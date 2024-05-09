CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Shows Cap Suited Up And First Look At Xosha Roquemore's Character

Captain America: Brave New World is less than a year away from hitting theaters and, if we're really lucky, a trailer might be attached to Deadpool & Wolverine later this summer.

In the meantime, a new still from the movie has started doing the rounds on social media - seemingly from Empire - which features Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), director Julius Onah, and Xosha Roquemore's mystery character.

Cap is suited up and appears to be in a war room. As for Roquemore, it's previously been reported that she's playing Leila Taylor. Introduced in 1971 and created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., she was Sam Wilson's girlfriend but faded into obscurity in the early 2000s.

On the page, Leila was a journalist who fought for equal rights and eventually worked for The Daily Bugle. This version looks like she might work for the CIA or be a Secret Service agent, with the latter making the most sense given President Ross' role in Captain America: Brave New World.

It's unclear whether this version of the character will be a love interest as it's previously been rumoured that there could be a spark between Sam and Diamondback.

Talking about working on the movie last year, Mackie said, "It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot 'Winter Soldier' at."

"One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator, and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area," he continued. "So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I’ve been in the MCU."

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography scheduled to take place this summer.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025. Check out that new still in the X post below (via @CineGeekNews).