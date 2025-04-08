SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return And What About The Announcement Blew His Mind

SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return And What About The Announcement Blew His Mind

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has talked about being announced as a member of the Avengers: Doomsday cast and reveals what about it blew his mind. You can hear more from him here.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released when moviegoers were still wary about heading to theaters and still managed to gross an impressive $432.2 million. 

Well over three years later, we've yet to see Shang-Chi in action again. There was a period when it looked like the character would be a central focus of the Multiverse Saga; he was reportedly being lined up to take centre stage in Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time (a movie we expected Marvel Studios to announce at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con) and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Plans changed, and Shang-Chi's Ten Rings likely no longer have ties to Kang. Still, that's an easy "retcon" when they hail from Kakaranthara (the home of Fin Fang Foom) in the comics, and in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, Liu was among those named. 

We don't know what to expect from the Master of the Martial Arts in that movie, but his sequel is likely a long way off, seeing as filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is busy working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's not coming out until 2026, making it highly unlikely Shang-Chi 2 will get here before 2028 or 2029...assuming the filmmaker still plans to direct. 

During a recent interview, Simu Liu was asked about his role in Avengers: Doomsday and whether there was anything he could reveal. "No. You know what, we're so excited to get to work and it's obviously going to be such an amazing, big movie that's going to be so secretive that I can't talk about it at all," he explained.

"What I will say is, I knew I was going to be involved in it to some capacity, but I didn't know who else they were announcing," Liu continued. "They don't tell us anything. Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo ruined it for all of us. Now, they don't tell us."

The actor added, "I saw when Sir Ian [McKellen] and Sir Patrick [Stewart] were announced. These are two of the greatest actors to have ever walked the face of the Earth. That blew my mind a little bit."

There are many characters who it will be exciting to see Shang-Chi share the screen with next year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credits scene set the stage for a team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and his Ten Rings could still be a big part of whatever Doctor Doom has planned for the Multiverse. 

You can watch the full interview with Liu in the video below. 

Is Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY First Look A Sign Marvel Studios Has Screwed Up Doctor Doom? Not Exactly...
Related:

Is Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY First Look A Sign Marvel Studios Has Screwed Up Doctor Doom? Not Exactly...
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Robert Downey Jr.'s Surprising Doctor Doom Look May Have Been Revealed!
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Robert Downey Jr.'s Surprising Doctor Doom Look May Have Been Revealed!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/8/2025, 6:23 AM
There will be a "Simu cut" so that Marvel can release it in China 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2025, 6:38 AM
Interesting that Simu knew he would be involved because I saw an interview with David Harbour & the Thunderbolts cast and they were finding out if they were in the film or not like the rest of us so perhaps the former has a big role?.

Anyway , I’m just glad we are getting Shang Chi back in some capacity since his film is one of my favorite post EG projects as of now…

I wish we got his sequel first but oh well , now that can deal with the fallout of these films from the perspective of his character.

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 4/8/2025, 6:46 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I wonder if they had to talk to Simu in advance purely because it's been so long since he's played the character they were afraid he'd move on altogether 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder