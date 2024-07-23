Kevin Feige On The Possibility Of A Marvel Vs. DC Crossover Movie: "I Think About It Occasionally"

Will we ever see a Marvel/DC crossover? Kevin Feige has weighed in on the possibility yet again, and while he won't rule it out, it sounds like a long shot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Comic book fans have been wondering about the possibility of a crossover movie featuring characters from the Marvel and DC Cinematic Universes for many years, but it's never been something that actually seemed like a real prospect.

There's still a very slim chance it'll ever happen, but with both franchises now exploring alternate realities via the Multiverse and DC's Elseworlds projects, is there any possibility that we could see this massive event down the line?

Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has addressed the notion in the past, and during a new interview with Collider, he admitted that it is something he does think about from time to time.

"I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it," Feige said when pressed if he's ever given any serious consideration to the crossover. "I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, ‘Never! We'd never be able to do that.’ We'll never say never, but no, no plans. I've seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he's focusing on that. We're focusing on [Deadpool and Wolverine]."

Even if both studio could work out some sort of short-term deal to develop a movie featuring their top heroes and villains, is Marvel Vs. DC really something fans would be interested in, or would it seem too gimmicky? Let us know in the comments section down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/23/2024, 10:39 AM
MCU has a dozen in house VS movies to pull off first.....
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/23/2024, 10:41 AM
It would have to be pretty campy. It would take a lot to keep both DC and Marvel fans happy with portrayals and match ups
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/23/2024, 10:57 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Theyd have to lean into the campiness and the gimmick of it all .

I think it would make for a good one-shot type of production. An hour long feature that's just for fun and separate from the connected universes.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2024, 10:42 AM
Synder would a55 kick marvel's a55
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/23/2024, 10:53 AM
@harryba11zack - You do realize the word ass isn't censored right..
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2024, 11:02 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - thats good to know for future use.
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/23/2024, 10:49 AM
Ew. No.
Order66
Order66 - 7/23/2024, 10:50 AM
There would be no stakes and it would be campy as hell. Maybe an animated film but that’s about it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/23/2024, 10:55 AM
@Order66 - Could see Pixar do a Toy Story spinoff take on Marvel v DC :D
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/23/2024, 11:04 AM
The day they make this shit is the day they truly declare all creative bankruptcy
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/23/2024, 11:10 AM
The only way I could see this happening is if they split costs and profits 100% down the middle. I could see Gunn actually writing and directing it though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 11:12 AM
I wouldn’t be opposed to it in the future though only if/when the DCU is firmly established.

User Comment Image

However I don’t see it happening anytime soon and probably WAY down the line.
AC1
AC1 - 7/23/2024, 11:20 AM
Too gimmicky and campy imo
AC1
AC1 - 7/23/2024, 11:21 AM
Unless it was animated in the same vein as Spider-Verse, leaning heavily into the Meta stuff and very stylised
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 11:34 AM
@AC1 - I would prefer animated too probably
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/23/2024, 11:25 AM
Pretty terrible idea. I'm not holding my breath, but I really wish they would stop trying to make every superhero movie a blockbuster, and make some cheaper, street level story/ character driven films
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/23/2024, 11:25 AM
DC already got mopped by the Dynasty at the box office

we not tryna see that on screen lol

keep that bullshit for the cw and the franchise who ain’t reached 800m WW in years 😂
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 11:26 AM
I try not to sexualize these things too much, but reading all that I got a boner so big it went 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 IGNITION and took off into outer space to search for new life and new civilizations.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 11:33 AM
OMGodzilla I just read all the comments above mine. You guys are JADED.

MFing Kevin Feige talks about a Marvel/DC crossover with James Gunn and you're like nah...smh

Nah, too commercial, what would happen.

Glad none of you said this when they were talking about Avengers or Infinity War/Endgame.

Or y'know the Marvel Vs DC comics, Amalgam and the excellent JLA/Avengers.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/23/2024, 11:44 AM
@ObserverIO - agreed. It might be campy, cashgrabbing and gimmicky, but I trust Feige and Gunn can make something good out if it (and hopefully soon).

Captain America, Namor, Human Torch, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman enter the public domain next decade, and you know there'll be cheap (horror) knock-offs on day one.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/23/2024, 11:39 AM

Everyone that clicked on this stupid never gonna happen article including me just destroyed 5% of their own soul.

