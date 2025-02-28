RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Release Could Be Delayed For A Surprising Reason

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Release Could Be Delayed For A Surprising Reason

Avengers: Doomsday begins shooting this April, but according to a new rumour, there's been some talk about delaying the movie that will see Robert Downey Jr. suit up as Doctor Doom. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios plans to begin shooting Avengers: Doomsday in April. The movie will then release next May with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow one year later. As many of you have pointed out, it's an ambitious plan but one they made work with Infinity War and Endgame

Much has been said about Avengers: Doomsday's script not quite being where it needs to be and, on The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider shared rumblings about a possible release date delay. 

"I heard a rumour that Doomsday might push," he revealed. "I think that the release date could push to the next slot...they don't know who's in the movie, that's what I heard."

"I heard, 'We still don't know who's ultimately going to be in this movie and who's not. We don't know who's going to be available.' I think they're still figuring out what that ensemble looks like," Sneider added. 

That would line up with Benedict Cumberbatch saying he wasn't set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, only to confirm a few days later Doctor Strange does, in fact, have a role in the movie. It's shocking to think Marvel Studios doesn't have its cast locked down but they're all in-demand actors and we've already heard chatter about a stuntman having to fill in for Tom Holland.

If Avengers: Doomsday moves, then the only other vacant slot on the calendar is November 6, 2026. That's not outside the realm of possibility because don't forget, the original plan was for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to drop on May 2, 2025, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on November 7, 2025.

Nothing is confirmed at this stage but with the next Avengers movies going from shooting separately to back-to-back, it does feel like the clock is ticking when it comes to them meeting those planned May release dates.

Addressing Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as the villainous Doctor Doom at The Electric State premiere, writer Stephen McFeely said, "When I got the news this was where it was going, I thought it was pretty electric."

"There's an understandable desire to bring Robert [Downey Jr.] back to the [Marvel Cinematic] Universe," he continued. "To do it as Tony Stark would be betraying what I thought was a pretty lovely ending for him in Endgame."

The Russo Brothers were also on hand, with Joe revealing, "It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see. But we’re very excited about it."

"We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it," the filmmaker added.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Responds To Rumors He'll Return As LOKI In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Related:

LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Responds To Rumors He'll Return As LOKI In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Writer On Bringing Robert Downey Jr. Back Without Betraying ENDGAME Send-Off
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Writer On Bringing Robert Downey Jr. Back Without "Betraying" ENDGAME Send-Off

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
gambgel
gambgel - 2/28/2025, 8:02 AM
There is no f**** way the Russo, writers and Feige dont know yet who is gonna be in the movie just 2 months before filming stars. lol

Thats not how these big productions work. They need to have a lot of work done many many months in advance (actors agenda, travels, hotels, animatics, sets constructions, costumes desings and crew working on them....)

Please, lets be f**** serious.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/28/2025, 8:11 AM
I heard Sneider's ding dong is an innie
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/28/2025, 8:46 AM
@bobevanz - I heard Snyder’s ding ding had a six pack
Corruptor
Corruptor - 2/28/2025, 8:35 AM
Two months left to come to their senses and throw this in the garbage can where it belongs before it's TOO LATE.
Timerider
Timerider - 2/28/2025, 8:41 AM
They have to shoot this out of order to fit actors schedules, like Tom Holland and Pedro Pascal, they have other production schedules they are affixed too. It’s not just those two actors either. It’s just juggling these schedules around to make these films and sometimes you run into going over that blocked schedule or getting delayed a month, or more.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/28/2025, 8:45 AM
Rumor: my sobriety could be delayed indefinitely
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/28/2025, 8:48 AM
User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/28/2025, 8:49 AM
@DudeGuy - User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/28/2025, 8:49 AM
@DudeGuy - User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder