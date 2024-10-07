Warner Bros. Exec Admits JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX "Didn't Land" As Director Explains Cut Lady Gaga Same-Sex Kiss

A Warner Bros. Discovery executive has commented on Joker: Folie à Deux's dismal opening weekend at the North American box office. We also have comments from Todd Phillips on a cut same-sex kiss...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Joker: Folie à Deux opened in theaters this weekend to overwhelmingly negative reviews and a dismal debut of $40 million, putting it in the same ballpark as Morbius

Analysts will no doubt spend weeks trying to figure out where it all went wrong, as will Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the first major projects greenlit under the current leadership regime, the Joker sequel has proven to be a major misstep for the studio. 

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' President of Domestic Distribution, tells The Wall Street Journal, "The movie didn’t land with audiences the way we wanted it to." He'd later add that this movie was a "deeper dive into mental illness," arguing that some of its core male audience struggled to connect with Lady Gaga.

So, yes, the studio appears to be telling itself that Joker: Folie à Deux flopped because guys don't like serious dramas or women. 

Interestingly, the site adds that the movie's $200 million budget doesn't include marketing costs, so Warner Bros. Discovery's losses on this thing are going to be massive. Despite that, The Wrap reveals, "Insiders at the studio say that while they’re disappointed with how the weekend has unfolded, they stand by the decision to give Phillips free rein to make the sequel that he wanted."

In other news, Entertainment Weekly has shared another excerpt from its interview with filmmaker Todd Phillips and asked why a scene with Lady Gaga kissing a female protestor outside the courthouse isn't in the final cut (we saw that play out in set photos). 

"It had dialogue in it, and, all of a sudden, I wanted it to be more of a music and vibe moment," he explained. "For that moment to have played, it needed dialogue behind it. Meaning, the woman said something, and then Gaga stopped and did this thing, and it just kind of got in the way of the moment."

Other set photos and footage have pointed to Lady Gaga's Lee killing Arthur Fleck in an earlier cut, suggesting the final act might have undergone some significant changes. 

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 11:17 AM

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 10/7/2024, 11:19 AM
@harryba11zack -
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2024, 11:35 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 10/7/2024, 11:17 AM
This movie was created to spite the fans of the first one.

Sheer malice & contempt.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 11:19 AM
@HermanM - first film became too popular for the other side so he had to prove his loyality
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/7/2024, 11:20 AM
@HermanM - Going after people who pay their bills and salaries seems to be a thing in the entertainment industry for some reason.
Spoken
Spoken - 10/7/2024, 11:20 AM
@HermanM - Seriously, what in the [frick] lol
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/7/2024, 11:27 AM
@harryba11zack - That tinfoil hat suits you
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 11:33 AM
@TheyDont - User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/7/2024, 11:19 AM
Land ? the thing crashed and burned.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/7/2024, 11:27 AM
@TheJok3r - It landed in shit
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 11:27 AM
"So, yes, the studio appears to be telling itself that Joker: Folie à Deux flopped because guys don't like serious dramas or women."

I guess people hate Penguin!
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2024, 11:28 AM
Hollywood destroying itself has been very fun to watch over the past 5 years. Couldn’t have happened to a worse group of people.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 10/7/2024, 11:29 AM
@mountainman - WELL said!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 11:29 AM
To be fair , he didn’t say men don’t like serious dramas but yeah them apparently saying the core male audience couldn’t connect to Gaga is odd to say the least lol.

I do appreciate them standing by their director though regardless of the reception rather then interfering with their vision…

That’s how art should be imo , the filmmaker makes something they connect with and hope the audience to whatever extent does the same.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 10/7/2024, 11:30 AM
If they do more stuff like this, keep it to one offs
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/7/2024, 11:43 AM
"they stand by the decision to give Phillips free rein to make the sequel that he wanted."


User Comment Image

