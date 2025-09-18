Matt Reeves Says THE BATMAN II Is A Bruce Wayne Story; Will Feature A Villain That's "Never Really Been Done"

Matt Reeves Says THE BATMAN II Is A Bruce Wayne Story; Will Feature A Villain That's &quot;Never Really Been Done&quot;

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has revealed new details about his plans for The Batman Part II, teasing a very personal Bruce Wayne story and a villain who hasn't been seen on screen before. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Batman Part II is slated to begin production next April, and writer/director Matt Reeves has now shed new light on his and co-writer Mattson Tomlin's plans for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

Talking to Josh Horowitz at the Emmys last Sunday, Reeves revealed that The Batman sequel will be a Bruce Wayne story. As for the villain, it seems they'll have close ties to the billionaire, with the filmmaker strongly hinting they will be connected to Bruce's past. 

Interestingly, Reeves also said that the villain is one that's "never really been done in a movie before" (lending a lot of weight to those Hush theories). 

"Well, it's funny, because I had a lot of ideas, and then Mattson Tomlin, who is my writing partner, we began the process of this by doing another deep dive into the comics, exploring the ideas that I'd had, and he gave me some of the ideas he'd had," he shared. "We sat together and watched a lot of movies, honestly. Not all movies are from the realm of Gotham."

"Just to explore where this story...I knew with the way [The Batman] ended, it was leaving us on the precipice. Also, the way events happen in [The Penguin]," Reeves continued. "There is an exploration to be had, and one of the explorations for me was to do something that pushes even further into the character of Bruce Wayne."

"The first story is so much about The Batman. I always wanted in the movies, and let's say we get to make three—I have no idea—that I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character. A lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, then you start telling the rogues' gallery story and that character's arc.

I never wanted to lose Rob at the centre of these stories, so that is what we really set our aim on." he added, "Picking the right villain that digs into what that does and goes into his past and his life, that was what drove that discussion. We're super excited about it, and I will say, it's never really been done in a movie before."

There were Easter Eggs in The Batman pointing to Hush being Part II's villain, though The Court of Owls also fit the bill. It's about time we see someone other than The Joker, Two-Face, or The Riddler on screen, so Reeves' plans to shake things up will be welcomed. 

While production isn't set to begin on The Batman Part II until next year, chances are we'll start getting casting news in the coming months. Whether that will reveal who is playing who is another matter, of course, as we're still over two years away from seeing this movie in theaters.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 9/18/2025, 5:36 AM
gotta be hush
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/18/2025, 5:38 AM
Gunn made them do Condiment King.

/s
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/18/2025, 5:42 AM
Court of Owls or Hush. Reeves could make Hush work by virtue of being a better writer than Loeb.
Batarangtosser
Batarangtosser - 9/18/2025, 5:45 AM
Since it’s a Bruce Wayne story I’m hoping for Hugo Strange. Hush would be cool too. Hell, both would be nice.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/18/2025, 5:53 AM
Hush and Hugo Strange, just like we had The Riddler and The Penguin in the first one.
Now it seem some personal and mental situation, so those two fits.

