X-MEN '97's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It Sets A New Marvel Studios Record

X-MEN '97's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It Sets A New Marvel Studios Record X-MEN '97's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed And It Sets A New Marvel Studios Record

The review embargo for X-Men '97 lifted a little earlier today, and that's led to an unprecedented Rotten Tomatoes score for a Marvel Studios title. You can find more details on that after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2024 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

The reviews are in for X-Men '97 and Marvel Studios has a new highest-rated title on Rotten Tomatoes. As we write this, more than two dozen verdicts have been counted, and the X-Men: The Animated Series has a perfect 100% score! 

It's since been "Certified Fresh" and, while it's certainly possible someone will chime in with a negative verdict in the coming weeks, this is a fantastic start for the Marvel Animation project. 

The Critics Consensus reads, "Pulling off the x-traordinary feat of staying true to its beloved predecessor while charting a path forward for the franchise, X-Men '97 is simply x-cellent."

ALSO READ: X-Men '97 Features A Big Spider-Man Easter Egg...
Which Is Also An Unfortunate Blooper - Possible SPOILERS

Those are some impressive puns, but they summarise the show's strengths nicely. In our review earlier today, we concluded by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

Did you enjoy the first two episodes of X-Men '97?

"X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future," reads a brief synopsis. 

Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), George Buza (Beast), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Lenore Zann (Rogue), and Chris Britton (Mister Sinister) will all reprise their X-Men: The Animated Series roles in X-Men '97.

However, Catherine Disher, the original Jean Grey, is now voicing Dr. Valerie Cooper. Chris Potter, the original Gambit, is now playing Cable. Lawrence Bayne, the original Cable, is now playing X-Cutioner. Ron Rubin, the original Morph, is now playing President Robert Edward Kelly. Alyson Court, the original Jubilee, will take on the role of Abscissa.

Ray Chase is the new Cyclops, and he'll be joined by Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, JP Karliak as Morph, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ross Marquand as Professor X, Giu Augustini as Sunspot, Gil Birmingham as Forge, and Eric Bauza as the Sentinels. 

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.

X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Two-Episode Premiere Ends With A Huge Cliffhanger After Team Gets A New Leader
Related:

X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Two-Episode Premiere Ends With A Huge Cliffhanger After Team Gets A New Leader
X-MEN '97 Review: A Triumphant Return For X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES [And] An EXtraordinary Epic
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Review: "A Triumphant Return For X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES [And] An EXtraordinary Epic"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:57 PM
Right on! It deserves it.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:58 PM
@DankMan - User Comment Image

Here you go. This is my avatar. The old conversation got deleted so I figured I'd just tag you.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 3/20/2024, 4:15 PM
@TheVandalore - Eiza for Wonder Woman is definitely a choice
CoHost
CoHost - 3/20/2024, 4:24 PM
@Taonrey - She can't act.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 4:36 PM
@Taonrey - I didn't make the image. I honestly don't even know who she is. I just liked the vibe.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 4:00 PM
Well deserved.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/20/2024, 4:03 PM
Really fun start
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/20/2024, 4:06 PM
Gonna be honest, i was skeptical, maybe even a lot but damn...shit was absolute kino, yo.

Totally won me over, the humour was absolutely there! Which is important just as much as the voices!
But the storyline? The themes? Phew lad.

Idgaf what the writer did in his personal time on onlyfans or some shit but he nailed it here, firing him could've been a mistake.
cubrn
cubrn - 3/20/2024, 4:09 PM
BuT iTz JuSt WoKe NoStAlGiA bAiT
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/20/2024, 4:18 PM
@cubrn - Remove head from sphincter then comment.
cubrn
cubrn - 3/20/2024, 4:43 PM
@DarthAlgar - let me help you find your micropenis, I’ll bring the magnifying glass
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/20/2024, 4:10 PM
I didn’t even know this was officially out. Good to hear people liking it. I’ll be watching hopefully sooner than later
Odekahn
Odekahn - 3/20/2024, 4:13 PM
It’s good stuff. I really enjoyed it and can’t wait to see more!
valmic
valmic - 3/20/2024, 4:13 PM
First episode was fine but the second episode really sets the tone. Only problem I have is with the jerky animation. The art style is pretty but it feels like it limits the animation. You can tell they make more of an effort in the big fight scenes. I dunno I have to get used to it. It reminds me of the animation from the animaniacs/tiny toons reboots.
The new guy playing Cyclops is so good!
Wolverine sounds off. Hes missing that whisperiness quality it used to have. I know aging is a thing but just sounds like the magic is missing in his voice.
Can’t wait to see more.
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/20/2024, 4:22 PM
First two episodes have been great. I am glad they didn't push the content/rating with the show like I was afraid they would.

This is so much better than all of the X-men live action movies.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 3/20/2024, 4:23 PM
Marvel Studios not even close to Dead or Re-Booting.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, spanning 33 movies and counting, is the Biggest Movie Franchise in History, having earned more than $30 billion worldwide.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/20/2024, 4:37 PM
@AllsGood - Seriously man what is your deal? Do you work for them or something? Nothing wrong with brand enthusiasm but you seem like you're on their payroll
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 4:41 PM
@DarthOmega - I'm pretty sure their deal is to trigger people and based on the comments I've seen they are pretty successful
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/20/2024, 5:01 PM
@Evansly - we pay no attention to this Disney simp or the flop watcher. Everyone else is fair game lol
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 5:08 PM
@DarthOmega - No he just takes Mickey's cock.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/20/2024, 5:14 PM
@Evansly - Triggered? Ffs. I hoped we could leave that word alone. Either way. NO one is triggered by his comments. At best confused
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 5:14 PM
@bobevanz - I basically treat them like those End is Near solicitors on street corners - I see them, I get what they are doing and I ignore them
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/20/2024, 5:15 PM
@marvel72 - It's just that his comments seem less like comments and more like a Disney press release.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 5:16 PM
@DarthOmega - Sorry for using a terminology that triggered you. Dumb dumb joke ha but yeah that's probably a more apt explanation. They spread confusion and frustration to various users here
CoHost
CoHost - 3/20/2024, 4:23 PM
Steve Blum > Cal Dodd
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/20/2024, 4:25 PM
What Magneto said at the UN is going to live in my head rent-free for weeks now.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/20/2024, 4:26 PM
Rotten Tomatoes = Captain Marvel.
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/20/2024, 4:26 PM
Great start. With this, Dp & W, the wolverine game, and the reboot in the MCU, the Mutant Renaissance has begun.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 4:28 PM
Glad to hear the positive reception to it! The original series was such a big part of my childhood and really helped kick off my love for this type of media.

I was planning on waiting until my kids were older to watch it with them but I might need to check this out sooner.

I'd rather watch this than the current Disney+ shows/movies I am behind on for Star Wars and Marvel
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/20/2024, 4:32 PM
I'll have to catch this once I renew my Disney+ next rotation. Loved this show as a kid and looks like they did it justice bringing it back.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 4:40 PM
But how many episodes have they seen? If two episodes then yes it probably is 100% but how about scoring after they have seen the whole season.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 3/20/2024, 4:53 PM
@marvel72 - Three episodes were sent out to critics.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 5:10 PM
@JoshWilding - Thank you,have you seen the third episode? Is it good?
Order66
Order66 - 3/20/2024, 4:46 PM
Marvel studios is back.
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/20/2024, 4:58 PM
X-cellent!
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 3/20/2024, 4:58 PM
Yeah, I´m gonna need Beau DeMayo back ASAP. I don´t care about the OF stuff. THIS GUY GETS IT. He´s the best thing to happen to the MCU in a long time!!! Get him involved with the MCU live action reboot!!!
Batman91
Batman91 - 3/20/2024, 5:00 PM
Just watched both episodes and I loved them. A couple of inconsitencies I noticed (they are kind of nitpicky and might even be explained later):

1. Rogue calls Magneto Erik, but in The Animated Series he was only ever referred to as Magnus.

2. Magneto mentions that his helmet protects him from telepathy, but this wasn't the case until the first movie. In the season 1 episode Deadly Reunions Professor X makes Magneto relive terrible childhood memories through telepathy while he's wearing the helmet.

I sure hope the firing of Beau DeMayo won't ruin the future of the show.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/20/2024, 5:18 PM
@Batman91 - Did I make this up or did Archangel randomly show up during the end battle of Episode 1 for one scene when they were falling out of the sky then never show up again or no?
Fogs
Fogs - 3/20/2024, 5:01 PM
That's awesome to read! Will watch it!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder