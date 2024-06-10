Marvel Comics' DEADPOOL And WOLVERINE Variant Covers Spotlight Unique Dynamic Of Marvel Universe's Best Bubs

Marvel Comics' DEADPOOL And WOLVERINE Variant Covers Spotlight Unique Dynamic Of Marvel Universe's Best Bubs Marvel Comics' DEADPOOL And WOLVERINE Variant Covers Spotlight Unique Dynamic Of Marvel Universe's Best Bubs

Marvel Comics has shared some must-see "Stormbreakers Variant Covers" for upcoming monthly titles which put the spotlight on the Marvel Universe's Deadpool and Wolverine...and their love/hate dynamic.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

With Deadpool on the loose, no one is safe from his insane pranks...especially Wolverine! This July, the Stormbreakers (a group of the publisher's up-and-coming artists) celebrate the Merc With A Mouth and The Best There Is in the latest batch of "Stormbreakers Variant Covers."

Arriving just as Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, these covers spotlight why Deadpool and Wolverine are the ultimate - and most hilarious - superhero team-up in comic books. 

Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to our favourite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.

Each of these artists embodies the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today. As the next evolution of the groundbreaking "Marvel's Young Guns" program, "Marvel's Stormbreakers" continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

Marvel Comics is launching a few titles revolving around these two this summer, including Rob Liefeld's final Deadpool comic and Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII. 

The variants will adorn Deadpool #4, Wolverine: Deep Cut #1, Avengers #16, X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #3, X-Men: Blood Hunt - Laura Kinney The Wolverine #1, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3, Hellverine #3, and X-Force #1.

While these covers aren't based on their MCU Variants (Marvel Comics has already shared a first look at those), they do a great job of highlighting the unique dynamic between these characters on the page...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS Comic Book Variant Covers Pit The Xenomorphs Against Marvel's Mightiest Heroes
Related:

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS Comic Book Variant Covers Pit The Xenomorphs Against Marvel's Mightiest Heroes
Marvel Comics' Mightiest Cyborg, DEATHLOK, To Take Center Stage In 50th Anniversary Comic This September
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics' Mightiest Cyborg, DEATHLOK, To Take Center Stage In 50th Anniversary Comic This September
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/10/2024, 11:08 AM
These are pretty great! Wish Wolverine falling out of the airplane had his middle claw out
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2024, 2:02 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - never saw wolverine pop middle claw in comics only movie
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/10/2024, 11:37 AM
The one after Jimbo got me hehehe

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder