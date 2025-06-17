James Gunn Reveals Whether The DCU Can Utilize The Same Villains As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN Movies

DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn has revealed whether we could see the same villains from Matt Reeves' "Epic Crime Saga" show up in the DCU down the line...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 17, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Though DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn still hasn't 100% confirmed that Matt Reeves' BatVerse, or the "Epic Crime Saga," won't ultimately be folded into the DCU, the filmmaker did recently state that Robert Pattinson was highly unlikely to remain on as the DCU's Dark Knight.

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

"I’ll also say Batman Part II is not canceled," the filmmaker confirmed. "That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled. We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man."

So, assuming DC Studios does forge ahead with Batman: The Brave and the Bold (if it keeps that title), there's a chance we could have two separate Batman franchises running concurrently.

The Batman already introduced several major Batman baddies in The Riddler, The Penguin, The Joker and Catwoman, and some fans have wondered if this might prevent new interpretations of these characters from being utilized in the DCU.

Gunn was asked if there's any agreement between himself and Reeves relating to which Batman villains they can/can't use on Threads, and responded with the following.

Gunn was also asked about tonight's Clayface casting news, and debunked a recent rumor that the project has undergone a significant rewrite.

As for Reeves' sequel, plot rumors continue to swirl. We have heard that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

What do you think? Would you like Robert Pattinson to join David Corenswet and co. in the DCU, or would you prefer to see a different Dark Knight introduced as part of this new shared universe?

movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/17/2025, 4:19 PM
I don’t get the fascination with Pattinson in Gunn’s universe. They wouldn’t mesh in my opinion.
Earleverlasting
Earleverlasting - 6/17/2025, 4:34 PM
Three things I’m tired of seeing actors picking Batman it’s becoming fatiguing . Second, it will be an awe moment to Connect these two worlds with Batman and Superman world’s greatest detective, with the man of steel
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 6/17/2025, 4:35 PM
@movieguy18 - They just don't want Matt Reeves batman to exist period.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/17/2025, 4:53 PM
@BisonScarBlood - considering it was generic and added absolutely nothing unique to the mythology, do you blame them?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 4:49 PM
Interesting , the villain usage like anything else ultimately I guess depends on the story they want to tell which makes sense.

I kinda hope we get more obscure or lesser known villains used like Nobody in the comics who is Morgan Ducard , son of Henri Ducard who was one of the people that trained Bruce…

User Comment Image

I dug that story and it’s fitting thematically for a father and son narrative since it deals with the war between Bruce & Morgan over the past as the latter tries to lure Damian to his side.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 6/17/2025, 4:50 PM
OT: Land of The Lost reboot in development at Legendary and Netflix

https://deadline.com/2025/06/land-of-the-lost-series-reboot-netflix-legendary-1236435368/

