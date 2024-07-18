DC Comics Reveals First Look At The Absolute Universe's Trinity As Creative Teams Are Officially Revealed

DC Comics Reveals First Look At The Absolute Universe's Trinity As Creative Teams Are Officially Revealed

DC Comics has confirmed plans to launch a new, Ultimate-style DC Universe, sharing artwork, creative teams, and story details along with a first look at the Absolute Universe's Trinity. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2024 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

After months of rumours (and a fair few leaks) about DC Comics launching its own version of Marvel's Ultimate Universe, those plans have finally been confirmed today. 

When the Absolute Power event concludes this October, it will be followed by a DC All In one-shot, co-written by Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder with artwork by Daniel Sampere and Wes Craig. That sets the stage for several ongoing titles to get new creative teams and introduces the Absolute Universe. 

While specific details are being kept under wraps, it sounds like this world was somehow created by Darkseid and is, according to Snyder, a "dangerous, wild new planet" that will be part of "a bigger story that we'll be telling over the course of the next few years."

In the Absolute Universe, the heroes are the underdogs and their world is much darker, meaning, "They have to be tougher, they've got to be more resourceful, they have to shine brighter."

Absolute Batman will be spearheaded by Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

In the main DC Universe continuity, Action Comics, Detective Comics, Titans, Batman and Robin, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and Catwoman are all getting new creative teams designed to serve as jumping-on points for readers. However, those titles are not being rebooted.

"It's been awesome to work with Scott, Daniel, and We on this epic one-shot that shapes the future of the DC Universe," Williamson says. "Personally, it's been exciting, as this bookends the story that started with Death of the Justice League two years ago and begins a brand new chapter for the DC Universe! We've used this moment to create a massive story engine for DC's talented creators to take the ball and run with."

"All In is designed as a line-wide jumping-on point," Snyder, who returns to DC after a four-year absence, adds. "Every book will start a new epic story over the course of the fall: all the books in the main DC Universe, and a whole new line of daring reinventions called the Absolute Universe. DC will have every kind of superhero story you could want: blockbuster, wild, personal, daring, everything, all of it connected by a mega-story that starts in DC All In Special #1."

A broken world where Darkseid rules spearheaded by Scott Snyder? The (new) SnyderVerse lives! 

You can learn more about DC Comics' Absolute Universe plans in the player below. We also have some new artwork highlighting this reality's Trinity.

GSu-CXx-MW4-AA8hvi
GStmy-R3-WMAA8z-Q8
GStmz-OJWw-AAg-Jht
GStm0-Jc-Xk-AAXfn-R
DC Comics Announces New BATMAN AND ROBIN: YEAR ONE Series From Award-Winning DAREDEVIL Creative Team
Related:

DC Comics Announces New BATMAN AND ROBIN: YEAR ONE Series From Award-Winning DAREDEVIL Creative Team
ABSOLUTE BATMAN Artwork And Details Showcases DC Comics' Rebooted, Hulking Dark Knight
Recommended For You:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN Artwork And Details Showcases DC Comics' Rebooted, Hulking Dark Knight
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/18/2024, 5:16 AM
Man, Aaron is such a mediocre writer, was hoping Al Ewing on Superman but rumor is he's handling Green Lantern, which is absolutely in his corner and his forte, so hyped!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 5:25 AM
They look evil

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/18/2024, 5:41 AM
Snyderversesque. Dislike
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 7/18/2024, 6:33 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Well it is written by Scott Snyder so technically?
feedonatreefrog
feedonatreefrog - 7/18/2024, 5:48 AM
This looks metal AF.

Not my usual DC taste but color me interested

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder