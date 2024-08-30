AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan Art Imagines What Robert Downey Jr. Will Look Like As The MCU's Victor Von Doom

With Robert Downey Jr. set to transform into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies, new fan art imagines what the actor could look like as Victor Von Doom. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Aug 30, 2024
At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios' Hall H panel ended with the announcement that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. will play Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' Doctor Doom.

The news has received a mixed response from fans but we've been told on multiple occasions that the actor is Victor Von Doom rather than a Tony Stark Variant (though we're sure there will still be some sort of connection between the two). 

Today, newly revealed fan art offers an idea of what we might see a couple of years from now and takes an interesting approach to Doom's scarred face. As you'll see, he only has minor marks on his cheek; in a few comics, it's been strongly hinted that Victor is barely disfigured. However, due to his vanity, the villain still hides his face beneath a mask.

There are also other titles - including 2015's Secret Wars - which have shown that Victor is horribly scarred...which route the MCU will head down with Downey's Victor remains to be seen. 

Regardless, this fan art blends Tony with Doom and the results are certainly interesting.

Take a closer look below and let us know whether you think would work in the MCU down in the comments section.

"Susan [Downey]and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'" Downey recalled in a recent interview. "Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations?"

"And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.' So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything. I'd gone to Bob's house and I don't know how to describe that experience."

"I've had a lot of really cool experiences, but I go to Iger's pad, we sit down and he goes, 'I like it.' I was like, 'He likes it.' He said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus,'" the actor continued. "Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus and you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following the next year. 

Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/30/2024, 9:41 AM
There's no way that they just trot him out looking the same. Dude's a great actor. He won't be confused with Tony Stark.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 9:49 AM
@Goldboink - yeah

The goatee while cool I think would be too much like Tony so I say get rid of it

Just have him clean shaven
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/30/2024, 9:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 -
He needs to be more disfigured than that as well. I want him barely recognizable.

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/30/2024, 9:42 AM
WTF! It looks like Tony Stark in green 🤣
Humby
Humby - 8/30/2024, 9:50 AM
@TheNewYorker - With extra fingers!
Humby
Humby - 8/30/2024, 9:51 AM
@Humby - Oh, and missing fingers on the one holding the mask.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/30/2024, 9:42 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/30/2024, 9:43 AM
i'm worried about how little will he be wearing the mask in the film and will it end up being like the stupid cgi nanotech helmets/mask were it comes on and off anytime the camera needs a facial reaction
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 9:47 AM
Hmmm , I’m interested to see how much they scar him up tbh…

They could go the minor route thus playing into his vanity & ego or the horribly disfigured one which even make him a bit sympathetic.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Hell you could even end Doomsday as Doom likely winning with him healing his face aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Personally I don’t see them not unmasking him atleast once or twice since it could emotionally play into some of the heroes like Bruce. Rhodey or Peter having to deal with the fact that the person they are fighting against has the face of their friend/mentor figure and savior of the universe.
Humby
Humby - 8/30/2024, 9:50 AM
Wow, I love all of his extra fingers. Does this make AI a marvel fan?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/30/2024, 9:51 AM
@Humby - 😂😂👏🏼👏🏼
Humby
Humby - 8/30/2024, 9:52 AM
@Izaizaiza - Just noticed missing fingers on the one holding the mask too, LOL
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 9:53 AM
@Humby - hey man…

This Victor just has a sixth finger , it happens lol.

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/30/2024, 9:52 AM
The decision to cast him as Doom seems so incredibly bad that I feel like I'm being punked.

