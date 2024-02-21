Andy Muschietti Is Reportedly Still Attached To Direct The DCU's BRAVE AND THE BOLD Batman Movie

Did Warner Bros. put Andy Muschietti in a no-win situation by announcing a reboot of the DCEU ahead of the release of The Flash? Or would the movie have flopped, even without the rise of the DCU?

With a different actor other than the enigmatic Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster and more time to work on the VFX, would The Flash have fared better with film critics and DC Comics fans?

We'll never know, but Muschietti has a chance to redeem himself a bit in, within the superhero fandom, as he's set to helm the DCU's first Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, which will feature the big screen debut of Damian Wayne.

Recently, reports surfaced that Muschietti had been fired from the adaptation but former Hollywood trade reporter turned online scooper Jeff Sneider is reporting, that according to his sources, Muschietti is still attached.

Andy Muschietti is STILL ON to direct Batman the ‘BRAVE AND THE BOLD’.



Also, just as soon as the rumor of Muschietti's firing surfaced, images of his parking spot on the Warner Bros. lot began to surface- complete with a Batmobile theme golf cart, to boot.

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn shared earlier this month that Batman was NOT the next main character to be cast in the DCU, following the addition of Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

Additionally, he stated that The Brave and the Bold does not yet have a script, an indication that the start of production on the project is currently planned for the far-off future.

When rolling out the Gods and Monsters film slate back in January 2023, here's what Gunn had to say about the DCU's Batman film. "This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

While fans looking forward to The Brave and the Bold may have a lengthy wait, Warner Bros. Discovery has a ton of Batman and Batman-related material coming out in the upcoming months.

The Penguin is expected to debut on Max in Q4 2024, while Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will open in cinemas on October 4, 2024. The following year, on October 3, 2025, The Batman II is scheduled to open in North American theaters.