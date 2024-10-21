Gamora Actor Zoe Saldaña Shares Biggest AVENGERS Regret: "I Wish That I Could Go Back And Redo It"

Zoe Saldaña played Gamora in the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, but admits she has some major regrets about how things played out for the character in those movies. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

In one of the MCU's biggest-ever twists, Zoe Saldaña's Gamora died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Time travel opened the door to her returning in Avengers: Endgame, though it was as a pre-Guardians of the Galaxy Variant. 

When James Gunn returned to that franchise, he established that this Gamora didn't - and likely wouldn't - fall in love with Star-Lord and had her join the Ravagers in place of the Guardians. 

In a new interview, Saldaña looked back at her time as the character and shared her biggest regret about the original Gamora's role in the Infinity Saga's final chapters. "I wish I could go back and reshoot what Gamora was going through in the Avengers movies," the actor explained. "I don't think I was quite understanding what the Russo Brothers [were doing]."

Saldaña also shared her dashed hopes to have taken a deeper dive into the father-daughter bond shared by Gamora and Thanos, 

"I wish that I could go back and redo it so that I can push a little harder, because it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad," she said. "And whether or not she's having this opportunity to reconciliate or to heal or to repair or simply just walk away from this person - that would have been a great opportunity had I been a little more aware of it back then."

Don't let any of this fool you into believing Saldaña has any ill will towards the MCU, though. She praised the Russo Brothers by saying the "opportunity they gave me was of a lifetime to highlight Gamora in such a way in their films is something that I will forever be grateful." 

"I wish I could go back in time and just try so many more things for her," Saldaña continued, suggesting she's quite the perfectionist. "[Gamora] was a really fun character to play, but also a really deep character."

"I know it's a Marvel movie and we don't like to use words like 'deep' and 'Marvel' in the same sentence, but I like to and I take great pride in knowing that I was a part of great films that cater to a younger audience, that inspires a younger audience."

Gamora's story arc was ultimately pretty satisfying and there was only so much room in both Avengers movies. In terms of what it meant to be Thanos' daughter, Karen Gillan's Nebula got to do most of the heavy lifting in that respect. Whether there are more Gamora stories to tell remains to be seen.

You can hear more from Saldaña in the X posts below.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/21/2024, 3:21 PM
Yeah, so "deep"...

User Comment Image
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/21/2024, 3:37 PM
@Nomis929 - It's easy to scoff at, but they do legit acting work. You could have picked one of Quill's serious moments too. When Downey expresses that some of his best acting work was at times as Tony Stark, if not buried under spectacle, there is merit there.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/21/2024, 3:50 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - Don't get me wrong. I think there are some really serious moments and great acting in some MCU movies that have been criminally overlooked by the fans and critics and even the academy.

But the direction of some of their movies for a ore "campy" approach to these characters, particular those GOTG ones, negates all the hard work the actors have put in and make it all too easy for the some to scoff at.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 10/21/2024, 3:53 PM
@Nomis929 - Why does it negate it
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/21/2024, 4:03 PM
@dagenspear - it take away from the gravitas of the more serious perfomance.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/21/2024, 4:03 PM
@Nomis929 - Name any serious drama movie and I could probably find a gif that made it look goofy and shallow out of context.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/21/2024, 4:06 PM
@FinnishDude - Schindler's list
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/21/2024, 4:44 PM
@Nomis929 - I do agree goofy or funny moments do take away a lot of the seriousness at times, but I will forever defend the dance-off.

That dance-off felt true to that version of Star-Lord, and it wasn't as goofy because it functioned as distraction and not a singular joke imo
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/21/2024, 3:28 PM
She did really well with the somewhat mixed material given to her.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/21/2024, 3:31 PM
@TheLobster - Totally agree.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/21/2024, 3:31 PM
I get the compartmentalism needed to keep secrets from getting out, but they should really fill in the actors along the way to get the best out of them. At least that’s how I’m taking her remarks.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/21/2024, 3:39 PM
People are so afraid to praise marvel nowadays. As if Scorsese cuts their checks
dagenspear
dagenspear - 10/21/2024, 3:52 PM
@Vigor - Why should they give Marvel acclaim
Vigor
Vigor - 10/21/2024, 3:58 PM
@dagenspear - because marvel (to be specific, the disney owned marvel studios) have made THE BEST COMIC BOOK MOVIES EVER MADE.
If i could bold and increase the font size I would

Does that help ?
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 10/21/2024, 4:22 PM
@Vigor - and the worst.
Fogs
Fogs - 10/21/2024, 4:29 PM
@Whoelsebutkevin - Joker and Catwoman are mcu? Missed that memo.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/21/2024, 4:38 PM
@Fogs - or wonder woman 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/21/2024, 4:42 PM
@Vigor - you forgot to include "IMO" at the beginning of your comment.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/21/2024, 4:42 PM
@Vigor - yeah, I don't think there's shame in admitting the MCU can be deep. Think Gamora's arc might be one of it's better arcs, no need to redo it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/21/2024, 4:25 PM
should have stayed dead in IW. Beginning her, vision and loki back was a lame cop out.

