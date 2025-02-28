RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Release Could Be Delayed For A Surprising Reason

Marvel Studios plans to begin shooting Avengers: Doomsday in April. The movie will then release next May with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow one year later. As many of you have pointed out, it's an ambitious plan but one they made work with Infinity War and Endgame.

Much has been said about Avengers: Doomsday's script not quite being where it needs to be and, on The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider shared rumblings about a possible release date delay.

"I heard a rumour that Doomsday might push," he revealed. "I think that the release date could push to the next slot...they don't know who's in the movie, that's what I heard."

"I heard, 'We still don't know who's ultimately going to be in this movie and who's not. We don't know who's going to be available.' I think they're still figuring out what that ensemble looks like," Sneider added.

That would line up with Benedict Cumberbatch saying he wasn't set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, only to confirm a few days later Doctor Strange does, in fact, have a role in the movie. It's shocking to think Marvel Studios doesn't have its cast locked down but they're all in-demand actors and we've already heard chatter about a stuntman having to fill in for Tom Holland.

If Avengers: Doomsday moves, then the only other vacant slot on the calendar is November 6, 2026. That's not outside the realm of possibility because don't forget, the original plan was for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to drop on May 2, 2025, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on November 7, 2025.

Nothing is confirmed at this stage but with the next Avengers movies going from shooting separately to back-to-back, it does feel like the clock is ticking when it comes to them meeting those planned May release dates.

Addressing Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as the villainous Doctor Doom at The Electric State premiere, writer Stephen McFeely said, "When I got the news this was where it was going, I thought it was pretty electric."

"There's an understandable desire to bring Robert [Downey Jr.] back to the [Marvel Cinematic] Universe," he continued. "To do it as Tony Stark would be betraying what I thought was a pretty lovely ending for him in Endgame."

The Russo Brothers were also on hand, with Joe revealing, "It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see. But we’re very excited about it."

"We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it," the filmmaker added.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.