SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Joins Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

As per multiple reports, the Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home; Avengers: Endgame) has landed the lead role in Christopher Nolan's next epic movie, which is scheduled to begin shooting in early 2025, with an eye on a prime Summer 2026 release date.

The fan-favorite actor was reportedly at the top of Nolan's wish list for this project and will now co-star with Academy Award-winner Matt Damon (Jason Bourne; Ford v Ferrari), who is set to reunite with Nolan for the third time in his career, after the sci-fi thriller Interstellar and last year's Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.

Plot details on Nolan's latest film are being kept under wraps, but the film is rumored to be an action film and The Hollywood Reporter claims the setting is not present day. However, whether the film is set in the past or in the future remains a mystery.

According to the trades, Nolan (The Dark Knight; The Prestige) is in the midst of courting additional A-list talent to join the film, so it should be another star-studded affair with Holland and Damon leading the charge.

Holland is, of course, best known to fans for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the iconic part since 2016 and appearing in the films Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home - where he also co-starred with previous Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Holland's other film and television credits include, but are not limited to, The Impossible, Locke, In the Heart of the Sea, Edge of Winter, A Monster Calls, The Lost City of Z, Pilgrimage, The Current War, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, Chaos Walking, Uncharted, and The Crowded Room.

Nolan's most recent film Oppenheimer was one of 2023's biggest critical and commercial successes, grossing over $977 million at the global box office on an estimated $100 million production budget. The film earned seven Oscars out of thirteen nominations, winning for Best Motion Picture of the Year (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan), Best Achievement in Directing (Christopher Nolan), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy), Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Achievement in Cinematography (Hoyte Van Hoytema), Best Achievement in Film Editing (Jennifer Lame), and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Ludwig Göransson).

The untitled film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, 2026!