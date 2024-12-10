THE BATMAN PART II Reportedly Still On Track To Shoot Summer 2025, But Could See A Release Date Change

Due to a lack of official updates on The Batman - Part II over the past while, there's been some concern that the highly-anticipated sequel could soon face another delay. Director Matt Reeves and others involved with the project have assured fans that things are still on track for a 2025 shoot, but a recent report told a slightly diffrent story.

In their coverage of star Robert Pattinson joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie, THR noted that the actor "is due to return to Batman for Matt Reeves’ sequel and there was hope that it could shoot sometime next year. Those hopes remain in place but nothing is close to being planned."

In his latest newsletter, Jeff Sneider mentions that The Batman Part II is on track to begin shooting late spring/early summer of next year, and is still set to release in theaters in October 2026... for now.

Sneider has heard from "multiple sources" that this will likely change.

I also said I’ve heard from multiple sources that it will likely move. As of now, it hasn’t. But if I were a betting man… https://t.co/NnmohXkK1c — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) December 10, 2024

Sneider has also heard that James Gunn recently cancelled a couple of DC projects, but these were most likely from the pre-DCU era (Constantine 2 and J.J. Abrams' Superman movie, if we had to guess).

Co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently stated that cameras are set to begin rolling in 2025, and his comments suggested that the sequel will be worth the wait.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told ScreenRant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Plot details are still under wraps, but everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from the Penguin. We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced.

If you've seen The Batman, you'll likely have noticed that the groundwork is actually laid for the introduction of Hush. At one point, The Riddler exposes some dark secrets, revealing that Thomas Wayne played a part in the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. While this could just be a coincidence, the word "hush" even flashes up on the screen at one point.

This was probably just a little Easter egg for fans at the time, but that doesn't mean Reeves couldn't have decided to go with Hush as the main antagonist of The Batman - Part II since.

As for Robin, several different sources have now reported that Grayson will debut in the sequel, so we'd say there is likely something to it. Details are few and far between, but we have heard that this latest take on The Boy Wonder will be a teenager (possibly as young as thirteen).

The events of The Penguin spin-off have set up at least some of the story. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," which was later revealed to be the filmmaker's official name for this universe. He has also confirmed (in a roundabout way) that the movie will have a winter setting.