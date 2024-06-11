X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Says Denying Morph's Feelings For Wolverine Is Akin To "Straight-Washing"

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has bit back at those denying Morph's romantic feelings for Wolverine in season 1 of the Marvel series, making it clear the one-sided romance was always the plan.

By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Last month, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo confirmed what we'd long suspected: Morph does indeed have romantic feelings for Wolverine. That was hinted at in a shower scene earlier in the season, though he's since explained that the non-binary mutant's feelings are one-sided. 

This added new context to the scene in the finale when Morph transforms into Jean Grey and, in that form, tells Logan they love him. Now, we know that what initially seemed like the mutant's way of comforting his dying friend was, in fact, a previously secret declaration of love.

DeMayo won't return for X-Men '97's upcoming second and third seasons after parting ways with Marvel Studios for reasons which still haven't been revealed. 

He's shared plenty of insights about the show with fans, though, and recently decided to set the record straight on Morph's feelings for Wolverine.

"From story bible to the script, Morph’s confession to Logan was always romantic," DeMayo confirmed on X (via Toonado.com). "I discussed this openly and often during production. Suggesting otherwise, never mind contradicting the intention of a queer writer-showrunner, is both offensive and straight-washing."

"To talk about representation and it mattering, and then contradict a gay black creator once they are able to become one of the few showrunners who are gay and black, is just disingenuous," he concluded.

We've done some digging and, aside from the usual vitriol you see on X, we're not sure what exactly DeMayo might be referring to. We haven't seen any interviews with other X-Men '97 creatives disputing his take on Morph and Wolverine's dynamic, anyway, but at least he's cleared things up. 

Whether the series will continue exploring that without him when it returns for season 2 isn't clear. 

You can read DeMayo's comments in full below.

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. 

Evansly
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 1:12 PM
Meh, it made no difference to me
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2024, 1:14 PM
@Evansly - but it made it for the fans.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2024, 1:12 PM
"Bo de Mayo needs a shirt"

Kevin Fish 2024
CoHost
CoHost - 6/11/2024, 1:16 PM
Every single article these days seems like an attempt to bring out the worst people on this site. Homophobes, white supremacists, you name it.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/11/2024, 1:22 PM
@CoHost - it sells
IvanBadski
IvanBadski - 6/11/2024, 1:28 PM
@CoHost - Good, the world is healing.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/11/2024, 1:30 PM
@CoHost - That's deliberately done by Josh.

I talk shit a lot, but in all honesty and seriousness, Josh is actually a pretty screwed up person. He truly is.

He gets a strange gratification in triggering people, a behavior he didn't use to exibit.

But as he's fallen further and further down into the progressive rabbit hole, he's also began to adopt their petty and toxic behaviors.

Frankly, I think it's hilarious. Josh Wilding is one of the most sub-par "journalist" I've seen in my 26 years on the Internet.

Nobody should be triggered by him of all people. 🙄
MadThanos
MadThanos - 6/11/2024, 1:33 PM
@CoHost - are you using brown pants?
elcapitan
elcapitan - 6/11/2024, 1:49 PM
@DarthAlgar - Nice backhandedness. Calling progressives petty and toxic, is itself pretty petty and toxic.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/11/2024, 1:49 PM
@DarthAlgar - 100%

It’s expected from them now. And by “them” I mean Josh since every opinionated article is written from the perspective of “we” and “we’re” 😂 smdh.
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 6/11/2024, 2:07 PM
@CoHost - @joshwilding does it to bait comment interactions for clicks and ad views. His alt account is @origame. Notice how that guy is always one of the first to comment on Josh's articles and always says the most hateful, thinly-veiled racist things without getting banned?

It's all troll-based marketing.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 1:18 PM
Sigh. In an otherwise great show they gotta bring up the most forced and unnecessary part. Especially since there wasn't a single hint of any of this from morph in the original cartoon.
CaptainAmerica
CaptainAmerica - 6/11/2024, 1:20 PM
@Origame - shut your dumbass up already. Its only “forced” to you because its a gay character.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 1:24 PM
@CaptainAmerica - are you seeing me say anything about the gay characters in game of thrones and house of the dragons?

Don't blame me that marvel can't write gay characters without it being shoehorned in because it also needs to be easily removed for the Chinese audience.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/11/2024, 1:26 PM
@Origame - See what you did now. You upset Captain America. You are also 100% right.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/11/2024, 1:28 PM
@CaptainAmerica - User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 1:30 PM
@AvalonX - captain america became a d!ck after he retired!
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/11/2024, 1:32 PM
@Origame - Maybe the future made him too much of a wuss. He came back to the past talking all this male feminist stuff and Peggy just wanted a real man to twist her out.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 1:36 PM
@AvalonX - now I can't help imagining the ending of endgame, where Steve gives this heartfelt goodbye to Sam and bucky. Then he goes to his laptop typing in all caps "YOU F@#$ING HOMOPHOBES!"
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/11/2024, 1:39 PM
@CaptainAmerica - It definitely forced.

Just like Star Wars and Dr. Who and Rosewood and Lightyear and Sex and The City.

I can give you about 18 shows movies that have been out less than 2 years with the same theme. It's forced whether you like it or not
Batman91
Batman91 - 6/11/2024, 1:44 PM
@Origame - Nor was there a single hint of him being straight in the original cartoon.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 1:50 PM
@Batman91 - so? You think straight romances can't be forced?
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/11/2024, 1:51 PM
@Origame - HaHa. Peggy asked what he did with the shield and he said he gave to a non powered black dude. She asked why wouldnt you give it to your best friend who also has the SS serum. He answered DEI and representation. She said huh? and threw him out.

Ironically enough. Thats exactly how DEI works.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/11/2024, 1:52 PM
@AvalonX -

User Comment Image
Batman91
Batman91 - 6/11/2024, 1:57 PM
@Origame - Sure they can. I'm just saying to everyone going "there was nothing to indicate Morph was gay in the original cartoon", that there was nothing to indicate he was straight either.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 2:02 PM
@Batman91 - ...you do understand 90% of the population is straight, right? That's hardly something you need to establish.
Batman91
Batman91 - 6/11/2024, 2:08 PM
@Origame - But what's to say Morph couldn't be one of the other 10%? If you don't reveal a character is gay, you all assume he's straight, and if you do reveal he's gay you're "shoving it down our throats". You just can't win with you people. Just say you don't want any gay characters to exist, it's easier that way.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 2:10 PM
@AvalonX - she threw him out because he didn't give her the shield and called him sexist.

And that's the origin of the 838 Peggy Carter from Dr strange 2.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/11/2024, 1:22 PM
Someone could argue that making straight characters gay would be “gay washing” 🤷‍♂️
Or all the white characters they make black would be “black washing”.

Or does all this “washing” only go one way?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/11/2024, 1:25 PM
@HulkisHoly - What we need is more ass washing before the conventions
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/11/2024, 1:25 PM
@HulkisHoly -

User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/11/2024, 1:25 PM
@HulkisHoly -

User Comment Image
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/11/2024, 1:28 PM
@HulkisHoly - You aren't allowed to post facts here if it goes against the true believers. They would race swap every character if they could and turn half the character gay.

Then they will troll online but not support the project. When the ratings or box office tank, they call everyone incels for not supporting it.
Batman91
Batman91 - 6/11/2024, 1:46 PM
@HulkisHoly - You're assuming Morph was straight in the original cartoon, but there was nothing to indicate him being either straight or gay.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/11/2024, 1:49 PM
@Batman91 - He was referred to a him which made sense. There was no such thing as non-binary because its a made up thing.

That means they flipped him gay.
Batman91
Batman91 - 6/11/2024, 1:55 PM
@AvalonX - I didn't say anything about the non-binary thing. There's nothing that indicates Morph's sexuality one way or the other in the original cartoon.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/11/2024, 1:56 PM
@HulkisHoly - so what you're saying is artists sure loved making everybody white back in the day. Damn
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/11/2024, 2:10 PM
@Vigor -

I like characters of all races personally, but most marvel and DC characters like Batman, Superman, and even in the 60s with Spider-Man etc we’re written when the majority of the US population was white, like 70% or something like that.

If Marvel was a comic company in Kenya, would you expect them to have a ton of white characters?

Me neither. It’s just demographics.

But by the 70s-90s we saw more black characters created which was awesome because they were unique and cool and not just race swaps of white characters for “diversity sake”.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/11/2024, 2:11 PM
@Batman91 - So you think the writers in the 1990's pegged Morph as gay or its more likely, a guy who can't stop telling people he's black and gay flipped him. Did you even watch the original series?
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/11/2024, 1:24 PM
Made absolutely no sense in the show. Felt forced.

Also Josh, "DeMayo won't return for X-Men '97's upcoming second and third seasons after parting ways with Marvel Studios for reasons which still haven't been revealed."

Parting ways? He was fired. Rumor was hes a major pain in the ass to deal with let alone the OF rumors. Maybe there is such a thing as too much. Otherwise, great show.

Morph was oringally a throwaway character they made just to kill him off. Hard to be invested in a character they only put in the comics after the show. Hes kind of Macguffin in 97. He basically can do whatever the plot needs him to do so Beau took a lot of liberties with him.
1 2

