BLADE May Have Been Delayed (Again) But Marvel Studios Is Rumored To Be Fast-Tracking MIDNIGHT SONS

There have been rumblings that Marvel Studios is developing a Midnight Sons movie revolving around the MCU's supernatural heroes for several years now.

Werewolf by Night opened the door to exploring that corner of this shared world when it introduced us to Jack Russell and Man-Thing, while a few different projects have confirmed the existence of vampires. We also have Agatha All Along, a series delving into witchcraft and one that's potentially going to introduce characters like Mephisto and Death.

Moon Knight is another character who would fit nicely into Midnight Sons, though Blade is arguably the project that's most likely to lay the groundwork for any sort of supernatural team-up.

Yesterday, we learned that Blade is no longer set to be released next November. With it now undated, it feels like a matter of time before Mahershala Ali leaves the reboot due to "creative differences" or "scheduling issues."

No one wants that to happen, of course, and Daniel Richtman is today reporting that Marvel Studios is speeding up production on Midnight Sons and actively searching for a director. While Blade might still come first, it could make more sense for the Daywalker to assemble a team before taking centre stage in his own solo outing.

This approach worked for Black Panther as his Captain America: Civil War role led to a massively successful feature that put the spotlight solely on T'Challa. We'll see what happens but there may be hope for Eric Brooks in the MCU after all!

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons," Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac previously said of potentially joining a Midnight Sons movie. "There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

"So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility."

The Midnight Sons, or Midnight Suns as they're now sometimes known due to the inclusion of female characters, debuted in the early 1990s. Dealing with horror, occult, and supernatural elements, the tile explored a darker corner of the Marvel Universe.

The team typically consists of characters who are involved in battling supernatural threats, including Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, Hannibal King, and Jennifer Kale.

In the MCU, several characters could make up the Midnight Suns, including Moon Knight, Clea, Black Knight, Agatha Harkness, and Man-Thing. However, with the next Avengers movies fast approaching, it's hard to say whether there will be time to introduce this team before Secret Wars.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.