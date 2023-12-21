AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed - And It's One Of The DCEU's Worst Yet

The first wave of reviews have been counted for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but does the sequel starring Jason Momoa end the DCEU's time on a positive note? Not based on this Rotten Tomatoes score...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 21, 2023 10:12 AM EST

The review embargo for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom lifted earlier today - you can read our review roundup here - and the final DCEU movie is off to a disastrous start on Rotten Tomatoes

Considering the fact Aquaman exceeded expectations back in 2018 (becoming a $1 billion hit in the process), we'd hoped that this sequel might send the franchise off on a high. Unfortunately, a terrible year for this shared world just got even worse as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has debuted with a 36% score.

This makes it one of the DCEU's worst-reviewed titles as it's currently sandwiched between Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (29%) and Black Adam (38%). The first Aquaman movie received 65%.

Earlier this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods earned a 49% score. That was followed by The Flash with 63% and Blue Beetle's far more impressive 78%.

More reviews will be counted in the days ahead, though it will take a lot of positive verdicts to push Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom into "Fresh" territory. Based on opening weekend projections, many fans prepared themselves for this after reports of dismal test screenings and issues behind the scenes which led to multiple rounds of reshoots and edits.

Do you plan on seeing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in theaters this weekend?

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa - along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman - return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; and ; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes down into theaters on December 22.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Review Roundup: Critics Declare Sequel A Dismal End To The DCEU
SATW42 - 12/21/2023, 10:46 AM
For those of you who said The Marvels would be the worst reviewed comic book movie of the year. It had a score of 61%.

Just letting you know.
mountainman - 12/21/2023, 10:49 AM
@SATW42 - I think it’ll be more fun to see which earns more. $200 million doesn’t seem like a big hurdle to get past, but this movie is not guaranteed to do that even. What a terrible year for CBMs 2023 was.
SATW42 - 12/21/2023, 10:54 AM
@mountainman - honestly, I don't put that much stock in the whole what made more money, what has better reviews debates. I liked Quantumania for what it was and none of the reviews or how much money it made changed that.

I just thought it was funny because people were CONVINCED until relatively recently that this movie was going to somehow embarass Marvel and it's fans with what it does compared to the Marvels, and now it's not looking that way. I just looked up the 4 day projections for it and it's tracking at 35- 40 million. That's an outright disaster.
Th3Batman - 12/21/2023, 10:55 AM
@mountainman - 2025 will be a make or break year for the genre.
Itwasme - 12/21/2023, 10:56 AM
@SATW42 - I don't get why the 2 are being compared. I have been wondering if it's just a Marvel / DC thing, but there's a lot of the women haters that seem to pile on The Marvels too.

The film industry is in real trouble. Broken productions from the pandemic have played a huge role in a drop in quality, but people just aren't going to theaters like they used to - regardless of the quality. It's not good and it feels like some people are cheering it's demise - as well as the demise of the CBMs. I just don't get why people are here if they want to do that.
SATW42 - 12/21/2023, 10:57 AM
@mountainman - at the end of the day, from a business stand point, it's looking like WB made the wrong call on which movies to shelve for insurance money. Even if they were worried about backlash from unceremoniously ending the DCEU and upsetting Snyder's legion, you'd have to think at this point it still would've been worth it.
SATW42 - 12/21/2023, 10:59 AM
@Itwasme - trolling mostly. And feeling like they are fighting an anti-woke war. A bunch of these guys go back to other boards and brag about about how they triggered the snow flakes and give eachother virtual high fives.
SATW42 - 12/21/2023, 11:00 AM
@Itwasme - also, you've got guys like the quartering who've made their entire identity about hating Brie Larson. I don't know what's worse, his obsession with her, or the fact that he has as many followers as he does essentially just hating on an actress.
worcestershire - 12/21/2023, 11:02 AM
@mountainman - BvS made a shit ton of money at a low RT score. So low RT score means nothing. Hope the last DCEU does at least $200m. Watching it soon, James Wan never disappoints. HYPE!!!
vectorsigma - 12/21/2023, 11:11 AM
@SATW42 - safe! I only said it will outgross the marvels! 😂

But id watch this again over that movie
Itwasme - 12/21/2023, 11:13 AM
@SATW42 - I guess I don't know much about how all this works. I'm on the older side (50+) so I'm not as tuned in to those sorts of things like I used to be. I don't get it, bit that could just be me being an old man shaking my fist at the kids to get off my lawn. It feels like culturally we are much happier trying to destroy vs create.
AllsGood - 12/21/2023, 11:18 AM
@SATW42 -
FireandBlood - 12/21/2023, 11:20 AM
@mountainman - If it beats The Marvels, that’s an achievement within itself since WB aren’t even sending it to theatres like that
soberchimera - 12/21/2023, 11:26 AM
@SATW42 - Pointing out that another movie is bad doesn't make a bad movie not bad.
mountainman - 12/21/2023, 11:31 AM
@SATW42 - Personal enjoyment is the most important metric, but that isn’t very quantifiable or usable to compare between people. I think all three big metrics - box office, critic reviews, audience reviews - all tell a story. None are supreme. But box office means something to the studios so I tend to look at that more than review scores. High or Low box office has no direct correlation to my personal enjoyment.

If I go off of trailers only - Aquaman 2 looks more interesting to me than The Marvels did. Will it be? Who knows. If I decide to watch both of these it’ll be at home on streaming down the road. Then I can compare them based on my personal preference.
mountainman - 12/21/2023, 11:32 AM
@FireandBlood - Yeah Aquaman 2 has an advantage of the strike being over, but WB decided to just not promote it at all. Such strange business decisions over there.
FireandBlood - 12/21/2023, 11:33 AM
@mountainman - They finally decided to cut their losses. Shame it’s 7 years too late.
NGFB - 12/21/2023, 10:49 AM
Rotten Tomatoes? Is this 2014?
ATrueHero1987 - 12/21/2023, 10:50 AM
Well, I'm checking this out tonight. Hopefully it's OK. At least the theater I'm going to has a Bistro, lol
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 10:51 AM
@ATrueHero1987 - Get seafood just for funsies lol.
Urubrodi - 12/21/2023, 10:50 AM
The Aquaman 2 defenders are slacking off, now is the time to assemble. Worse reviews than The Marvels, a very high chance of worse BO, what's going on there?
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 10:57 AM
@Urubrodi - DC doesn't have loyal sheep that will see every movie. One quarter is the Snyder Cult, one quarter is the Gunn Optimists (I'm part of that camp), and the last quarter is the cynical "higher cinema" snobs who will go into hibernation until The Batman 2 comes out. That's the DC Movie Fandom in a nutshell.

The MCU, on the other hand, has the "Marvel Can Do No Wrong" Sheep being led to the theater by bright colors, the stupid "I Can't See It Because Women, HISSSSS", "We Need Strong White Males" people, and then the people who are impatiently waiting for the FF and X-Men.

The Marvel Can Do No Wrong people are what the DCEU has been lacking, they literally have no one to give praise to this.
DrReedRichards - 12/21/2023, 10:58 AM
@Urubrodi -

Without having seen it yet, what surprises me more is how some go so far as to say The Flash was better. I mean, how? Just how?

Sure, I get the inevitable franchise wars with Marvel, but how is this butchered mish-mash of Ezra(s) and cemeos suddenly perceived as better than whatever Wan managed to salvage from WB's hands?

I honestly don't get it.
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 11:01 AM
@DrReedRichards - It's like the whole "NWH is Mid" discourse that was happening (and I think still happening).

Just because another thing comes out and people perceive as either better or worse then the former similar thing isn't any reason to put down the previous similar good thing that came before.

With this, I see it as the opposite. People see Aquaman 2 as so bad that it manages to polish a turd like The Flash, it's interesting really.
DrReedRichards - 12/21/2023, 11:04 AM
@VamP5659 -



I understand the tendency to focus most of our commentary on the most recent release, but there's a difference between recency bias (negative or positive) and full-on memory erasure pills. Know what I mean?
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 11:11 AM
@DrReedRichards - Yeah, totally. It would be interesting just to pick the brain of the average viewer of this stuff lol.
vectorsigma - 12/21/2023, 11:18 AM
@Urubrodi - it will outgross the marvels. The holidays will push it. And china will like this im guessing
vectorsigma - 12/21/2023, 11:20 AM
@VamP5659 - man, seriously, you are my interpreter. I have been blabbering about "marvel can do no wrong" mindset in the other articles 😅
FireandBlood - 12/21/2023, 11:23 AM
@VamP5659 - “the last quarter is the cynical "higher cinema" snobs who will go into hibernation until The Batman 2 comes out”

*Joker 2 but yeah,

VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 11:25 AM
@vectorsigma - I'm glad to take that position. It's took me a bit to find my voice on this site again but now that I feel like I've really read enough comics and graphic novels in my hiatus from the site to really have an opinion on what I feel I want and what hopefully others want from these films.
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 11:27 AM
@FireandBlood - Oh that's odd. I thought Joker 2 was being thrown in the pit because it's a musical and apparently musicals aren't "cinema".
FireandBlood - 12/21/2023, 11:31 AM
@VamP5659 - Nobody said that 😂
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 11:33 AM
@FireandBlood - I remember seeing some early comments shitting on Joker 2 because it was a musical.
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 11:33 AM
@VamP5659 - Don't remember who exactly, but they were there.
WakandanQueen - 12/21/2023, 10:54 AM
Kind of thought this was probably gonna be the worst reviewed cbm of the year. I'm gonna catch it sometime next week, feel like I'm gonna get some enjoyment out of it.
Oberlin4Prez - 12/21/2023, 10:55 AM
Josh has already created more damning articles for this than he did for The Marvels. Which just further proves his MCU shill status.
VamP5659 - 12/21/2023, 10:58 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - True that.
Itwasme - 12/21/2023, 10:58 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - can you please explain what you'd like to see? How would he make this a positive article for example, especially given this information?

Maybe expressing details about what you don't like will be a more productive means to achieving your goal.
vectorsigma - 12/21/2023, 11:23 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - i remember him having a BO update for the flash on a monday!

When the marvels flopped he was silent
Oberlin4Prez - 12/21/2023, 11:30 AM
@Itwasme - you miss the point. News is news, it’s the amount of attention Josh codes to give to specific kinds of news. I have no problem with him writing 30 articles in 30 minutes if there’s information to write about, but if you’re not going to give equal representation to the news for one side then the same should be the case for the other.

If he’s a fan of comics and comic book movies, it should be frustrating to see these movies fail, but instead it comes off more like he’s cheering and hoping it fails, which is just wrong. I’ve made no bones about my dislike for different projects, but I’m always happy to give the benefit of the doubt. For example, I don’t like Ms. Marvel I’m any medium other than the show and the recent movie. I was genuinely excited for the marvels. I don’t think it was particularly inspiring, but I was sad to see it fail because I genuinely think there are people who want to give it justice. I don’t think it deserved to make a billion dollars either, but I don’t want this franchise to die out. And if you’re more a fan of one, you shouldn’t want any of these to fail. Even if you don’t like it, if one fails it’s only a matter of time before they all fail and this year is not a good sign for the genre.
