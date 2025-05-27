AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - More Cast Photos Emerge; Olga Kurylenko Post Ignites Taskmaster Return Speculation

We recently learned that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is (or soon will be) filming in the Middle East, with several cast members photographed having dinner in a restaurant in Bahrain.

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Winston Duke (M'Maku), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), along with Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli, who played Namora and Attuma in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, were all spotted together, and some new photos have now been shared online.

The actors are not actually on set, unfortunately, and were snapped attending various events and enjoying some downtime before cameras start rolling.

More interestingly, Thunderbolts* star Olga Kurylenko's trainer shared an Instagram post revealing that the actress is also in Bahrain. Complete coincidence, or is the deceased Taskmaster set to return along with the "New Avengers?"

It would seem like an odd move to bring Antonia Dreykov back after giving her such an unceremonious send-off, but who knows what Marvel has in store for the character.

Finally, there's some speculation that Loki star Sophia Di Martino might be set to join Tom Hiddleston in Doomsday. The actress didn't hint at much in her Insta story post, but both her and her Loki stunt double were reportedly spotted in London close to where the movie is filming.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America