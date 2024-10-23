BLADE May Have Been Delayed (Again) But Marvel Studios Is Rumored To Be Fast-Tracking MIDNIGHT SONS

Despite the fact that Blade has been delayed indefinitely by Marvel Studios, a new rumour suggests Kevin Feige has now turned his attention to fast-tracking a Midnight Sons project. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Oct 23, 2024 05:10 AM EST
There have been rumblings that Marvel Studios is developing a Midnight Sons movie revolving around the MCU's supernatural heroes for several years now

Werewolf by Night opened the door to exploring that corner of this shared world when it introduced us to Jack Russell and Man-Thing, while a few different projects have confirmed the existence of vampires. We also have Agatha All Along, a series delving into witchcraft and one that's potentially going to introduce characters like Mephisto and Death.

Moon Knight is another character who would fit nicely into Midnight Sons, though Blade is arguably the project that's most likely to lay the groundwork for any sort of supernatural team-up. 

Yesterday, we learned that Blade is no longer set to be released next November. With it now undated, it feels like a matter of time before Mahershala Ali leaves the reboot due to "creative differences" or "scheduling issues."

No one wants that to happen, of course, and Daniel Richtman is today reporting that Marvel Studios is speeding up production on Midnight Sons and actively searching for a director. While Blade might still come first, it could make more sense for the Daywalker to assemble a team before taking centre stage in his own solo outing. 

This approach worked for Black Panther as his Captain America: Civil War role led to a massively successful feature that put the spotlight solely on T'Challa. We'll see what happens but there may be hope for Eric Brooks in the MCU after all! 

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons," Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac previously said of potentially joining a Midnight Sons movie. "There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

"So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility."

The Midnight Sons, or Midnight Suns as they're now sometimes known due to the inclusion of female characters, debuted in the early 1990s. Dealing with horror, occult, and supernatural elements, the tile explored a darker corner of the Marvel Universe.

The team typically consists of characters who are involved in battling supernatural threats, including Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, Hannibal King, and Jennifer Kale. 

In the MCU, several characters could make up the Midnight Suns, including Moon Knight, Clea, Black Knight, Agatha Harkness, and Man-Thing. However, with the next Avengers movies fast approaching, it's hard to say whether there will be time to introduce this team before Secret Wars.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

BLADE Has Been Removed From 2025 Release Schedule And Delayed Indefinitely; Three MCU Movies Dated For 2028
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/23/2024, 5:08 AM
The question is less about which Blade-adjacent project is going to take to take the movie's place, and more about whether Ali is still attached.

This needs to be clarified ASAP, if they intend to shut down any ill intent rumors (or in this case reasonable speculations).
AC1
AC1 - 10/23/2024, 5:11 AM
If they're moving forward with Midnight Sons they could introduce Blade in that movie first and then do the solo movie afterwards, wouldn't be the first time they've introduced a new hero to the MCU in a team up movie before spinning them off into a solo film - Spider-Man and Black Panther both debuting in Civil War before getting their solos is a huge exactly of that, even Black Widow getting her solo movie after like a decade of team up appearance.

If they wanna keep Mahershalla Ali in the role and they're still struggling with the solo movie that might be a good work around for the timebeing, especially if Blade kind of acts as the leader of the team.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/23/2024, 5:22 AM
It's a shame they nixed doing Special Presentations after only two of them, both of which were good.

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/23/2024, 5:25 AM
They'll keep snipes for this as it's an ensemble and deal with what comes next post Secret Wars, AKA the movie where they kill off all characters portrayed by actors who won't be returning but will be replaced multiversaly
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/23/2024, 5:27 AM
That makes no [frick]ing sense.


Marvel, slow down.

Wrap up all of your plotlines in a neat bow called Doomsday. Make Secret Wars as epic as it needs to be. Reboot. Slowly.

Impactful movies like an X-Men reboot. An Iron Man reboot. A more serious Thor reboot.

