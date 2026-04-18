“Robert Downey Jr. Resurfaced Interview May Reveal Doctor Doom's Accent In Avengers: Doomsday”

Despite speculation to the contrary, it's become clear that Robert Downey Jr. isn't playing an evil Iron Man Variant as Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom. So, no, the Starks didn't adopt a baby who was actually a young Victor Von Doom, raising him as Tony Stark!

With over seven years between Avengers: Endgame and this movie, there's really no reason the Oscar-winner can't return to the MCU as a different character. After all, beyond them both wearing armour, Victor Von Doom and Tony aren't remotely similar.

At CinemaCon on Thursday, Marvel Studios revealed the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. We've since heard that Downey's Doom speaks with a thick Eastern European accent, staying true to the villain's Latverian heritage from the comics.

We don't know when the sneak peek will be released, and Marvel Studios has successfully avoided any leaks out of Sin City. However, one YouTuber who was on hand for Disney's CinemaCon panel has done their best to recreate Doom's accent...

An impression of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom accent in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via: @NewRockstars) pic.twitter.com/AGsE3qynKS — The Marvelous Geek (@marvelousgeek__) April 17, 2026

Fans have since unearthed an old interview with Downey, in which the Avengers: Doomsday star jokingly adopts an Eastern European accent. This is probably our best indication yet of how his Doom will sound, and it's undeniably menacing.

This is only an idea of what Doom's accent will be, and some have expressed concerns that he'll sound like Dracula. That's all well and good, but in the comics, Latveria used to be Transylvanian territory, so yes, you can expect some similarities.

This must be what convinced Kevin Feige to cast RDJ as Doctor Doom pic.twitter.com/6l7HTS0oME — GothamChief 🦇 (@GothamChief) April 7, 2025

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.