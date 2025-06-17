James Gunn Reveals Whether The DCU Can Utilize The Same Villains As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN Movies

Though DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn still hasn't 100% confirmed that Matt Reeves' BatVerse, or the "Epic Crime Saga," won't ultimately be folded into the DCU, the filmmaker did recently state that Robert Pattinson was highly unlikely to remain on as the DCU's Dark Knight.

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

"I’ll also say Batman Part II is not canceled," the filmmaker confirmed. "That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled. We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man."

So, assuming DC Studios does forge ahead with Batman: The Brave and the Bold (if it keeps that title), there's a chance we could have two separate Batman franchises running concurrently.

The Batman already introduced several major Batman baddies in The Riddler, The Penguin, The Joker and Catwoman, and some fans have wondered if this might prevent new interpretations of these characters from being utilized in the DCU.

Gunn was asked if there's any agreement between himself and Reeves relating to which Batman villains they can/can't use on Threads, and responded with the following.

James Gunn says there's no agreement between him and Matt Reeves where they can't use the same Batman villains.



"Both the Crime Saga and DCU are a part of DC Studios se we of course take everything into account. But there's no die hard rule." pic.twitter.com/pjZAWLBSp1 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 17, 2025

Gunn was also asked about tonight's Clayface casting news, and debunked a recent rumor that the project has undergone a significant rewrite.

James Gunn says that Mike Flanagan’s story will not be changed at all for Clayface. pic.twitter.com/TY6wzZvGdj — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 17, 2025

As for Reeves' sequel, plot rumors continue to swirl. We have heard that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

What do you think? Would you like Robert Pattinson to join David Corenswet and co. in the DCU, or would you prefer to see a different Dark Knight introduced as part of this new shared universe?