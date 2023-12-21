AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed - And It's One Of The DCEU's Worst Yet

The review embargo for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom lifted earlier today - you can read our review roundup here - and the final DCEU movie is off to a disastrous start on Rotten Tomatoes.

Considering the fact Aquaman exceeded expectations back in 2018 (becoming a $1 billion hit in the process), we'd hoped that this sequel might send the franchise off on a high. Unfortunately, a terrible year for this shared world just got even worse as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has debuted with a 36% score.

This makes it one of the DCEU's worst-reviewed titles as it's currently sandwiched between Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (29%) and Black Adam (38%). The first Aquaman movie received 65%.

Earlier this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods earned a 49% score. That was followed by The Flash with 63% and Blue Beetle's far more impressive 78%.

More reviews will be counted in the days ahead, though it will take a lot of positive verdicts to push Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom into "Fresh" territory. Based on opening weekend projections, many fans prepared themselves for this after reports of dismal test screenings and issues behind the scenes which led to multiple rounds of reshoots and edits.

Do you plan on seeing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in theaters this weekend?

The first reviews are in for #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - currently it's Rotten at 36% on the Tomatometer, with 42 reviews: https://t.co/5jAVCS1Cvh pic.twitter.com/br63agpa2e — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 21, 2023

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.