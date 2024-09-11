MCU Rumor Round-Up: Kang To Doom Transition; ALPHA FLIGHT Plans, SPIDER-MAN 4 Plot, & More - Possible SPOILERS

We have another round-up of Marvel Cinematic Universe-based rumors from Alex Perez's Discord Q&A here, and you'll find some intriguing (possible) updates on several upcoming projects.

The Cosmic Circus scooper has built a strong track-record, but there is a lot of speculation and guess-work here, so we're focusing on the more substantial and solid rumors he shares in the lengthy post (you can have a read through the full thing here for more context).

Though these are just rumors for the time being, beware of potential spoilers from this point on.

We'll start with one of the most highly-anticipated event movies in quite some time, Avengers: Doomsday.

Perez doesn't think we will see the real Kang again following Jonathan Majors' firing, but in response to a question wondering how "they’ll justify the switch from Kang to Doctor Doom as the Multiverse Saga’s main villain," he mentions Rabum Alal.

In Jonathan Hickman's acclaimed New Avengers run, it was revealed that the mysterious figure known as Rabum Alal was actually Doctor Doom all along. In the story, the leader of the Black Swans was believed to be causing Incursions in an attempt to destroy the Multiverse (it was later revealed that he was actually trying to save the Multiverse from the Beyonders).

Could Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Doom be introduced as a Kang Variant calling himself Rabum Alal and eventually follow this same arc, perhaps?

When it comes to Loki's potential involvement in the next Avengers movies, Perez believes the God of Mischief will have "more of a MacGuffin role," and doesn't expect Tom Hiddleston to stay on as the character post-Secret Wars.

Moving on to Spider-Man 4, and Perez claims that the movie will have a "blend" of street-level and Multiversal elements. He has also heard that there are plans for the Maggia crime syndicate and Hammerhead, but isn't sure if they'll be introduced in this next movie. As for the spell that Doctor Strange cast at the end of No Way Home to make the world forget that Peter Parker exists, he believes it will be "explored more, and eventually broken."

Previous rumors have claimed that Spidey will come into contact with Venom (or at least, the Symbiote) in Spider-Man 4, and Perez mentions that this is becoming "an increasingly high possibility."

Perez had an interesting response to a reader wondering, "What sort of role can we expect the Thunderbolts* characters to play in Avengers: Doomsday, as allies of the Avengers or as hindrances for them?"

Alex: "The New Avengers."

There will almost certainly be other members, but will this ragtag group form the basis for the next incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Finally, Perez believes there are plans in place to introduce Alpha Flight. This isn't the first time we've heard that the Canadian superhero team might show up in the MCU, but it's been a while since we had any updates - official or otherwise. If this does happen, any Alpha Flight-based project would likely tie-in with the X-Men reboot.

Worth a mention: When it comes to further exploration of the cosmic corner of the MCU, Perez has heard that the Annihilation Wave and the Shi’ar Empire are being discussed. He also backs-up previous rumors that a fifth solo Thor movie is in the early stages of development.

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Let us know in the comment section down below.