THE PENGUIN Trailer And Poster Sees Oz Go To War With The Falcones In A Flooded Gotham City

THE PENGUIN Trailer And Poster Sees Oz Go To War With The Falcones In A Flooded Gotham City THE PENGUIN Trailer And Poster Sees Oz Go To War With The Falcones In A Flooded Gotham City

Max has released a new trailer for The Batman spin-off The Penguin, and in the wake of The Riddler's attack on Gotham, Oz makes a play to take control of the flooded city's criminal elements. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2024 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Max has just released the second teaser trailer and a new poster for The Penguin. The series will premiere on the streaming platform this September, and this latest sneak peek offers us a better idea of what to expect. 

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (a.k.a. The Penguin), the eight-episode DC Studios limited series - yes, that's how it's being branded in the press release - continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with the 2022 movie. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centres on the character played by Farrell in the film.

With Gotham City left in ruins by The Riddler's attack, Oz sees his chance to take charge of the late Carmine Falcone's criminal empire. Sal Maroni seems fine with that, though Sofia Falcone is making her own power play and unwilling to let her father's former lackey take over. 

Visually, this looks like the continuation of The Batman we were promised and a series which will set the stage for the movie's sequel (where we'd imagine The Penguin will have established himself as Gotham's crimelord). 

The now confirmed cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

Check out a new trailer and poster for The Penguin below and stay tuned for more on this one in the coming weeks.

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On Rumors THE BATMAN Franchise Is Being Scrapped
Related:

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On Rumors THE BATMAN Franchise Is Being Scrapped
THE BATMAN Spin-Off THE PENGUIN Now Has A Confirmed Premiere Month
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Spin-Off THE PENGUIN Now Has A Confirmed Premiere Month
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/20/2024, 10:02 AM
Yeah, color me interested.

To bad i'm not invested in the Mattverse, it is what it is tho!
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/20/2024, 10:20 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I'm a massive DC fan but Matt's Bat movie tried hard to have an edge and it just wasn't working it was missing something ...was a bit of a boring movie...just wasn't feeling it.Having said that Farrell was the best part of the whole movie...he killed it!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/20/2024, 10:06 AM
Yeah, they’re cooking 😎
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/20/2024, 10:09 AM
he was the only good thing in the film so hopefully this will be good. the stupid camera shots with the high focus blur really needs to die, it doesn't make the shots more arty, it just makes it look cheap and hurts to look at. It ruined the action in the third act of the film.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/20/2024, 10:19 AM
@harryba11zack - I agree...very average movie but Farrell killed his part..he was great!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/20/2024, 10:12 AM
OK, looks good thus far, color me way more interested :D
JayLemle
JayLemle - 6/20/2024, 10:13 AM
Wow! That trailer was awesome. I'll definitely be tuning in.

Somehow... someway... some CBM.com moron will find a way to call this "woke," hahahahaha.
grouch
grouch - 6/20/2024, 10:15 AM
ok
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 6/20/2024, 10:21 AM


User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder