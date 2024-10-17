Doctor Doom Steals Christmas In First Look At Marvel Comics' MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH

This December, Marvel Comics will help get us into the holiday spirit with a new one-shot: Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish. In the great Marvel tradition, we'll behold the many ways our favourite heroes celebrate the season with stories starring the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Spider-Man.

Brought to us by a lineup of acclaimed Marvel talent, these three heartwarming, inspirational, and action-packed stories are suited for any reader to enjoy, making them the perfect gift for the Marvel fans in your life.

Today, you can check out all four covers, including pieces by Luciano Vecchio and Leonardo Romero along with a wraparound homage cover by Lee Garbett and a hidden gem cover from industry legends Gil Kane and John Romita Sr. We've also found a sneak peek at all three tales sitting under the tree.

Here's what's to come in Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish:

First, you're invited to the Fantastic Four's Holiday Party! But when an uninvited guest decides to spread doom instead of cheer, the FF jump into action in this delightful story from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto.

Then, in a tale of Hanukkahs past, Kitty Pryde scrambles to save the day while shopping for gifts for her new teammates—the Uncanny X-Men! Daniel Kibblesmith and Pat Olliffe deliver this X-tra special adventure packed with merry mutant cameos and callbacks to classic X-Men stories!

Can Spider-Man stick to his New Year’s resolution as well as he sticks to walls? Find out as Peter Parker and Miles Morales ring in the New Year as only Spider-Men can in a spectacular tale by Gene Luen Yang and Dylan Burnett.

It's a fun premise and while none of these stories are likely to have an impact on the wider Marvel Universe, that's not necessarily a bad thing (particularly for fans who don't want to end up getting bogged down in complicated continuity).

A holiday special is always a blast, and it's a shame the MCU has only delivered one of them...2022's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.

Check out this first look at Marvel Holiday Tales to Astonish #1 below.

MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH & GENE LUEN YANG

Art by PHIL NOTO, PAT OLLIFFE & DYLAN BURNETT

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Wraparound Homage Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by GIL KANE & JOHN ROMITA SR.

On Sale 12/4