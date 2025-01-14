Fans Shocked That Most Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Leads Have Only Appeared On Screen ONCE Since AVENGERS: ENDGAME

By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 12:01 PM EST
The Multiverse Saga has been an undeniably strange ride, with post-credits scenes introducing countless new characters and a long list of TV shows adding fresh faces to the MCU one after the other. 

Frustratingly, most of them haven't been seen since. Major new characters like Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk have only shown up in their respective movies and TV shows, though they will all likely factor into Avengers: Doomsday. As for Hercules, Clea, and Starfox, they've gone no further than the stingers referenced above.

However, if The Marvels taught us anything, it's that moviegoers won't necessarily follow these characters from streaming to theaters (and that many people don't see Marvel Television's offerings as essential viewing).

Over the past 24 hours, a social media post has gone viral detailing how little we've seen the Multiverse Saga's major players between the events of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Doomsday. It makes for a stark contrast to the comparison between Iron Man and Avengers: Infinity War, with the highest number of appearances coming in at three for Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Did Marvel Studios introduce too many new characters too quickly? An argument could be made for that being the case, and it does feel like Kevin Feige and company panicked a little after losing Captain America and Iron Man and just decided to throw everything at the wall to see what would stick.

The prevailing opinion seems to be that we needed a smaller Avengers movie between Endgame and Doomsday or at least a Captain America: Civil War-style team-up. Instead, there will have been a seven-year gap between when the team last assembled and their return in 2026.

Hopefully, Avengers: Doomsday will be the making of these newer characters, setting the stage for them to make a bigger impact in the Mutant Saga.

Talking to Empire Online, Anthony Russo recently said, "Endgame was the end, and it took a little time for us to begin to think about it as something other than an end. We’re very close with Kevin and Lou [D’Esposito, Marvel Studios’ Co-President] and the entire Marvel team and we’ve had conversations through the years. We’ve talked about a lot of ideas."

It was reportedly then that inspiration for Secret Wars struck. "Really what happened was, we ended up stumbling upon an idea that activated all of us," he teased. "You couldn’t see it coming until it came, and once it came it was like, 'Well, that’s a story we need to tell.'" You can hear more from him and Joe here

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 12:36 PM
R we?
Fogs
Fogs - 1/14/2025, 1:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg - "Fans shocked"

I can't believe this headline.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 1/14/2025, 2:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - "Are these fans in the room with us now?"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 12:41 PM
It's insane to me. They had a highly successful run from phase one to four. They stuck the landing, and instead of using the same formula again we got this hodge podge frankenstein amalgamation since Endgame. I'm sure they had no intent of making Disney+ and turning all of those scripts into content but covid took away their bread and butter, Park revenue. Once the reboot happens they'll be fine. Bring back new Tony and Steve Yada Yada. I don't see that many successful winners in the short term except for Fantastic Four. Good luck
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 1/14/2025, 1:10 PM
@bobevanz - You had your core Big Three (Cap, Thor and Iron Man) to hold it together. When their time waned the new Big Three in my opinion should have been Black Panther (T'Challa), Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange to tell your new story and then sprinkle your new characters around them like with the past three. Everything seems so scattered now.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 1/14/2025, 1:31 PM
@TheBlueMorpho -

THIS except it should have been Strange, Spidey, and Black Panther and then Banner as well to hold it all together. OR they could have done F4 first instead of useless side projects like BW, Eternals, etc.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 12:47 PM
So people are already saying these next 2 Avengers films aren’t gonna work?.

What happened to fandom , people became so cynical & jaded that it’s really sucked all the fun out of this for me and others sigh.

Also these aren’t that far off from each other for the most part so I don’t get the doom & gloom?.

I will say this “saga” has felt more unfocused then the previous one but to me it feels like them expanding more & rebuilding after not just EG but real world situations too such as the pandemic & strikes aswell as deaths etc.

This will happen to any universe in that it will become too big since there’s so many stories & characters to service.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/14/2025, 1:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "This will happen to any universe in that it will become too big since there’s so many stories & characters to service."

This right here. I think the key problem at the end of the day is that some folks struggle with the idea of "adaptation." Movies aren't comics, and cannot tell the same depth of stories that a comic can. Marvel's putting out 400-500 issues a year, and have been for the better part of the last 60 years.

We all seem to agree that quality is more important than quantity, but that comes with a trade off: there will be some characters, some story arcs, that are never touched, and ALL characters and arcs will be truncated and simplified. It's the nature of the beast.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 1:19 PM
@Clintthahamster - yep , it seems like everyone has their own definition of what an adaptation is which is what creates these
divisions from a foundational level.

Hell , there will be characters that may never appeal someone but might to others so let’s please also retire the phrase” who asked for this”.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 1/14/2025, 1:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Preach fam.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/14/2025, 12:50 PM
But at least they checked a bunch of DEI boxes, and we know that's what truly matters.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/14/2025, 12:59 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe -

Exactly. If the disaster that was The Marvels didn't wake them up, I don't know what will.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 12:54 PM
She-Hulk is 100% guaranteed to be in Captain America: Brave New World. Anthony Mackie already said ALL the Hulk's are in this. MCU World War Hulk(s) movie will also have She-Hulk in it.


User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/14/2025, 1:06 PM
@AllsGood - Those characters and the shows they were in eat dick by the truckload.

I hope with every fiber of my being that they center everything around them so this [frick]ing abortion can get buried one final time.

CAP4 is going to lose HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS. The MCU is DOA.

Star Wars is [frick]ING DEAD. STONE. [frick]ING. DEAD.

Indiana Jones is DEAD. DEAD. AS DISCO. DEAD.

[frick] Disney and anyone who supports them or even pretends to - you deserve failure and you're getting it.

In spades.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 1/14/2025, 1:15 PM
@Batmangina - What you said is onehundred percent accurate.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 1:37 PM
@Batmangina - CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Projected to Open North Of $100 Million Over President's Day Weekend AND Climbing even today.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 1:50 PM
@Batmangina - Disney and Marvel Studios are Box Office Juggernauts No Stopping them. Both HOLD ALL Box Office Records at the Box Office. Starting with Avatar and Avengers: Endgame next.

Here Check for yourself.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/chart/ww_top_lifetime_gross/?ref_=bo_lnav_hm_shrt

User Comment Image
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/14/2025, 12:58 PM
Speak for yourself.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 1/14/2025, 12:58 PM
Considering the Avengers were disassembled, there's nothing to be shocked about. Also can't be shocked when it's your own fan criticisms overall that led to these characters taking so long to appear again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 1:00 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - it’s never the fans fault , right?

I’m so sick of their entitled attitude.
LSHF
LSHF - 1/14/2025, 1:05 PM
They saw the movies, so they can't possibly be shocked.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/14/2025, 1:11 PM

Well, let's hope they right the ship over the next 3 years.

Then both sides can get what they want.

They can make the MCU great again to the benefit of everyone.

And the whiny anarchist pu$$y weed eating crybabies can have get a case of bud Light, a bowl of lawn clippings for dinner and have their DEI parties where they watch the Marvels twice, and wonder why their gender studies major didn't land them a job making 200K a year while never having to go into their office.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 1/14/2025, 1:14 PM
Like SW, Marvel is also dead by the hand of Disney.

FK Them.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 1:14 PM
Wow, it's almost like Disney's masters hate white men.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 1:52 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
User Comment Image
captainireland
captainireland - 1/14/2025, 1:22 PM
I mean, Cap, Thor and Black Widow had only appeared once before the first Avengers movie. Hawkeye had only had a brief cameo. And Banner had only appeared once played by a different actor. I remember people saying The Avengers would basically be Iron Man 3 beforehand because Stark had appeared more than the rest. But that movie worked out just fine.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/14/2025, 1:41 PM
@captainireland - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/14/2025, 1:23 PM
not shocked but is an issue

Infinity Saga was made up of multiple trilogies

We got to know all the characters and all the characters got to know each other

Now the end of this saga most of the cast has never met
Lhornbk
Lhornbk - 1/14/2025, 1:25 PM
Well, several of these are characters who appeared quite a bit before Endgame, and were in Endgame, so it doesn't really matter as much if they've been in many shows/movies since then. My guess is that several of these characters won't appear at all (She-Hulk being a prime example, along with some other characters from the Disney+ shows such as Moon Knight) and that others will, at most, get glorified cameos.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/14/2025, 1:30 PM
Josh sees one random tweet from a random dude nobody cares about and labels this article with “Fans shocked”. Great journalism. SMH.

lol… the ridiculousness of people acting like Doomsday and Secret Wars won’t work when we have the Russo’s in charge.
People just want to hate on Marvel.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/14/2025, 1:47 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Nah people wanna see the best characters, telling the best stories, while displaying the best visuals & action.

Back in the days, we didn't wanna watch the Bulls play to see Tony Kucos and Luc Longley.

They were welcome additions, to give the most sought after athletes some rest and misdirects, but we needed to see memorable moments with the new groups.

I don't care if we never see ANY heroes from phase 4 on down again...

Perhaps more Namor(anti-hero). That is all.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/14/2025, 1:54 PM
@KennKathleen - good for you.
I’d love to see all the characters in a cohesive story and with the Russo’s at the helm I believe that will happen. It’s ok that you’re a pessimist but I think the true fans of the MCU will enjoy Doomsday and Secret Wars.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/14/2025, 1:51 PM
"FaNs sHoCkEd"
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 1/14/2025, 2:03 PM
Did you know that Captain America, Hulk, and Thor only appeared ONCE and Iron Man TWICE while Black Widow was in a supporting role and Hawkeye in a 2 minute cameo all before appearing in Avengers?
Gee, maybe they should've shown them more before their big team up as these supposed fans aren't happy we've not seen them more.

Stupid editorial.

