CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Jude Law "Probably" Wouldn't Do Another Marvel Movie; Suggests His Ideas Were Ignored

When Jude Law joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel's Yon-Rogg, fans had high hopes for the villain. Unfortunately, while the actor delivered a strong performance, Yon-Rogg falls into the category of largely forgettable Marvel Studios bad guys.

The Kree fanatic was ultimately defeated by Carol Danvers, with early plans calling for a post-credits scene revealing he'd been dumped on Sakaar. Instead, his fate was left up in the air, though that left the door open to a possible return.

Talking to GQ, Law was asked if he'd be up for reprising his supervillain role in the MCU.

"Would I do another one? Probably not," he admits. "It was alright. [My character] was a bit dry. I wanted to be a bit funnier. I was hoping to be a bit more of a sort of moustache-twirling villain, and I think I kept coming up with ideas that were not going in this film. And so I just sort of did what I was told."

That doesn't sound like the most enjoyable MCU experience, though Law did lend his voice to the character in What If...? season 2 (where, in fairness, Yon-Rogg was more of a moustache-twirling villain).

These comments echo ones made by the Fantastic Beasts and Skeleton Crew star last month. "I don’t think there was much more they could get out of Yon-Rogg. That, for me, was the height of Marvel," Law said at the time. "It was a really good experience."

"I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humor more. Also, those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber."

He added, "You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, ‘Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?’ You figure it out though."

Released between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel made over $1.1 billion worldwide box office in 2019. However, its sequel, The Marvels, blasted into theaters last November and only grossed $206 million by the end of its run.

Despite that disappointing outcome, Captain Marvel is still expected to be a major player in the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.