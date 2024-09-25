X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Says Marvel Scrapped His Plans For Onslaught And AGE OF APOCALYPSE Season 3

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Says Marvel Scrapped His Plans For Onslaught And AGE OF APOCALYPSE Season 3

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has revealed that Marvel Studios pulled the plug on his ambitious plans for Onslaught and an Age of Apocalyse adaptation in the show's second and third seasons.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Yesterday, we learned that X-Men '97 season 2 is unlikely to premiere on Disney+ until 2026. The reason supposedly boils down to rewrites, a surprise following reports the second batch of episodes was pretty much finished. 

As you'd expect, former showrunner Beau DeMayo isn't happy. If you believe Marvel Studios, was fired for sexual misconduct; his story is that it was retaliation for calling out their racist, unethical practices. Either way, he's hit back by revealing his scrapped plans for season 2 and beyond. 

DeMayo started by confirming that the original plan was for Onslaught to appear in the season 2 finale. The way he puts it, Marvel Animation wasn't on board with his ambitious ideas for one of the X-Men's most formidable, iconic foes. 

It also sounds like DeMayo planned to take X-Men '97 down a much darker route which, even before his dismissal, Marvel was pulling away from.

However, this means we'll no longer get a third season taking place entirely in the "Age of Apocalypse" timeline, the third arc in what the showrunner describes as his five-year plan for the show.

DeMayo also shared a few insights into why this has likely led to season 2 rewrites, noting that he'd constructed "a season-long mystery of clues and foreshadowing that lead to Onslaught."

Onslaught speculation began shortly after season 1 of X-Men '97 concluded and DeMayo pointed his social media followers to when and where they could find the first hints about Onslaught's eventual creation. 

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

X-MEN '97: New Report Reveals When The Show Will Return To Disney+ With Season 2
Related:

X-MEN '97: New Report Reveals When The Show Will Return To Disney+ With Season 2
X-MEN '97 Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Sets The Record Straight On T'Challa Not Being Black Panther
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Sets The Record Straight On T'Challa Not Being Black Panther
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/25/2024, 9:41 AM

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/25/2024, 9:42 AM
I can't be the only one over Beau. Just seems like he's trying to stay relevant and giving off big Ray Fisher vibes
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 9:44 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yeah you're the only one, he's the reason why season one was great. You'll see the drop off in season two
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/25/2024, 9:47 AM
@bobevanz - I don't disagree that he is a large part of why the first season was great and that there will likely be a drop in quality but its over, we aren't buying his OnlyFans. Plus Gusto leaked it all anyway
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/25/2024, 9:50 AM
@bobevanz - he's definitely not the only one. Dude needs to get off social media for awhile and get a hobby or another job.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/25/2024, 9:41 AM
Omfg someone bring this dude in on a date rape charge and get him out of our lives.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 9:44 AM
@FrankenDad - weird.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/25/2024, 9:42 AM
I did not enjoy the finale, but it definitely felt like Onslaught was coming. I don't think anyone knows what to expect now from s2, but i won't miss Beau DeMayo.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/25/2024, 9:43 AM
“Marvel loves shooting themselves in the foot, especially with certain directors and execs pushing their backwards “we know better than the comics” agenda.”

Hey this guy actually cooked with this line. Even if good ol Brad Winderbaum did reject his nudies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 9:45 AM
i'm not reading all that shit but does that mean we will not be getting Onslaught or AGE OF APOCALYPSE? if so then that sucks.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 9:46 AM
@harryba11zack - I didn't know you could read lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 9:48 AM
@bobevanz - i read words good
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/25/2024, 9:52 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 10:01 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 9:45 AM
AHHHHHHH THE MOUSE [frick]S UP AGAIN
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/25/2024, 9:48 AM
The profile pic lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/25/2024, 9:54 AM
Here what we need to see is the Hulk VS Onslaught on the movie screen.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/25/2024, 9:55 AM
Name and shame the exec!

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/25/2024, 10:24 AM
@FireandBlood - we agree on so much on this site, but the level of trust you have in Beau not being completely full of shit, it's impressive but I can't match you're energy on this one.

Dude really seems like a creep and I don't mean because of his profile photos or his OF.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 9:57 AM
Where is that damn "real truth" Josh? you've been subbed to Beau's only fans for at least 2 months now.
User Comment Image
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 9/25/2024, 10:16 AM
It's alright, we're obviously gonna be building to Onslaught over the next 10 years in the MCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 10:25 AM
This dude man , he’s making himself out to be so perfect that it seems too good to be true.

Look , maybe the sexual misconduct thing was a cover for hiding a potentially toxic work environment (though it seems like a very serious allegation to create) but this is the same method he used when he was on the Witcher aswell which fans bought then and some seem to be doing now also even though a writer on that team also accused him for essentially being an asshole.

https://www.tumblr.com/sing-for-theongreyjoy/699130314561290240/thoughts-on-the-interview-with-beau-demayo-where

Idk but there being some degree of controversy on both jobs (not to mention perhaps even others) with him makes me feel he might be the common denominator.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder