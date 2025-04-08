SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return And What About The Announcement Blew His Mind

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released when moviegoers were still wary about heading to theaters and still managed to gross an impressive $432.2 million.

Well over three years later, we've yet to see Shang-Chi in action again. There was a period when it looked like the character would be a central focus of the Multiverse Saga; he was reportedly being lined up to take centre stage in Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time (a movie we expected Marvel Studios to announce at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con) and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Plans changed, and Shang-Chi's Ten Rings likely no longer have ties to Kang. Still, that's an easy "retcon" when they hail from Kakaranthara (the home of Fin Fang Foom) in the comics, and in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, Liu was among those named.

We don't know what to expect from the Master of the Martial Arts in that movie, but his sequel is likely a long way off, seeing as filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is busy working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's not coming out until 2026, making it highly unlikely Shang-Chi 2 will get here before 2028 or 2029...assuming the filmmaker still plans to direct.

During a recent interview, Simu Liu was asked about his role in Avengers: Doomsday and whether there was anything he could reveal. "No. You know what, we're so excited to get to work and it's obviously going to be such an amazing, big movie that's going to be so secretive that I can't talk about it at all," he explained.

"What I will say is, I knew I was going to be involved in it to some capacity, but I didn't know who else they were announcing," Liu continued. "They don't tell us anything. Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo ruined it for all of us. Now, they don't tell us."

The actor added, "I saw when Sir Ian [McKellen] and Sir Patrick [Stewart] were announced. These are two of the greatest actors to have ever walked the face of the Earth. That blew my mind a little bit."

There are many characters who it will be exciting to see Shang-Chi share the screen with next year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credits scene set the stage for a team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and his Ten Rings could still be a big part of whatever Doctor Doom has planned for the Multiverse.

You can watch the full interview with Liu in the video below.