X-MEN '97's Beau DeMayo Says He Was Told To Make One Relationship "Less Gay" Following Shocking Pixar Exposé

X-MEN '97's Beau DeMayo Says He Was Told To Make One Relationship &quot;Less Gay&quot; Following Shocking Pixar Exposé

Fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has shared another damaging allegation about what it was like working for Disney and ut comes in the wake of a shocking report about what it's like inside Pixar...

By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has chosen war with Marvel Studios and Disney over his dismissal, going so far as to recently share an outline of an earlier, arguably superior, version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, in the wake of a damaging exposé from IGN on working conditions in Pixar - specifically relating to the production of Inside Out 2 - DeMayo has claimed that he was told to make Professor X and Magneto's dynamic "less gay" while working on the series.

While those two have never been romantically linked on the page, X-Men '97 wouldn't have been the first time that a deeper meaning to their relationship has been teased as Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: First Class did the same. 

Regardless, it clearly didn't work for Disney and Marvel Studios executives!

Back to Pixar, and this new report alleges an "unprecedented" crunch for animators working on the Inside Out sequel. One source told the site, "I think for a month or two, the animators were working seven days a week. Ridiculous amounts of production workers, just people being tossed into jobs they'd never really done before. It was horrendous."

While a senior executive has disputed the claim, the studio has remained silent on allegations that they decided to make last-minute changes to Inside Out 2 in a bid to make lead character Riley "less gay" (which is what DeMayo is referring to above).

According to the site, "Sources describe rumors that there was special care put into making the relationship between Riley and Val, a supporting character introduced in Inside Out 2, seem as platonic as possible, even requiring edits to the lighting and tone of certain scenes to remove any trace of 'romantic chemistry.'"

It seems this approach was influenced by Lightyear's disappointing box office performance in 2022. While there were plenty of reasons for the Toy Story spin-off's struggles, "multiple sources say that Disney leadership internally put a large part of the blame for Lightyear's financial failure on a same-sex kiss in the film, which was briefly removed then reinstated after an internal staff uproar."

One source notes, "It is, as far as I know, still a thing, where leadership, they'll bring up Lightyear specifically and say, 'Oh, Lightyear was a financial failure because it had a queer kiss in it.' That's not the reason the movie failed."

Disney appears to be concerned about potentially alienating half its U.S. audience (and certain countries overseas) by embracing LGBTQ+ themes in its movies. Moving forward, it now sounds like Pixar will focus on telling "universal" stories that don't court controversy in any way. 

The full report is a must-read and you can check it out by clicking here.

GalactusEatsALL
GalactusEatsALL - 9/17/2024, 8:41 AM
Put a mutant in it and make it….
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/17/2024, 8:47 AM
Sigh. Ffs.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/17/2024, 8:47 AM
So which is it? Disney is pushing a gay agenda, or they are telling people to make things less gay?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/17/2024, 8:50 AM
@SATW42 - It used to be no gay…then a few years ago it became really gay (depending on your metric of how gay is too gay)…..and now It’s less gay.

Not sure what’s next.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/17/2024, 8:47 AM
Well had Prof X and Magneto been overtly gay it would have been a negative thing to many fans. Considering they are both straight and only an activist writing who doesn’t care about the fans would insert that.

Good job studio. Maybe they are finally get how to rope these crazy activists in who have been destroying their brand for years.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/17/2024, 8:53 AM
@mountainman - Just read the replies to his tweet. Apparently he wanted Magneto to be butt ass naked instead of just a speedo for the torture scene. And he's on his profile photo in just a speedo. It's like he has no personality aside from I'm gay... Which isn't a personality it's a preference.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/17/2024, 8:50 AM
They still seemed pretty gay honestly. Their intimate relationship was a big focus of the final episodes.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/17/2024, 9:07 AM
@Jackraow21 - Thank you for being honest about that.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/17/2024, 9:21 AM
@TheFinestSmack - I honestly want to say my condolences for your son Tito.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/17/2024, 8:50 AM
Gotta love that he just keeps making himself look worse with all this. He concocted a great story with the show, but good lord this fella has problems.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 9/17/2024, 8:52 AM
What they also don’t tell you is that had they made hints at a relationship between Riley and Val it would’ve been with a likely 18-year-old and a 14-year-old. It was right not to do it regardless of their sexuality.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/17/2024, 8:59 AM
@thewanderer - Riley having a crush on her, which I still think was there, would have no bearing on how Val felt. The article loosely says "relationship" but I think they were specifically told to me RILEY less gay. I don't think they have had plans to make Riley and Val a thing, but had plans to have Riley have a crush on her.

You didn't have crushes in high school that were older than you? No Pamela Andersen posters on your wall? It's really not that weird and long as it isn't reciprocated.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 9/17/2024, 9:22 AM
@SATW42 - I think it was more of an idealization than crush. Riley wanted to be Val. Not be with Val.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/17/2024, 9:25 AM
@thewanderer - I think that's what ultimately Disney wanted with "less gay" I'm saying what I think was originally there, because I still think there's hints of it.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/17/2024, 8:52 AM
Could tell things were happening when they took back even the breadcrumbs of visibiltiy of queer characters out of their films... shameful to shift blame on such elements for the failure of undercooked/poorly received/unappealing projects. Shameful but also very much how execs think. Queer coding and subtext that the creators can throw in being the only thing they let pass in 2024 would be hilarious if it wasn't depressing and actively going up against what those creators want to do.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 9:19 AM
@WakandanQueen - exactly , it’s sad but true.

They like to Queer Code but then hide those elements in the actual story

You can’t have your cake and eat it too then guys.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/17/2024, 9:00 AM
I’ve seen that name on here a couple of times and I have no idea why. *Back to ignoring it*
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/17/2024, 9:02 AM
Something just doesn't add up. I see these conversations happening, but Agatha isn't hiding it AT ALL, and Disney is actively pushing it super hard.

Maybe it's exclusively a pixar thing, and Beau is just piling on?
BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 9/17/2024, 9:20 AM
Corporations are starting to realize that "Go woke, go broke" isn't just a throwaway phrase for hilljacks and MAGA supporters. Most people are not ok with their kids being exposed to LGBT trash, and they are starting to realize they are the majority.

We will begin to see more companies abandon their support for the gay community because money means more to them than taking a stance.

Inside Out 2 was a great movie, and yes it would have lost millions if word had gotten out that Riley had even a hint of same-sex attraction.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/17/2024, 9:22 AM
They've been coded gay longer than Mystique and Destiny. It works if they're not gay too and are just REALLY good frenemies, but it does lessen the impact of their relationship as estranged lovers who still care for each other.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/17/2024, 9:24 AM
sorry forgot it was 2024 for a second there. What I meant was: Gay people bad. They don't exist. DEI bad too. Me like woman. Woman got big curvy bahoongas.
(no they really do. And I like it)
Matador
Matador - 9/17/2024, 9:25 AM
Before the series started I said it was going to be a mess because of who was part of the story development. I got flacked for saying so and here we are now.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 9:25 AM
This dude loves making it about himself doesn’t he?.

In regards to the report itself if true ( which i wouldn’t be surprised if it is) then it’s ridiculous that them thinking Lightyear failing was due to a queer kiss when in actuality it probably had little to no impact on it..

I have not seen it (nor Inside Out 2 as of yet) but the former just had a confusing marketing & premise because if they had just sold it as them making an original story about Buzz Lightyear instead of the movie Andy saw , that might have been better because that version doesn’t really reconcile with the Toy Story version we see of the character given even the details I know.

Also if the goal is to tell universal stories now then that would include the LGBTQ community because they are and should be part of that aswell.
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 9/17/2024, 9:25 AM
This guy is completely full of sh!t. Got caught with his creepy BS now trying to deflect.

