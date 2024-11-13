CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Jude Law "Probably" Wouldn't Do Another Marvel Movie; Suggests His Ideas Were Ignored

Captain Marvel and What If...? star Jude Law has admitted he's probably done with the MCU after his ideas for the villainous Yong-Rogg in the 2019 blockbuster were largely ignored. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Source: GQ

When Jude Law joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel's Yon-Rogg, fans had high hopes for the villain. Unfortunately, while the actor delivered a strong performance, Yon-Rogg falls into the category of largely forgettable Marvel Studios bad guys.

The Kree fanatic was ultimately defeated by Carol Danvers, with early plans calling for a post-credits scene revealing he'd been dumped on Sakaar. Instead, his fate was left up in the air, though that left the door open to a possible return. 

Talking to GQ, Law was asked if he'd be up for reprising his supervillain role in the MCU. 

"Would I do another one? Probably not," he admits. "It was alright. [My character] was a bit dry. I wanted to be a bit funnier. I was hoping to be a bit more of a sort of moustache-twirling villain, and I think I kept coming up with ideas that were not going in this film. And so I just sort of did what I was told."

That doesn't sound like the most enjoyable MCU experience, though Law did lend his voice to the character in What If...? season 2 (where, in fairness, Yon-Rogg was more of a moustache-twirling villain). 

These comments echo ones made by the Fantastic Beasts and Skeleton Crew star last month. "I don’t think there was much more they could get out of Yon-Rogg. That, for me, was the height of Marvel," Law said at the time. "It was a really good experience."

"I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humor more. Also, those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber."

He added, "You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, ‘Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?’ You figure it out though."

Released between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel made over $1.1 billion worldwide box office in 2019. However, its sequel, The Marvels, blasted into theaters last November and only grossed $206 million by the end of its run.

Despite that disappointing outcome, Captain Marvel is still expected to be a major player in the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/13/2024, 5:34 AM
He was indeed wasted in that role, but then again most people were in that movie, even Brie Larson herself.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/13/2024, 5:40 AM
Not sure why he wanted to be mustache twirly, but anytime you don’t have a good experience it’s cool to kinda cut ties. You came, you saw, you conquered.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/13/2024, 5:42 AM
There's a long list of actors in the MCU were sadly underutilized or wasted. Heck, you could just start with villains alone before moving on to other characters.
ptick
ptick - 11/13/2024, 5:46 AM
I mean the character was fairly flat but is this the first time a serious actor has been done with Marvel because they didn't let him play the character... *checks notes* ... hokey ENOUGH?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/13/2024, 5:53 AM
Marvel should cast more unknowns for these nothing roles. Save money, less drama
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2024, 6:25 AM
Gotta maintain the acceptable level of mediocrity for the MCU, how dare these actors give their input. Them casting only big names for small roles and upping the humor makes the universe feel more and more like a big budget SNL skit

