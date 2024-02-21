Andy Muschietti Is Reportedly Still Attached To Direct The DCU's BRAVE AND THE BOLD Batman Movie

Amid rumors that Warner Bros. Discovery had removed It and Flash director Andy Muschietti from The Brave and the Bold comes a report that reaffirms that he's still attached,

By MarkJulian - Feb 21, 2024 01:02 PM EST
Did Warner Bros. put Andy Muschietti in a no-win situation by announcing a reboot of the DCEU ahead of the release of The Flash? Or would the movie have flopped, even without the rise of the DCU?

With a different actor other than the enigmatic Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster and more time to work on the VFX, would The Flash have fared better with film critics and DC Comics fans?

We'll never know, but Muschietti has a chance to redeem himself a bit in, within the superhero fandom, as he's set to helm the DCU's first Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, which will feature the big screen debut of Damian Wayne.

Recently, reports surfaced that Muschietti had been fired from the adaptation but former Hollywood trade reporter turned online scooper Jeff Sneider is reporting, that according to his sources, Muschietti is still attached.

Also, just as soon as the rumor of Muschietti's firing surfaced, images of his parking spot on the Warner Bros. lot began to surface- complete with a Batmobile theme golf cart, to boot.

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn shared earlier this month that Batman was NOT the next main character to be cast in the DCU, following the addition of Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

Additionally, he stated that The Brave and the Bold does not yet have a script, an indication that the start of production on the project is currently planned for the far-off future.

When rolling out the Gods and Monsters film slate back in January 2023, here's what Gunn had to say about the DCU's Batman film.  "This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

While fans looking forward to The Brave and the Bold may have a lengthy wait, Warner Bros. Discovery has a ton of Batman and Batman-related material coming out in the upcoming months.

The Penguin is expected to debut on Max in Q4 2024, while Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will open in cinemas on October 4, 2024. The following year, on October 3, 2025, The Batman II is scheduled to open in North American theaters.

FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 1:39 PM
hopefully this will be Batman’s return to making hits. been about 14 years since his last billion. I believe Andy can do it!
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 1:46 PM
@FlopWatchers5 -

"hopefully this will be Batman’s return to making hits."

$750 million on a limited 45 day theatrical window with many theaters around the world either closed or running on limited capacity wasn't a hit ?

"been about 14 years since his last billion. I believe Andy can do it!"

The guy who made one of the biggest financial flops in the industry ? Sure, whatever you say.
bobevanz - 2/21/2024, 1:50 PM
@Th3Batman - also that terrible IT sequel lol
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 1:52 PM
@bobevanz - I wouldn't be surprised if he was never on Batman to begin with, and the whole thing was done to get people out to see the Flash in theaters. The guy just has nothing going for him to justify getting WB's #1 IP. The chances are pretty much 0 now that Reeves is also involved with the DCU side of things.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 1:53 PM
@Th3Batman - MoM made 950 with the same window. excuses. is he not “the most popular” character in the history of the world according to yall? (lol)

couldn’t even make more than Wakanda Forever. Barely made more than Thor. all the same year 😂

Batman is C list character cant even cross 800m.

Like I said, 14 years and still can’t make a billion? lmao 🤣
FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 1:54 PM
@Th3Batman - no hate. just want the best for this property. i know DC been struggling for decades but one day it will get better ❤️‍🩹
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 2:02 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - The Batman wasn't following The Dark Knight trilogy, it was following BVS and 2017's JL, 2 of the worst comic book movies ever made. It was released in a time when DC movies couldn't reach $400 million, while also being a reboot. How much did you expect it to make with all of that going against it ? If anything, it managing to reach $750 shows just how strong the IP is.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/21/2024, 2:15 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - they made over a billion with Joker. That was 5 years ago
MCUKnight11 - 2/21/2024, 1:39 PM
Despite my better judgment, I'm still going to give this a chance. DC won't be out of the woods until after this releases. Make no mistake about it, it doesn't matter how Legacy does, an underwhelming Batman will sink this thing faster than the titanic. It already happened once with the Schumacher duology.
JFerguson - 2/21/2024, 1:40 PM
@MCUKnight11 - then happened twice with BvS
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 1:51 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I don't think WB is going to make any decisions regarding this movie until after Legacy releases and they see its box office results. They're not going to take a risk damaging the IP again so soon after BVS, especially after just getting it back on track with Matt Reeves. In fact, I'm willing to bet this movie doesn't happen until after his trilogy wraps up. As for Schumacher, Batman Forever was a very successful movie, far more so than Batman Returns. He got the franchise back on track, they just [frick]ed it up again with Batman & Robin.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/21/2024, 1:41 PM
Flash was OK but compared to the Flashpoint storyline that it clearly took influence from it was pretty forgettable. I'm not gonna write the dude off yet for one mid movie.
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 1:44 PM
DCEU movies were making less than $400 million BEFORE Gunn announced he was taking over and rebooting the universe. As for this yahoo, he's off the project, there's no doubt about it.
harryba11zack - 2/21/2024, 1:47 PM
I'd prefer someone else with a more visual style.
Spawnnn - 2/21/2024, 1:52 PM
@harryba11zack - Zack Snyder.
harryba11zack - 2/21/2024, 2:14 PM
@Spawnnn - I wouldn't mind if zack came back, just as long as he wasn't near the writing room. He still gave us the closest comic book batsuit and the best batman fight scene.
Forthas - 2/21/2024, 1:51 PM
The question is why is he still attached to direct The DCU's Brave and the Bold Batman movie? In fact why is there a Brave and the Bold Batman movie?
Spawnnn - 2/21/2024, 1:53 PM
@Forthas - I think its the best thing to do to start with an older Batman and the Batfamily, since there is already an young Reeves Batman.
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 1:55 PM
@Forthas - He's not, trust me on that. He was likely off the project a couple of weeks after the flash's box office results came in. Reeves has a show releasing later this year, and a movie next year. He's working on an Arkham project for Gunn, so they're likely just going to hope people forget about the brave and the bold. I honestly don't see it happening with Reeves doing so much Batman for both his universe and the DCU.
OmegaEffect - 2/21/2024, 2:07 PM
@Spawnnn - reeves batman is not the definitive batman i was hoping for.
HashTagSwagg - 2/21/2024, 1:52 PM
I like the first It film but but at the end of the day, he had Keaton Batman and did nothing with him. Find someone else who isn't so reliant on cartoon special effects.
Shinzo - 2/21/2024, 1:57 PM
To give him the benefit of the doubt, it isn't his fault that the Ezra Miller Flash movie was trash, he had everything working against him from the awful casting to the awful snyderverse costume designs to the awful Geoff Johns dead mom origin retcon to the awful Flashpoint story... Muschetti is the one who got to leave the least amount of imprint. May as well give him a chance and a bit more leeway over casting and story and costumes and so on this time...with the guiding hands of James Gunn, of course.
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 2:03 PM
@Shinzo - They can give him a chance with a smaller property, not Batman. That's literally the glue holding their brand together.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/21/2024, 1:58 PM
Yikes. That's a huge fail 😳
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 2/21/2024, 2:08 PM
I guarantee, this rumor was intended to f*ck with James Gunn.🤣🤣
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 2:12 PM
I still have yet to see The Flash but I’m 50/50 on Muschietti personally since I liked the first It but the second one , not so much…

I am willing to give him a shot though and from what I have seen of his take on Keaton’s Batman , he might atleast give us the most “comic booky” live action take on the character in awhile.



Hope it turns out well!!.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/21/2024, 2:13 PM
Really hope this isnt true. The Flash was awful and IT was decent. Never saw IT 2 but heard it was dogshit. Please find someone more fit to make an important blockbuster that NEEDS to be successful
GhostDog - 2/21/2024, 2:21 PM
The WORST news
DocSpock - 2/21/2024, 2:29 PM

The Flash SUCKED!!

Moosesh!tty must NOT do B&B Batman. How could any sane person let it happen?
Nightwing1015 - 2/21/2024, 2:33 PM
Batman was awesome in The Flash - definitely a highlight. Looking forward to it.
bkmeijer1 - 2/21/2024, 2:37 PM
Why wouldn't he be? Gunn probably picked him for a reason, so doubt he's off the project so soon. The Flash was terrible, but atleast the Batman was cool in it (until he kept dying).

