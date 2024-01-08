THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online

THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online

Marvel Studios has finally revealed when The Marvels will arrive on Digital and Blu-ray, and the first of five deleted scenes has been released which sees the heroes explore more of Aladna. Check ot out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2024 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

UPDATE: The full list of special features has now been released and, contrary to USA Today's original report, it appears we're getting only four deleted scenes.

FEATURETTES

Entangled – Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on The Marvels with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel’s first ever musical number.
The Production Diaries – Experience the lively, upbeat set of The Marvels as cast and crew recall candid and heartwarming moments, along with hilarious anecdotes.

DELETED SCENES

Captain-in-Residence – Kamala finds herself in Carol's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie.
It's Under Control – Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna.
Space Yoga – Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on.
The Chase – Chaos ensues as Ty-Rone chases Kamala in a tension-filled scene.

GAG REEL

Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Marvels.

AUDIO COMMENTARY

Listen to co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco talk about the film.

The Marvels will go down as Marvel Studios' biggest box office flop, but if you skipped it in theaters, you'll get a second chance to check it out sooner than anticipated. 

USA Today has revealed that the latest MCU movie will arrive on Digital platforms starting January 16. It will then hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13, with a Disney+ debut yet to be announced by the House of Mouse (March or April seems likely). 

While we don't have a specific list of special features just yet - we'll update as soon as Disney sends out a press release - the site reports that we're getting behind-the-scenes clips, a gag reel, an audio commentary by director Nia DaCosta and special-effects supervisor Tara DeMarco, and five deleted scenes.

One of those has already been released and it features Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) on Aladna as they get used to their new musical surroundings. 

The Marvels is thought to have endured relatively significant reshoots and edits, though we're not banking on seeing anything as drastic as an alternate ending on the Blu-ray. After all, Marvel Studios typically keeps content like that under wraps. 

On the plus side, at least we'll get to watch that eXciting post-credits scene again...

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

Will you be checking out The Marvels when it arrives on Digital and Blu-ray?

THE MARVELS Sees S.A.B.E.R. Incorrectly(?) Identify Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel As An Inhuman
Related:

THE MARVELS Sees S.A.B.E.R. Incorrectly(?) Identify Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel As An "Inhuman"
THE MARVELS Ends Its Global Box Office Run As Lowest Grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie To Date
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Ends Its Global Box Office Run As Lowest Grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie To Date
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

marvel72 - 1/8/2024, 9:45 AM
Can't see many buying this.
Matador - 1/8/2024, 10:19 AM
@marvel72 - But, but you can get the steelbook at Wal-Mart......
marvel72 - 1/8/2024, 10:22 AM
@Matador - First day purchase for me.
AllsGood - 1/8/2024, 10:24 AM
@marvel72 - But if you're a Disney Plus Subscriber you already have plus some. Based on how fast you respond to all the Disney Plus shows tells me you are.
Mercwitham0uth - 1/8/2024, 9:46 AM
The Marvel's was floptastic.
thereeljoefish - 1/8/2024, 9:50 AM
This movie was actually fun. Idk why it gets so much hate other than not making money. But that’s not the movies fault. It’s marketing and the inconsistent trust with marvel.
thereeljoefish - 1/8/2024, 9:51 AM
@thereeljoefish - I do think marvel needs to get more grounded and gritty. Less “kiddy” feeling. There’s plenty of characters to do that with.
Vigor - 1/8/2024, 9:52 AM
@thereeljoefish - agreed. Keep the fun and kiddy and comedies. But for certain characters. Don't color all characters with a broad brush. But also get gritty. I guess that's what Echo and daredevil are about. Blade too. So perhaps they got the memo. We as fans just have to wait
Urubrodi - 1/8/2024, 10:21 AM
@Vigor - I'd argue though that Captain Marvel as a character is not one that should be thrown in so many silly situations though. Of course she's not a character that requires a level of maturity like Daredevil, Punisher, Blade.. But she's not one that should be joiking around and dressing like a Disney princess singing either. Just my opinion. The movie was decent though, not that good but not horrible either. It's just kinda of unnecessary.
marvel72 - 1/8/2024, 10:24 AM
@thereeljoefish - Fun doesn't equal good.
ClintThaHamster - 1/8/2024, 10:25 AM
@thereeljoefish - "Idk why it gets so much hate"

Buncha CHUDs decided that a film directed by a black woman–starring a black woman, a brown woman and a feminist, no less–could not possibly be good and they started piling on from the jump. It's reductive, but depressingly consistent: It's racism and misogyny, every time.
Vigor - 1/8/2024, 10:26 AM
@Urubrodi - great points. This seems like a disney business decision to disney-princess her out like this, in the hopes she's a runaway success like Elsa. But capt marvel should really have her own civil war moment and that's difficult to do if you make her too stereotypically feminine. She's supposed to be stubborn, not soft. And in the marvels they softened her

I really need to see some of these newer characters interact as the avengers already to make a fair assessment
Vigor - 1/8/2024, 9:50 AM
I'm estimating 2 pages of comments about how big of a flop it was, as if we haven't heard it all before from the same usual suspects

Personally i'm eyeing that Jan 16th date. While i have disney plus and can wait to see it there, I really wanted the wife to see it. I saw the movie solo back when it was out.
Origame - 1/8/2024, 9:52 AM
@Vigor - and of course here you are bashing people for their opinions.

Let me ask you, what do you care if people don't like the movie?
Vigor - 1/8/2024, 9:53 AM
@Origame - I'm not bashing anyone. Just shining a light on them. Shining a light on you actually 🔦
Origame - 1/8/2024, 9:55 AM
@Vigor - ?si=9Tt-s_Vza7xmgNf0
ProfessorWhy - 1/8/2024, 9:57 AM
@Vigor - okay, turn the light away! I've seen enough of @origame forever
Vigor - 1/8/2024, 9:58 AM
@Origame - quite a few people. Many good users have either left this site entirely or have openly stated how this place ain't like how it used to be thanks to the usual suspects. The blight
Origame - 1/8/2024, 10:03 AM
@Vigor - "good users" as in the people like you who insist people are being racist and sexist for not liking the latest sludge from disney. I'm glad they left.
Vigor - 1/8/2024, 10:08 AM
@ProfessorWhy - dude it would make my day if he just logged off for the last time, just like how we ran tyrantbossmedia out of here
Origame - 1/8/2024, 10:15 AM
@Vigor - or how about you block me and the users you don't like already? Ffs, you'll never have to see our comments if they trigger you so bad 🤣
MyCoolYoung - 1/8/2024, 10:20 AM
@Vigor - I just went on ahead and blocked him. No harm no foul lol
Vigor - 1/8/2024, 10:21 AM
@Origame - best suggestion you ever made. I'll seriously consider it
ClintThaHamster - 1/8/2024, 10:24 AM
@Vigor - I recently unblocked him because it seemed like I was missing out on a lot of fun, but no, just the usual shit-stirring troll bullshit. He went back on the block list today.
Origame - 1/8/2024, 10:25 AM
@Vigor - @clintthahamster well get on it you two trolls

?si=WqjSbYznDOpHoT9H
santoanderson - 1/8/2024, 9:57 AM
It was a perfectly satisfactory MCU movie. Very little of it struck me as bad… but nothing was great either. It was a perfect, middle-of-the-road MCU movie. The only thing that made me angry about the film was Disney, seeing the writing on the wall a week before the film released, casually throwing Nia DaCosta under the bus in a performative “Blame her if the movie flops” kinda way.
Urubrodi - 1/8/2024, 10:17 AM
@santoanderson - It's a decent enough movie, fun to pass the time, but very silly. Like the whole singing world, the cats eating everyone, Nick Fury not taking anything seriously and cracking jokes all the time. Sometimes it just becomes too much. But it's not Thor 4 bad.
ObserverIO - 1/8/2024, 9:57 AM
Marvels was a great book. Loved it. Classic graphic novel.
AllsGood - 1/8/2024, 10:11 AM
At least The Marvels has Fresh Tomato 62% and Aquaman: Lost Kingdom has a Rotten Tomato 35%.

TOMATOMETER
350 Reviews

62%

AUDIENCE SCORE

83%
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2024, 10:20 AM
@AllsGood -
marvel72 - 1/8/2024, 10:26 AM
@AllsGood -



Do you need a hug?
KWilly - 1/8/2024, 10:11 AM
Origame - 1/8/2024, 10:16 AM
@KWilly - ...I'll wait.
MyCoolYoung - 1/8/2024, 10:23 AM
I feel like with box office down and people having less faith in the MCU led to the marvels downfall. As much as people try and say it’s the worst movie ever, it wasn’t. Marvel needed a winter soldier/Ragnarok of the phase and they gave us an Antman 2 which would’ve been fine for phase 3
IronMan616 - 1/8/2024, 10:25 AM
Deleted scenes? lol, they should've deleted the entire thing.
Origame - 1/8/2024, 10:26 AM
@IronMan616 - from what I've heard, they kinda did 🤣

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder