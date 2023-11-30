Disney CEO Bob Iger Says THE MARVELS Box Office Woes Are A Result Of A Lack Of Supervision During Filming
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/30/2023, 8:05 AM
I honestly can't even make a decent humorous comment about this movie at this point.

Maybe you guys have anything witty to say? Cuz I'm dry.

Honestly, I wish if this movie was as much of a meme as Morbius was. The jokes about that movie wrote themselves.
Vigor - 11/30/2023, 8:09 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - don't try so hard
Gabimaru - 11/30/2023, 8:18 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - here ya go man
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/30/2023, 8:26 AM
@Gabimaru -
marvel72 - 11/30/2023, 8:26 AM
@Gabimaru -
vectorsigma - 11/30/2023, 8:29 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - i guess it is also Disney's doing in trying to bury this.

I think sony thenselves joined the fray in those Morbius memes that is why it spread
TheManWithoutFear - 11/30/2023, 8:05 AM
Brie looked incredible in every costume they put her in. But I especially liked the old style Binary inspired look.
Vigor - 11/30/2023, 8:08 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - I thought she was getting too slim. But throw on the suit and she looks like a true super hero come to life

Don't get me started on the white tanktop 🍆
Vigor - 11/30/2023, 8:06 AM
Final suit from the prince is superior
vectorsigma - 11/30/2023, 8:19 AM
If they used that suit, it couldve earned a billion
Batmangina - 11/30/2023, 8:20 AM
Meanwhile, The Marvels Box Office is giving serious 'Going Out of Business' vibes...
bobevanz - 11/30/2023, 8:23 AM
Nothing else matters, go now!
?si=AB80IRFqHdKYu9fB
Vigor - 11/30/2023, 8:24 AM
Off topic RE: THUNDERBOLTS from Wyatt Russell who plays US Agent in the movie:


Russell:

>”I have confidence it’s gonna be good. I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right now of things not going so well.”

>”I know Jake so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone’s talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past.”

>”I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.’ And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.”
vectorsigma - 11/30/2023, 8:32 AM
@Vigor - after checking the writer and director, my answer is no

