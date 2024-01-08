THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online

UPDATE: The full list of special features has now been released and, contrary to USA Today's original report, it appears we're getting only four deleted scenes.

FEATURETTES

Entangled – Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on The Marvels with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel’s first ever musical number.

The Production Diaries – Experience the lively, upbeat set of The Marvels as cast and crew recall candid and heartwarming moments, along with hilarious anecdotes.

DELETED SCENES

Captain-in-Residence – Kamala finds herself in Carol's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie.

It's Under Control – Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna.

Space Yoga – Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on.

The Chase – Chaos ensues as Ty-Rone chases Kamala in a tension-filled scene.

GAG REEL

Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Marvels.

AUDIO COMMENTARY

Listen to co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco talk about the film.

The Marvels will go down as Marvel Studios' biggest box office flop, but if you skipped it in theaters, you'll get a second chance to check it out sooner than anticipated.

USA Today has revealed that the latest MCU movie will arrive on Digital platforms starting January 16. It will then hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13, with a Disney+ debut yet to be announced by the House of Mouse (March or April seems likely).

While we don't have a specific list of special features just yet - we'll update as soon as Disney sends out a press release - the site reports that we're getting behind-the-scenes clips, a gag reel, an audio commentary by director Nia DaCosta and special-effects supervisor Tara DeMarco, and five deleted scenes.

One of those has already been released and it features Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) on Aladna as they get used to their new musical surroundings.

The Marvels is thought to have endured relatively significant reshoots and edits, though we're not banking on seeing anything as drastic as an alternate ending on the Blu-ray. After all, Marvel Studios typically keeps content like that under wraps.

On the plus side, at least we'll get to watch that e X citing post-credits scene again...

Miss #TheMarvels in theaters? The latest Marvel superhero adventure hits digital platforms Jan. 16, 4K and Blu-ray Feb. 13. Check out an exclusive deleted scene with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. pic.twitter.com/X1SEN4CLfV — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 8, 2024 In addition to all this goodness, here's a sneak peek at the Walmart #TheMarvels steelbook 4K for all you #physicalmedia types. https://t.co/erc3vvvaAw pic.twitter.com/CGc9kKMTdD — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 8, 2024

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

Will you be checking out The Marvels when it arrives on Digital and Blu-ray?