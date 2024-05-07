X-MEN '97: The Heroes Suit-Up In New Costumes In Clip From This Week's Penultimate Season 1 Episode

The second episode in the three-part season finale of X-Men '97 hits Disney+ tomorrow, and this clip sees the mutant heroes don new costumes for their face-off with Bastion...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 07, 2024 09:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Via Toonado.com

There's only two more episodes of X-Men '97 to go, and Marvel Studios has released a clip from tomorrow's penultimate season 1 chapter, "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2."

The preview finds our mutant heroes suiting-up in new costumes for their impending battle with Bastion and his forces.

The outfits are a mixture of the team's classic looks (Jean Grey's original Marvel Girl suit, for example), and the costumes they wore in the pages of The Uncanny X-Men. The clip also sees Jubilee burn Roberto DaCosta's business card, so Sunspot must have decided not to join the fight.

Former showrunner Beau DeMayo hinted at the costume change when he shared the unused pilot for Pryde of the X-Men earlier today.

DeMayo was also asked if he's ever heard any talk of adding Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat to the X-Men '97 roster.

"I haven’t, but my suspicion is Jubilee and Kitty slightly compete in terms of their age and POV on the team. There’s a way to do it, but you’d likely have to come in on an older version of Kitty."

The show has already been renewed for a second season, and Marvel is said to be planning many more, so there's a good chance we will see Kitty - and many more characters besides - make their debuts at some point.

Check out the new clip below, and let us know how you think the final two episodes are going to go in the comments section.

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

Have you been enjoying X-Men '97 so far? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."

Related:

Recommended For You:

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/7/2024, 9:16 PM
YESSSSS PRYDE OF THE X-MEN
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/7/2024, 9:24 PM
@bobevanz - so there is Pryde of the X Men but when we talk about Pryde of the White Men or Pryde of the Cisgender People then its too much.
These people i tell you
....
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/7/2024, 9:17 PM
Get Beu de Mayo a shirt and we can do X Men 97 season 2 to 99

Probably Bob Iger
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/7/2024, 9:28 PM
That brown Wolverine costume is amazing
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/7/2024, 9:46 PM
Aw man, it kinda hurts to lose Cyclops' iconic costume.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/7/2024, 10:08 PM
@Spidey91 - always actually preferred the full covering so I’m excited.
TK420
TK420 - 5/7/2024, 9:46 PM
The brown is Wolverine's best.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/7/2024, 9:51 PM
MCU on FIRE 🔥
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/7/2024, 9:52 PM
Need that brown and tan look in live action one day along with Logan's X-Force costume.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/7/2024, 10:07 PM
The costumes look fantastic. I hope they team up and kick Magneto's ass. I'm so sick of that guy!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/7/2024, 10:11 PM
Seeing those classic early 80s suits had me like…
User Comment Image

