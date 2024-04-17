X-MEN '97 Makes Change To Opening Credits As Beau DeMayo Reveals How MAN OF STEEL Influenced Latest Episode

Following the jaw-dropping events of last week's episode of X-Men '97, "Lifedeath - Part 2" felt a little more like filler meant to set the stage for the remainder of this debut season for the revival

As we explained in our recap earlier today, we caught up with Professor X following his disappearance at the end of X-Men: The Animated Series and saw Storm regain her mutant abilities after being left powerless by the X-Cutioner.

However, you might have noticed a significant change if you didn't skip the opening credits (and if you did, we're most definitely judging you).

Gambit and Magneto are no longer listed among the X-Men's ranks; instead, we see that Nightcrawler has been added to the team! While it was upsetting - if not downright devastating - to bid farewell to the Cajun superhero and the Master of Magnetism, we're sure most fans won't have an issue with Kurt Wagner finally heading into action alongside his fellow mutants.

Here's a closer look at Nightcrawler's place in X-Men '97's opening (via Toonado.com).

X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo, who was mysteriously fired from the series days before it premiered, has continued answering fan questions on social media after breaking his silence last Wednesday.

As well as confirming that the scenes inserted into the credits are largely inspired by the comics (meaning we shouldn't put too much stock into that appearance from Nimrod or what looked like Days of Future Past), DeMayo revealed Zack Snyder's Man of Steel's role in the return of Storm's powers.

Check out his comments in full below:

It is — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 17, 2024 I wanted her to return to her roots as she embraces herself as a black mutant, thus why you notice the score during her return incorporates African motifs. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 17, 2024 @TheChaseConley drew and boarded the hell outta this return. Truly honored the words on the page. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 17, 2024 It’s okay. Again, sometimes denying the audience what they want on purpose is an effective story telling tool to build toward catharsis. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 17, 2024 It was baked into my pitch from go, yes. As were the deaths in 105. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 17, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first six episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.