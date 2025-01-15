SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Ending Features A Big Retcon And Leaves Fans Fuming

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Ending Features A Big Retcon And Leaves Fans Fuming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has finally revealed its ending and, presented in the form of a comic book-inspired cutscene, it addresses the criticisms head-on with a significant retcon...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman: Arkham

Early trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pointed to it being a far cry from the game fans wanted and expected from Batman: Arkham series developers Rocksteady. 

However, when it was finally released, not only were the gameplay and live service elements widely criticised but it was the story that proved most controversial. It turned out a game called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featured Task Force X killing the Justice League. That meant the Arkham Batman died brutally at the hands of Harley Quinn, for example.

The game's final ending has now been revealed in the form of a comic book-inspired animatic narrated by Harley Quinn. It's revealed that the Justice League heroes killed by the villains were all clones, with the real Batman returning to take down Brainiac. 

The bombs implanted in the heads of the Suicide Squad are disabled, Brainiac is delivered to Amanda Waller, and the team gets to fight another day.

This is a major retcon many feel has rendered the whole concept of the game pointless. The Justice League being "clones all along" doesn't feel overly original and one of the biggest complaints is that Rocksteady didn't even wrap things up with a proper 3D cutscene. 

Still, this means the Arkham Batman is still out there somewhere, even if he did technically die in Batman: Arkham Knight's closing moments. It's currently unclear what Rocksteady has planned next after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League bombed. 

Check out the final cutscene below.

From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League.

Play as the Suicide Squad, (Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark), as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. 

Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it. Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available to buy on all major platforms.

UNTIL DAWN First Look Featurette Reveals That The Movie Has Little In Common With The PlayStation Game
Related:

UNTIL DAWN First Look Featurette Reveals That The Movie Has Little In Common With The PlayStation Game
Rocksteady Rumored To Be Working On A New BATMAN Game After SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Flopped
Recommended For You:

Rocksteady Rumored To Be Working On A New BATMAN Game After SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Flopped

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/15/2025, 8:00 AM
"It's revealed that the Justice League heroes killed by the villains were all clones"

User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/15/2025, 8:02 AM
didnt play it. bad reviews.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/15/2025, 8:09 AM
I can't believe they spent 9 years on this. They could've developed an entire new Batman trilogy in that time and made soooooooo much more $$$.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/15/2025, 8:10 AM
Sweet Baby Inc: Kill the Videogame Industry
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/15/2025, 8:10 AM
"It turned out a game called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featured Task Force X killing the Justice League." Such a condescending take, when obviously the biggest problem with the story was that it was set in the same universe of the Arkham games and completely tarnished it.

"even if he did technically die in Batman: Arkham Knight's closing moments" ...no he didn't. It's been confirmed long before this trash game that he survived that explosion.

@JoshWilding Google is your friend, use it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 8:11 AM
Top that marvel
User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/15/2025, 8:16 AM
19 seconds of the cutscene was enough for me.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/15/2025, 8:23 AM
What fans are fuming? Nobody played this game.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder