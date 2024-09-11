MCU Rumor Round-Up: Kang To Doom Transition; ALPHA FLIGHT Plans, SPIDER-MAN 4 Plot, & More - Possible SPOILERS

MCU Rumor Round-Up: Kang To Doom Transition; ALPHA FLIGHT Plans, SPIDER-MAN 4 Plot, & More - Possible SPOILERS

Some more MCU-based rumors have been doing the rounds online, and we have (possible) updates on several upcoming projects, including Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man 4...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 11, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We have another round-up of Marvel Cinematic Universe-based rumors from Alex Perez's Discord Q&A here, and you'll find some intriguing (possible) updates on several upcoming projects.

The Cosmic Circus scooper has built a strong track-record, but there is a lot of speculation and guess-work here, so we're focusing on the more substantial and solid rumors he shares in the lengthy post (you can have a read through the full thing here for more context).

Though these are just rumors for the time being, beware of potential spoilers from this point on.

We'll start with one of the most highly-anticipated event movies in quite some time, Avengers: Doomsday.

Perez doesn't think we will see the real Kang again following Jonathan Majors' firing, but in response to a question wondering how "they’ll justify the switch from Kang to Doctor Doom as the Multiverse Saga’s main villain," he mentions Rabum Alal.

In Jonathan Hickman's acclaimed New Avengers run, it was revealed that the mysterious figure known as Rabum Alal was actually Doctor Doom all along. In the story, the leader of the Black Swans was believed to be causing Incursions in an attempt to destroy the Multiverse (it was later revealed that he was actually trying to save the Multiverse from the Beyonders).

Could Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Doom be introduced as a Kang Variant calling himself Rabum Alal and eventually follow this same arc, perhaps?

When it comes to Loki's potential involvement in the next Avengers movies, Perez believes the God of Mischief will have "more of a MacGuffin role," and doesn't expect Tom Hiddleston to stay on as the character post-Secret Wars.

Moving on to Spider-Man 4, and Perez claims that the movie will have a "blend" of street-level and Multiversal elements. He has also heard that there are plans for the Maggia crime syndicate and Hammerhead, but isn't sure if they'll be introduced in this next movie. As for the spell that Doctor Strange cast at the end of No Way Home to make the world forget that Peter Parker exists, he believes it will be "explored more, and eventually broken."

Previous rumors have claimed that Spidey will come into contact with Venom (or at least, the Symbiote) in Spider-Man 4, and Perez mentions that this is becoming "an increasingly high possibility."

Perez had an interesting response to a reader wondering, "What sort of role can we expect the Thunderbolts* characters to play in Avengers: Doomsday, as allies of the Avengers or as hindrances for them?"

Alex: "The New Avengers."

There will almost certainly be other members, but will this ragtag group form the basis for the next incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Finally, Perez believes there are plans in place to introduce Alpha Flight. This isn't the first time we've heard that the Canadian superhero team might show up in the MCU, but it's been a while since we had any updates - official or otherwise. If this does happen, any Alpha Flight-based project would likely tie-in with the X-Men reboot.

Worth a mention: When it comes to further exploration of the cosmic corner of the MCU, Perez has heard that the Annihilation Wave and the Shi’ar Empire are being discussed. He also backs-up previous rumors that a fifth solo Thor movie is in the early stages of development.

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Let us know in the comment section down below.

SPIDER-NOIR Casts BOARDWALK EMPIRE Star Jack Huston In Mysterious Bodyguard Role
SPIDER-NOIR Casts BOARDWALK EMPIRE Star Jack Huston In Mysterious "Bodyguard" Role
Don Cheadle Shares Reaction To Finding Out That Robert Downey Jr. Will Play Doctor Doom: What The F*ck?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/11/2024, 10:07 AM
It’ll be interesting to see(if Alpha Flight happens) if they discuss Northstar’s sexual orientation, and how that will be received. Lest we forget that was a character trait revealed by Marvel over 30 years ago, and not a new “woke agenda”. Not trying to spark a crazy debate here, just curious how that plays out. 🤔
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/11/2024, 10:44 AM
@FrankenDad - it'll be front & center.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 10:20 AM
I’m sure they are a bunch of discussions & such happening at Marvel Studios that may or may not ultimately come to fruition (something like Alpha Flight might even be a show which they have said they are developing more then they might make which happens all the time in tv).

Anyway , Loki having a McGuffin role makes sense since he’s literally keeping the Multiverse together so it would make sense that Doom would want him for his goal (this and the Spidey spell sound like him making educated guesses to me).

Also , I’m on board with the Maggia or Hammerhead being in Spidey 4…

If not as the main villains , you could have them in the prologue as baddies Spidey takes on even!!.

User Comment Image
thewanderer
thewanderer - 9/11/2024, 10:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - based on rumors of Doom wanting a singular timeline, he may be setting out to kill Loki.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 10:43 AM
@thewanderer - I haven’t heard that but could be possible in regards to whatever this Doom’s motivation is

However RDJ said “new mask , same task” so in his mind he’s likely saving the Multiverse it seems so idk if that would make sense then since there would be no Multiverse.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/11/2024, 10:24 AM
Love that RDJ is now the evil dr. doom. Dude will kill it

It's his apposite of the good-guy Iron man (thoI.M. did kioo a bunch of peopr in his 1st take/
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/11/2024, 10:26 AM
Finally short kings will get justice! Puck is coming.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/11/2024, 10:28 AM
Rabum Alalis a very convulted story. I think that is a lot harder to execute with the time they have left. You would have had to have him running around as Rabum Alal for a few movies. The easiest path here is at the end of FF, Doom shows up and kills all the Kang's. They are going to do that Doom is trying to save the multiverse but it would be too confusing to do Rabum Alal I think.

The MCU doesn't know who Doom is so there is no reason for the other identity. They need the time to get us to know Doom himself. TB as the New Avengers is unlikely because we already know Sam is being tasked to rebuild them. I'm also not sure there is an actual proper Avengers team. They don't have time. Doom will probably face off against pockets of heroes across the MCU. I guess I can see the TBs play a part in that but they don't have a single big hitter on the squad unless they beat Sentry and he joins them.

With Spidy, Sony seems determined to ruin it so I expect it to be a mess and Tom to retire after the Avengers movies.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/11/2024, 10:31 AM
this is all i hear....

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/11/2024, 10:35 AM
I hope they have more than just a concept of a plan.. lmao last night was amazing. Make Pennwise small
mountainman
mountainman - 9/11/2024, 10:39 AM
Annihilation has to be a big story. It can’t be told well in a single 2 hour movie. If they had actually fleshed out the cosmic side better they could have built to this.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/11/2024, 10:51 AM
User Comment Image

@hainesy - How about have Wolverine go to Canada and link up with Alpha Flight, while X-Force is created, featuring X-23, Cable, Domino, Deadpool?


User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 10:54 AM
Then using the Rabum Alal persona is interesting because I remember reading an interview that likened the whole scenario to Kang

User Comment Image

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 -- 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚-𝐓𝐮𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐠. 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚-𝐓𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚-𝐓𝐮𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐬.

https://www.ign.com/articles/2015/03/11/avengers-villain-finally-revealed-in-new-avengers-30

However given that this necessarily isn’t time travel but dealing with variants…

I wonder if this Doom has conquered his universe or world with the Black Swans if we get them and now has become aware of the multiverse possibly being at an end hence he sets out to “save” it?.

