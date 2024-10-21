Gamora Actor Zoe Saldaña Shares Biggest AVENGERS Regret: "I Wish That I Could Go Back And Redo It"

In one of the MCU's biggest-ever twists, Zoe Saldaña's Gamora died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Time travel opened the door to her returning in Avengers: Endgame, though it was as a pre-Guardians of the Galaxy Variant.

When James Gunn returned to that franchise, he established that this Gamora didn't - and likely wouldn't - fall in love with Star-Lord and had her join the Ravagers in place of the Guardians.

In a new interview, Saldaña looked back at her time as the character and shared her biggest regret about the original Gamora's role in the Infinity Saga's final chapters. "I wish I could go back and reshoot what Gamora was going through in the Avengers movies," the actor explained. "I don't think I was quite understanding what the Russo Brothers [were doing]."

Saldaña also shared her dashed hopes to have taken a deeper dive into the father-daughter bond shared by Gamora and Thanos,

"I wish that I could go back and redo it so that I can push a little harder, because it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad," she said. "And whether or not she's having this opportunity to reconciliate or to heal or to repair or simply just walk away from this person - that would have been a great opportunity had I been a little more aware of it back then."

Don't let any of this fool you into believing Saldaña has any ill will towards the MCU, though. She praised the Russo Brothers by saying the "opportunity they gave me was of a lifetime to highlight Gamora in such a way in their films is something that I will forever be grateful."

"I wish I could go back in time and just try so many more things for her," Saldaña continued, suggesting she's quite the perfectionist. "[Gamora] was a really fun character to play, but also a really deep character."

"I know it's a Marvel movie and we don't like to use words like 'deep' and 'Marvel' in the same sentence, but I like to and I take great pride in knowing that I was a part of great films that cater to a younger audience, that inspires a younger audience."

Gamora's story arc was ultimately pretty satisfying and there was only so much room in both Avengers movies. In terms of what it meant to be Thanos' daughter, Karen Gillan's Nebula got to do most of the heavy lifting in that respect. Whether there are more Gamora stories to tell remains to be seen.

You can hear more from Saldaña in the X posts below.