pain you carried all these years. My idea was that Xavier was being infected all along in 10 via osmosis, and def when you see them pulled under. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 25, 2024 Note specifically the moment when both are completely submerged by a raging wave of trauma water and we cut away — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) September 25, 2024

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for updates as we have them.