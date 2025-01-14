ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 Will See Sam Wilson Captain America Lead A Team Of Villains Against Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom's takeover of the Marvel Universe is here; after becoming Sorcerer Supreme in last summer's Blood Hunt, Victor Von Doom uses his new power to seize control of the entire planet in One World Under Doom, a new Marvel Comics event kicking off next month.

One World Under Doom will impact the status quo of the entire Marvel Universe in exciting tie-in issues with its core saga told across a nine-issue main series written by Ryan North and illustrated by R.B. Silva. The series promises to take us behind the mask as we bear witness to the triumphs and trials of Doom's rule, as well as Earth's Mightiest Heroes' attempts to topple it.

Today, you can get a glimpse at what lies ahead in One World Under Doom #3, on sale in April, where Doom's defeat of the Avengers leads the team to strike an unlikely alliance with a cadre of dangerous supervillains including M.O.D.O.K., Doctor Octopus, Goblin Queen, and more

Here's the official description of what's to come in the issue:

The Avengers have faced Doom. But Earth still needs avenging – and it’s not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge. And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all! But that’s not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him. However, Doom’s mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes...

"This issue features a huge fight - all the heroes (and villains!) versus Doom," North shared. "It was a ton of fun to write, and even more fun to see drawn when R.B. Silva was done with it. And it doesn't go the way you might think, and actually leads to an even BIGGER fight in the next issue!"

"It's got some Doom moments I'm super proud of: how could it not, when you've got characters like M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Octopus trying to take down Doom for their own reasons?" he added.

Check out Ben Harvey's main cover for One World Under Doom #3 alongside a gorgeous variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto below.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

Virgin Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

On Sale 4/23