SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Joins Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

Before he gets to Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland is teaming up with the The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan for his next epic film, which will also co-star Academy Award-winner Matt Damon!

News
By RohanPatel - Oct 22, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Action

As per multiple reports, the Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home; Avengers: Endgame) has landed the lead role in Christopher Nolan's next epic movie, which is scheduled to begin shooting in early 2025, with an eye on a prime Summer 2026 release date. 

The fan-favorite actor was reportedly at the top of Nolan's wish list for this project and will now co-star with Academy Award-winner Matt Damon (Jason Bourne; Ford v Ferrari), who is set to reunite with Nolan for the third time in his career, after the sci-fi thriller Interstellar and last year's Best Picture winner Oppenheimer

Plot details on Nolan's latest film are being kept under wraps, but the film is rumored to be an action film and The Hollywood Reporter claims the setting is not present day. However, whether the film is set in the past or in the future remains a mystery. 

According to the trades, Nolan (The Dark KnightThe Prestige) is in the midst of courting additional A-list talent to join the film, so it should be another star-studded affair with Holland and Damon leading the charge.

Holland is, of course, best known to fans for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the iconic part since 2016 and appearing in the films Captain America: Civil WarSpider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity WarAvengers: EndgameSpider-Man: Far From Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home - where he also co-starred with previous Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. 

Holland's other film and television credits include, but are not limited to, The ImpossibleLockeIn the Heart of the SeaEdge of WinterA Monster CallsThe Lost City of ZPilgrimageThe Current WarSpies in DisguiseDolittleOnwardThe Devil All the TimeCherryChaos WalkingUncharted, and The Crowded Room. 

Nolan's most recent film Oppenheimer was one of 2023's biggest critical and commercial successes, grossing over $977 million at the global box office on an estimated $100 million production budget. The film earned seven Oscars out of thirteen nominations, winning for Best Motion Picture of the Year (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan), Best Achievement in Directing (Christopher Nolan), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy), Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Achievement in Cinematography (Hoyte Van Hoytema), Best Achievement in Film Editing (Jennifer Lame), and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Ludwig Göransson). 

As for how this project could affect Holland's Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday shooting schedule, read more HERE!

The untitled film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, 2026!

HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/22/2024, 11:20 AM
Neat!
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 10/22/2024, 11:25 AM
Talent always surrounds his films, old and young alike.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/22/2024, 11:38 AM
Love this casting. Holland is a great actor but his choice of roles outside of Spider-Man have left a lot to be desired.

And Nolan’s first movie post-Oscar? He’s cooking.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/22/2024, 11:39 AM
Too bad Oppenheimer didn't make 1 billion even with the rerelease intrigued to see what Nolan's next film is
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/22/2024, 11:43 AM
I'm kinda hoping Nolan is secretly in charge of a next James Bond movie with pre-007 Bond serving in the navy and joining MI6. No funny time-business, just Nolan making another war/spy thriller. And yes, Holland is Bond and Damon is M in this case.
Super12
Super12 - 10/22/2024, 11:44 AM
If it's Nolan then it will be set in the past, future, and present, plus a 4th & 5th dimension all at the same time.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/22/2024, 11:46 AM
Holland has been close to giving us some great performances, but I think Nolan will bring one out of him. No matter what this movie is, I’ll be there in theaters like for every Nolan movie.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/22/2024, 11:49 AM
We can just go ahead and announce Michael Caine being cast
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/22/2024, 12:30 PM
@Matchesz - I think he officially retired.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/22/2024, 11:59 AM
Random speculation time!!!

Holland is gonna play a younger version of Matt Damons character.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/22/2024, 12:05 PM
Nolan squeezing great performances outta MCU actors is his new thing i guess, lel.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/22/2024, 12:07 PM
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/22/2024, 12:08 PM
Had to post this 4 time till I got it, damn this phone is a mess.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/22/2024, 12:08 PM
Good for him. As much as I like him as Peter/Spider-Man, it would be a shame if he got trapped in the character.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/22/2024, 12:27 PM
His agent heard the washed without Spiderman allegations and LOCKED IN
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/22/2024, 12:32 PM
Be intersting saw him in that sci-fi movie with daisy ridley he was annoying in it would not stop talking every scene he had that was bad sci-fi element of movie made him unlikable annoying
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/22/2024, 12:33 PM
There goes my excitement.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 10/22/2024, 12:41 PM
