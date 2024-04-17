X-MEN '97 Makes Change To Opening Credits As Beau DeMayo Reveals How MAN OF STEEL Influenced Latest Episode

Assuming you watched the credits of today's X-Men '97, you might have noticed a big change to the team's roster! Showrunner Beau DeMayo also confirms Man of Steel influenced a key sequence in the episode.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2024 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

Following the jaw-dropping events of last week's episode of X-Men '97, "Lifedeath - Part 2" felt a little more like filler meant to set the stage for the remainder of this debut season for the revival

As we explained in our recap earlier today, we caught up with Professor X following his disappearance at the end of X-Men: The Animated Series and saw Storm regain her mutant abilities after being left powerless by the X-Cutioner.

However, you might have noticed a significant change if you didn't skip the opening credits (and if you did, we're most definitely judging you).

Gambit and Magneto are no longer listed among the X-Men's ranks; instead, we see that Nightcrawler has been added to the team! While it was upsetting - if not downright devastating - to bid farewell to the Cajun superhero and the Master of Magnetism, we're sure most fans won't have an issue with Kurt Wagner finally heading into action alongside his fellow mutants. 

Here's a closer look at Nightcrawler's place in X-Men '97's opening (via Toonado.com).

Screenshot-2024-04-17-at-15-46-23-copy
Screenshot-2024-04-17-at-15-46-31-copy

X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo, who was mysteriously fired from the series days before it premiered, has continued answering fan questions on social media after breaking his silence last Wednesday.

As well as confirming that the scenes inserted into the credits are largely inspired by the comics (meaning we shouldn't put too much stock into that appearance from Nimrod or what looked like Days of Future Past), DeMayo revealed Zack Snyder's Man of Steel's role in the return of Storm's powers.

Check out his comments in full below:

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first six episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.



