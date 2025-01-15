SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Ending Features A Big Retcon And Leaves Fans Fuming

Early trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pointed to it being a far cry from the game fans wanted and expected from Batman: Arkham series developers Rocksteady.

However, when it was finally released, not only were the gameplay and live service elements widely criticised but it was the story that proved most controversial. It turned out a game called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featured Task Force X killing the Justice League. That meant the Arkham Batman died brutally at the hands of Harley Quinn, for example.

The game's final ending has now been revealed in the form of a comic book-inspired animatic narrated by Harley Quinn. It's revealed that the Justice League heroes killed by the villains were all clones, with the real Batman returning to take down Brainiac.

The bombs implanted in the heads of the Suicide Squad are disabled, Brainiac is delivered to Amanda Waller, and the team gets to fight another day.

This is a major retcon many feel has rendered the whole concept of the game pointless. The Justice League being "clones all along" doesn't feel overly original and one of the biggest complaints is that Rocksteady didn't even wrap things up with a proper 3D cutscene.

Still, this means the Arkham Batman is still out there somewhere, even if he did technically die in Batman: Arkham Knight's closing moments. It's currently unclear what Rocksteady has planned next after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League bombed.

Check out the final cutscene below.

The terrible storyline of Suicide Squad Kill the Arkhamverse is completed with a 2 minute motion comic that brings Batman back. They couldn't even conclude the game with a 3D cutscene?



This is truly the worst DC video game ever made. Good riddance to this abomination of a game. pic.twitter.com/qfqTIxfOjk — Coby — YouTuber (@slcmof) January 14, 2025

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available to buy on all major platforms.