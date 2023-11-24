Original ANT-MAN Director Edgar Wright's Scrapped Plans For The Hero's First Solo-Outing Revealed By Editor
Related:

Original ANT-MAN Director Edgar Wright's Scrapped Plans For The Hero's First Solo-Outing Revealed By Editor
ANT-MAN: Original Writer Joe Cornish Opens Up On What Led To Director Edgar Wright Leaving The Movie
Recommended For You:

ANT-MAN: Original Writer Joe Cornish Opens Up On What Led To Director Edgar Wright Leaving The Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
HammerLegFoot - 11/24/2023, 7:57 AM
They should do a "What If...Edgar Wright Directed Ant-Man"
vectorsigma - 11/24/2023, 8:10 AM
@HammerLegFoot - id like that too. Add "what if capt marvel appeared in aou", "what if taika did not direct thor 4" etc
FireandBlood - 11/24/2023, 9:02 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Well, nobody wants to acknowledge that the box office is it tatters after so many flops this year, because that’d somehow undermine The Marvels failure, and we can’t have that
marvel72 - 11/24/2023, 9:45 AM
@vectorsigma -

What If? The Marvels was a good movie and made loads of money.
HammerLegFoot - 11/24/2023, 9:55 AM
@FireandBlood - The Marvels and Ant-Man
MosquitoFarmer - 11/24/2023, 10:48 AM
@HammerLegFoot - It's the Saga that could actually do it without questions, but I would never expect them to do it.
VISIONaryNPa2 - 11/24/2023, 1:47 PM
@HammerLegFoot - love it. Send it to his agent Meow!
JustAWaffle - 11/24/2023, 8:02 AM
I think that would have been a more interesting story. I liked Antman, but that sounds like it would’ve had more depth.
IronSpider101 - 11/24/2023, 9:48 AM
@JustAWaffle - I think that's what they were afraid of. The MCU has pretty much decidedly been middle of the road, lowest common denominator since its genesis.
AllsGood - 11/24/2023, 8:05 AM
OFF TOPIC

As Bad as The Marvels is doing Ridley Scott Napoleon and Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon are doing worst at the Box Office.

While Ridley Scott Napoleon as a lower Rotten Tomatoes score than The Marvel.



vectorsigma - 11/24/2023, 8:11 AM
@AllsGood - nah, those are not part of a multibillion movie universe.
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 8:12 AM
@AllsGood - KOTFM will break even, and win Oscar's. Napoleon is just another mediocre Ridley Scott movie with so many inaccuracies. It's funny how you get so mad about Box Office numbers.. lol
AllsGood - 11/24/2023, 8:21 AM
@vectorsigma - So your saying Disney / Marvel Studios is a Multi-Billion Movie Universe and others are not? That don't sound like saving Cinema but killing it.
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 8:25 AM
@vectorsigma - he only comes out when Marvel fails lol
AllsGood - 11/24/2023, 8:27 AM
@bobevanz - Just POINTING OUT the Box Office fair comparisons of the 2023 and Holiday Season.
Origame - 11/24/2023, 8:31 AM
@AllsGood - so you gotta validate how bad marvel is doing by out of nowhere pointing out dramas with overly inflated budgets are doing worse?

You fanboys are pathetic 🤣
AllsGood - 11/24/2023, 8:33 AM
@bobevanz - Come out of your basement and learn to read.

My first comment reads "As Bad as The Marvels is doing"

ChocolateMousse - 11/24/2023, 8:40 AM
@AllsGood - why did you get banned doubled
AllsGood - 11/24/2023, 8:44 AM
@ChocolateMousse - Check "DoubleD" account it says he Deleted his Account on his own not banned.
Goldboink - 11/24/2023, 9:05 AM
@AllsGood -
So, there's a problem with both Cinema and Movies?
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 9:13 AM
@AllsGood - lol uh huh... and the fact that you pretend DoubleD is another person makes me laugh, all in good fun friend ^_^
ChocolateMousse - 11/24/2023, 9:16 AM
@AllsGood - so you know doubled was a he......says all I need to know
Urubrodi - 11/24/2023, 9:16 AM
@vectorsigma - But those 2 are actual real cinema no?
AllsGood - 11/24/2023, 9:20 AM
@Goldboink - Since the very beginning of Hollywood in the Movie Industry we had.



This will NEVER Change.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/24/2023, 9:27 AM
@AllsGood - DoubleD, if you keep sniffing this much copium, you will give yourself an even bigger brain damage than you already have.

Those movies are not capeshit, they're R-rated, not part of a big-ass franchise, and not sequels to a billion dollar movie.

Also, one of them is three and a half [frick]ing hours long.
AllsGood - 11/24/2023, 9:50 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS -


McMurdo - 11/24/2023, 1:14 PM
@AllsGood - Double D. Do better. At least those films are GOOD.
McMurdo - 11/24/2023, 1:16 PM
@AllsGood - ahahaha you're pretending to not be DoubleD and yet your vernacular and motivation is literally verbatim.
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 8:10 AM
Oh what could have been.. this was the first sign that Feige didn't want true filmmakers and writers
Origame - 11/24/2023, 8:15 AM
That would've been better.

When you get down to it, the big difference between Scott pre and post becoming ant man is the fact he now has powers. But it really should matter more.

It's what makes you care about Tony and Thor more. Those big changes had less to do with ability and more to do with what they became at the end.
Matchesz - 11/24/2023, 8:21 AM
Would’ve been better, but we’re in the panderverse timeline sadly
Jameson - 11/24/2023, 8:21 AM
Wish Edgar got to make that movie, awesome director. Really need a great Ant Man movie.

Mercwitham0uth - 11/24/2023, 8:27 AM
That Edgar Wright version of Ant-Man actually sounds better than what we ended up with.

That being said I still like the Ant-Man trilogy of films.
McMurdo - 11/24/2023, 1:17 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - come back to us Merc we miss you
Th3Batman - 11/24/2023, 8:34 AM
The version we got was definitely on the safe side compared to this.
Highflyer - 11/24/2023, 8:43 AM
I swear, it's downright depressing thinking about all the potentinally great scripts collecting dust at studios and the NDA's stopping us from ever reading or hearing aboiut it.
GhostDog - 11/24/2023, 8:45 AM
What they took from us…
Gabimaru - 11/24/2023, 8:48 AM
We've been robbed damn!
bkmeijer1 - 11/24/2023, 9:09 AM
On the hand, I really like Wright's movies so I would've liked to see his Ant-Man. On the other, I also really like the Ant-Man movie as it is already l. Probably one of my favorite MCU movies
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder