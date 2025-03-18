BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Takes Aim In New Stills Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer Launch

With a new trailer confirmed for 10 AM EST tomorrow, Lionsgate has shared a handful of brand new stills from Ballerina, their upcoming action-thriller starring Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted) in the lead role as Eve Macarro.

While plot details remain mostly under wraps, the film's official synopsis reads, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Since Ballerina is set inbetween the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, it will also feature franchise mainstays Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, and the late Lance Reddick, in his final on-screen appearance, as Charon.

According to McShane, Ana's character will find herself under the protection of the New York Continental Hotel at some point in the film, which will likely lead into her run in with Baba Yaga himself.

We were recently reminded that John Wick: Chapter 5 is still in active development, and while the new film will aim to expand the universe rather than continue John's story, there's always a possibility that the new installment could have some sort of tease at what's to come in Chapter 5 and/or possibly even reveal how Wick may have survived his epic duel.

In addition to Ana de Armas, the film also features Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Speed; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, with a supporting cast consisting of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

Check out all of the new stills, in full high-resolution, below: