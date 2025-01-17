CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Posters Unleash Red Hulk And Reveal ETERNALS' Tiamut

Several new posters for Captain America: Brave New World have been released today, all of which hype up the fact that tickets are now on sale for this long-awaited sequel to Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

They're all very cool but IMAX's effort might be the best thanks to that epic new shot of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk towering over Anthony Mackie's Captain America.

We'll also give Dolby props because the sight of Sam Wilson flying over Tiamut is undeniably epic...even if that shot of the Celestial appears to have been pulled straight from Eternals. The concept is perhaps better than the execution in that instance.

Regardless, the hype is building for Captain America: Brave New World and these posters come shortly after a new trailer dropped earlier today.

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Check out these new Captain America: Brave New World posters below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.