James Gunn Unsuccessfully Defends THE BATMAN 2's Delay And Five Year Gap

James Gunn took to his Threads account to defend the delay of the long awaited sequel, but, obviously, fans are still massively disappointed.

By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 29, 2024 04:12 PM EST
On Friday, December 27, 2024, we were given terrible news: The Batman Part II is being delayed by another full year all the way to October of 2027. Naturally, this was incredibly disappointing news for fans of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. This is now the second time The Batman Part II has been delayed. Its original release date was supposed to be October 2025, but was reasonably delayed due to industry strikes and given a new release date of October 2026. Now, it’s been pushed back again. 

I theorized the delay was truly because Robert Pattinson’s Batman was going to be integrated into the DCU, which you can read here, and Gunn has not actually confirmed or denied that theory. There’s been tons of rumors and “confirmations”, but no official word on whether or not the merge is happening. 

Then, it was reported that the movie was delayed because it was going to need a lot more VFX work than its predecessor. Why that is the case is completely unknown. Maybe all those predictions about Mr. Freeze being the villain are true, maybe it’s because Clayface will be in the movie, or maybe it’s something else. Right now, there is no official word. 

Interestingly, on the same day The Batman Part II was delayed, Andy Muschietti said The Brave and the Bold was being delayed. Gunn, the next day, said that, actually, it’s not being delayed. Who knows what’s really going on with all the Batman related chaos.

Now, Gunn has taken to Threads to defend the delay of the movie. These are his comments:

To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3.

Users on Threads pointed out that a lot of these comparisons aren’t quite fair, which were my thoughts exactly. When Alien was made, there were no plans for there to be a sequel. The same goes for Terminator, Incredibles, and Top Gun. These movies all found success and spawned franchises based on that success. Aliens wasn’t even announced until four years after Alien was released. Terminator 2 was announced six years after the first movie was released. Incredibles 2 was announced a whole decade after the first was released. Top Gun took several decades to have a sequel announced. The only two movies he listed that are comparable are the Guardians films and Avatar, but Gunn was fired between the two Guardians movies and managed to get the sequel out in a six year time gap.

The Batman was obviously written with the intention of having two movies follow it. The movie left us on a cliffhanger and a sequel was announced very soon after the movie was released. Reeves has even continued the story already with The Penguin. On top of that, it’s a film that’s connected to a massive comic book line and is about, arguably, the most popular character from any story ever. 

Naturally, the response to Gunn’s post was mostly negative. The comparisons he’s making simply aren’t applicable enough to The Batman franchise and its sequel which has also apparently lost its title. Fans are going to react negatively toward the delay of a long awaited movie almost no matter how the delay is defended, but this defence certainly doesn’t seem well thought out.

However, the message that Gunn is trying to relay to everyone makes sense. Gaps in sequels are indeed common. It’s very disappointing news to have a sequel you were excited for get repeatedly delayed, but it’s still better than having an end product that was rushed and, therefore, lacking in quality. What Gunn is trying to say makes sense and is ultimately correct, he just went about delivering the message in an unsuccessful way. There truly isn’t a way to get that message across at this point without backlash from fans. The wound just has to heal with time. 

What do you think about all the fuss around the delay? Do you think it’s to integrate The Batman into the DCU? Could Gunn have gone about this better? Let me know!

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 12/29/2024, 4:11 PM
....sigh
MikeyL
MikeyL - 12/29/2024, 4:12 PM
Hey man, this was posted two days ago. Sorry, but you’re late and this will probably get removed so it’s not double posted
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/29/2024, 4:40 PM
@MikeyL - Yeah, that was covered as news. This one is an editorial
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 12/29/2024, 4:13 PM
Seems like he was successful
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/29/2024, 4:16 PM
Gunn needs to get off twitter and focus on his job.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/29/2024, 4:16 PM
Zero interest in a Batman movie that may come out in almost 3 years.

Who says that the director won't need another delay?

The sensible thing to do is:
Hire another writer known for solid scripts and if that is finished, hire another director.
While 2026 is okay, 2027 isn't.
Fantastic Four was made in a year.
lord22
lord22 - 12/29/2024, 4:22 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - "Hire another writer known for solid scripts" chris terrio won a oscar let hire this guy.

"hire another director" i heard zack snyder is availiable
folieaturd
folieaturd - 12/29/2024, 4:21 PM
We know you love attention, Mr Gunn, but stop feeding the trolls and haters on social media and take some time off
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/29/2024, 4:22 PM
I can't even joke that this dude is a new a Josh personality anymore because he actually makes Josh feel like a journalist.

"What Gunn is trying to say makes sense and is ultimately correct, he just went about delivering the message in an unsuccessful way.There truly isn’t a way to get that message across at this point without backlash from fans. The wound just has to heal with time."


Fantastic analysis, Chandler. As always
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/29/2024, 4:22 PM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/29/2024, 4:25 PM
6 years between Guardians Vol 2. And 3 isn't really a justification considering Infinity War, Endgame, and Love & Thunder were continuing the story of the Guardians that led into Vol 3.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/29/2024, 4:41 PM
@SonOfAGif - That's a good point, I didn't even think of that.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/29/2024, 4:34 PM
If I have to wait 6 years for One punch man to be good I can wait for Batman. If anything this is teaching the culture to embrace a little delayed gratification
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/29/2024, 4:39 PM
Stop editorializing
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/29/2024, 4:40 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - But it's my favorite
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 12/29/2024, 4:43 PM
Wayne: [looks at camera] Do we have to put up with this? I mean, can't we get a better actor? I know it's a small part, but I think we can do better than this.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/29/2024, 4:45 PM
Good God, this man cannot shut up. For those of you who keep saying you enjoy he engages fans, well this is problem. He engages and makes it worse.

For [frick]s sake James, let the movies do the talking.

For [frick]s sake, stop [frick]ing engaging
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/29/2024, 4:46 PM
Most of those movies weren’t even meant to have sequels, and like someone else mentioned here his Guardians movies don’t count since other MCU movies were continuing the Guardians story.

And plus those movies he mentioned are also a bit older, movies nowadays pump sequels every 2 to 3 years.

Yes quality matters. So take all the time you need , but I think this is a dumb justification.


Also we live in an era where people want things fast and now.
So it is what it is.


With movies I think it’s okay to take their time, except if the main arrows are getting too old to play the parts.

But with tv shows and series I think taking longer than 2 years is just stupid (Looking at you Stranger Things and House of Dragon 👀)
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/29/2024, 4:46 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Main actors lol **

