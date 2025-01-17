CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Posters Unleash Red Hulk And Reveal ETERNALS' Tiamut

Marvel Studios and its theatrical partners have released several new Captain America: Brave New World posters today, showcasing Sam Wilson's Avenger, a rampaging Red Hulk, and the return of Tiamut...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 17, 2025 10:01 AM EST

Several new posters for Captain America: Brave New World have been released today, all of which hype up the fact that tickets are now on sale for this long-awaited sequel to Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

They're all very cool but IMAX's effort might be the best thanks to that epic new shot of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk towering over Anthony Mackie's Captain America. 

We'll also give Dolby props because the sight of Sam Wilson flying over Tiamut is undeniably epic...even if that shot of the Celestial appears to have been pulled straight from Eternals. The concept is perhaps better than the execution in that instance. 

Regardless, the hype is building for Captain America: Brave New World and these posters come shortly after a new trailer dropped earlier today.

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Check out these new Captain America: Brave New World posters below. 

   
In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Sam Wilson Sets Out To Prevent WWIII In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Tickets On Sale Trailer
Sam Wilson Sets Out To Prevent WWIII In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD "Tickets On Sale" Trailer
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Silence Your Phones Promo Teases The President's Red Hulk Transformation
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD "Silence Your Phones" Promo Teases The President's Red Hulk Transformation

AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/17/2025, 10:12 AM
Looking Great and the She-Hulk return to the MCU movies

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/17/2025, 10:18 AM
@AllsGood - Since when She-Hulk returning is a good thing?? lol Hope there are no signs from her in this movie
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/17/2025, 10:22 AM
@Urubrodi - Captain America: Brave New World is a Winter Soldier style movie. Low on jokes and humor. Full of Street Level Action.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/17/2025, 10:30 AM
@AllsGood - you don't know that
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/17/2025, 10:35 AM
@bobevanz - Anthony Mackie said ALL the Hulks are in this movie. Not many Hulks out there.

DUDE It's a Hulk movie.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 10:12 AM
Man, the Red Hulk look menacing.

But I'll leave my excitement till I watch the movie.

After the way, they pussified The Hulk.

My confidence in the way Marvel handles their power character wears thin.

For [frick]s sake
thebamf
thebamf - 1/17/2025, 10:13 AM
Red Hulk looks so freaking good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 10:19 AM
@thebamf - he sure does and I say that as someone who is not a big fan of that character.

Still surreal that Harrison Ford is playing that part!!.

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 1/17/2025, 10:35 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It's amazing how it actually looks like Ford as well.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/17/2025, 10:23 AM
That Fandango and 4DX poster are pretty badass, not gonna lie
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/17/2025, 10:23 AM
Good posters, but I think they would have benefitted from delaying this until a year or so into Trump's second term. Would have probably made more money that way.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 10:28 AM
Honestly , I like all of these posters for the most part….

I’m just glad Tiamut will be addressed in this & such so people on the internet can finally stop saying Marvel hasn’t acknowledged it yet (even though they did somewhat in She Hulk).

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 1/17/2025, 10:30 AM
Cool posters
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/17/2025, 10:30 AM
You can't trick me with a poster
grif
grif - 1/17/2025, 10:35 AM



shit movie

seeing flightrisk

