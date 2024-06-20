THE PENGUIN Trailer And Poster Sees Oz Go To War With The Falcones In A Flooded Gotham City

Max has just released the second teaser trailer and a new poster for The Penguin. The series will premiere on the streaming platform this September, and this latest sneak peek offers us a better idea of what to expect.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (a.k.a. The Penguin), the eight-episode DC Studios limited series - yes, that's how it's being branded in the press release - continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with the 2022 movie. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centres on the character played by Farrell in the film.

With Gotham City left in ruins by The Riddler's attack, Oz sees his chance to take charge of the late Carmine Falcone's criminal empire. Sal Maroni seems fine with that, though Sofia Falcone is making her own power play and unwilling to let her father's former lackey take over.

Visually, this looks like the continuation of The Batman we were promised and a series which will set the stage for the movie's sequel (where we'd imagine The Penguin will have established himself as Gotham's crimelord).

The now confirmed cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

Check out a new trailer and poster for The Penguin below and stay tuned for more on this one in the coming weeks.

Never underestimate him.



The next chapter in @TheBatman saga from Matt Reeves. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell is #ThePenguin in the new Max Original Series coming this September to Max. pic.twitter.com/Egpu6rd7N6 — Max (@StreamOnMax) June 20, 2024