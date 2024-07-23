Kevin Feige On The Possibility Of A Marvel Vs. DC Crossover Movie: "I Think About It Occasionally"

Comic book fans have been wondering about the possibility of a crossover movie featuring characters from the Marvel and DC Cinematic Universes for many years, but it's never been something that actually seemed like a real prospect.

There's still a very slim chance it'll ever happen, but with both franchises now exploring alternate realities via the Multiverse and DC's Elseworlds projects, is there any possibility that we could see this massive event down the line?

Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has addressed the notion in the past, and during a new interview with Collider, he admitted that it is something he does think about from time to time.

"I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it," Feige said when pressed if he's ever given any serious consideration to the crossover. "I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, ‘Never! We'd never be able to do that.’ We'll never say never, but no, no plans. I've seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he's focusing on that. We're focusing on [Deadpool and Wolverine]."

Even if both studio could work out some sort of short-term deal to develop a movie featuring their top heroes and villains, is Marvel Vs. DC really something fans would be interested in, or would it seem too gimmicky? Let us know in the comments section down below.

