THE BATMAN PART II Reportedly Features THE PENGUIN's [SPOILER] In A Significant Role

The Penguin has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, heightening excitement for The Batman Part II. Oz Cobb is expected to play a key role in the sequel, suggesting the villain's show ends with him becoming Gotham City's new Kingpin of Crime.

However, he may not be the only familiar face we see in the movie...and there's now a chance he isn't the guaranteed victor in his war with Sofia Falcone. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "[Cristin Milioti's] Sofia [Falcone] will play a big role in The Batman Part [II]."

Milioti's performance has been praised by everyone, with many arguing that she's stolen the show from the phenomenal Colin Farrell. With that in mind, we're not exactly shocked to learn filmmaker Matt Reeves likely has plans for Selina Kyle's half-sister.

We're expecting the writer/director to keep the focus on Gotham City's underworld - this franchise has been dubbed "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" - and Sofia acting into that is an intriguing prospect.

Plot details for The Batman Part II are few and far between and there's currently no official word on who the lead villain will be in the Dark Knight's next solo outing.

"I think it's [revenge, justice, and power], for sure and just like years of things building up and feeling, even if it's in a sinister way, free for the first time maybe ever," Milioti recently said when asked about Sofia's main driving force. "I also think there's a real bottomlessness to her. I don't know she'll heal what happened."

"I think that that's something that we also see when people sort of pursue power with such vigor. Kind of asking, well, What are you? What do you think that's going to do for you?" she continued. "That's also why I like this universe too. Everyone you know - Batman, his villains—are all in pursuit of healing something by gaining power and excreting their version of justice. It's interesting."

Asked at New York Comic Con whether we've seen the last of Sofia after The Penguin, Milioti responded, "I hope not, because I love her. I also would have a laser pointer on my head if I say anything but I love her and I selfishly hope not, you know?"

We've seen The Penguin in its entirety and while we can't say too much right now due to embargo restrictions, the scooper may not be off the mark with this latest claim.

The first five episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max. A promo for next week's episode has also been released which you can watch in the player below.