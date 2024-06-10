Marvel Comics' DEADPOOL And WOLVERINE Variant Covers Spotlight Unique Dynamic Of Marvel Universe's Best Bubs

With Deadpool on the loose, no one is safe from his insane pranks...especially Wolverine! This July, the Stormbreakers (a group of the publisher's up-and-coming artists) celebrate the Merc With A Mouth and The Best There Is in the latest batch of "Stormbreakers Variant Covers."

Arriving just as Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, these covers spotlight why Deadpool and Wolverine are the ultimate - and most hilarious - superhero team-up in comic books.

Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to our favourite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.

Each of these artists embodies the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today. As the next evolution of the groundbreaking "Marvel's Young Guns" program, "Marvel's Stormbreakers" continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

Marvel Comics is launching a few titles revolving around these two this summer, including Rob Liefeld's final Deadpool comic and Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII.

The variants will adorn Deadpool #4, Wolverine: Deep Cut #1, Avengers #16, X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #3, X-Men: Blood Hunt - Laura Kinney The Wolverine #1, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3, Hellverine #3, and X-Force #1.

While these covers aren't based on their MCU Variants (Marvel Comics has already shared a first look at those), they do a great job of highlighting the unique dynamic between these characters on the page...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.