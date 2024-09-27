Mark Millar Says He's Planning Marvel Comics Return For A Project That Is "Way Bigger Than CIVIL WAR"

Mark Millar's Marvel Comics work helped shape the MCU as we know it. The Ultimates was a huge source of inspiration for The Avengers, right down to Captain America's costume, the team lineup, and even Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

Then there's Civil War, the best-selling comic book event which reshaped the Marvel Universe and inspired Captain America: Civil War (let's not forget Old Man Logan's impact on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine either).

In recent years, Millar has focused solely on his Millerworld creator-owned comics and a lucrative deal with Netflix. In 2022, he teased plans for a DC Comics return to tell a new Superman story and recently confirmed he'd spoken to the publisher about a six-part series.

Now, though, it appears the prolific writer is eyeing a long-awaited Marvel Comics return. "I actually met C.B. Cebulski [Marvel Editor-In-Chief] for lunch last week in London," he told wordballoon (via Bleeding Cool). "He was over in London visiting the Fantastic Four [currently filming west of London], and he dropped me a line."

"Marvel and DC had both made an open offer to me years ago and every year, they check in with me and say, do you want to do something? I had an idea when I was in Dubai last year...this Superman story came to me: the beginning, middle, and end of the whole thing. I mentioned it on Twitter a few days later, and Marie Javins [DC Editor-In-Chief] got in touch and said, "If you want to do this, do it.'"

Now, though, Millar says he intends to wait for Superman to enter the public domain and will instead prioritise this mystery Marvel Comics project which, based on what he said in this interview, sounds like another game-changing event.

"I said to CB, I only want to do something at Marvel if I can make it bigger than Civil War or else what's the point? I'm not going to come in and do an Iceman series or something like that. I only want to come in and do something that's going to be bigger than Civil War, and the thing I have is way bigger than Civil War, and Civil War is the biggest-selling graphic novel Marvel's ever had."

"The biggest in history," he added. "I said this is the one thing that could top it and I haven't told him what it is. I'm going to hold off."

We're hoping this pans out because Millar's Marvel work is some of his best. If he is plotting a story even bigger than Civil War, then it could be another story that shakes up the Marvel Universe as we know it...assuming it gets the green light, of course.

Let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section.