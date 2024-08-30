AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan Art Imagines What Robert Downey Jr. Will Look Like As The MCU's Victor Von Doom

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios' Hall H panel ended with the announcement that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. will play Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' Doctor Doom.

The news has received a mixed response from fans but we've been told on multiple occasions that the actor is Victor Von Doom rather than a Tony Stark Variant (though we're sure there will still be some sort of connection between the two).

Today, newly revealed fan art offers an idea of what we might see a couple of years from now and takes an interesting approach to Doom's scarred face. As you'll see, he only has minor marks on his cheek; in a few comics, it's been strongly hinted that Victor is barely disfigured. However, due to his vanity, the villain still hides his face beneath a mask.

There are also other titles - including 2015's Secret Wars - which have shown that Victor is horribly scarred...which route the MCU will head down with Downey's Victor remains to be seen.

Regardless, this fan art blends Tony with Doom and the results are certainly interesting.

Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.



🎨: @philchoart pic.twitter.com/JfIwgPHOFE — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) August 30, 2024

"Susan [Downey]and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'" Downey recalled in a recent interview. "Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations?"

"And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.' So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything. I'd gone to Bob's house and I don't know how to describe that experience."

"I've had a lot of really cool experiences, but I go to Iger's pad, we sit down and he goes, 'I like it.' I was like, 'He likes it.' He said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus,'" the actor continued. "Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus and you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following the next year.