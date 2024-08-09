ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 First Look Reveals Marvel's New Race-Swapped Ultimate Black Cat

In the new Ultimate Universe, The Maker, a deranged alternate version of Reed Richards, manipulated his way through the timestream to create a world without superheroes. However, when he emerges from captivity in 16 months, he’s in for a rude awakening.

In his absence, superheroes, nations, and young mutants are reclaiming their destiny in four hit titles: Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's Ultimate Black Panther, Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates.

Today, you can get a sneak peek at what's to come in Marvel's new Ultimate line this November. The cover reveals and synopses for November's issues spotlight the debut of the Ultimate Black Cat and the fact she's been race-swapped is already generating discussion among fans.

There's nothing to say this is Felicia Hardy, of course, and even if it is...who cares? There's really no reason not to make this change in an alternate reality and a greater level of diversity and inclusion in comics has been the Marvel Comics ethos from the very beginning.

We also get learn about a showdown between the Ultimates and Hulk; more revelations behind the origin of mutants in the Ultimate Universe; and a strange new ally joining Wakanda in its war against Khonshu's forces.

THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR? A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 11/27

ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK! The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker’s Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads?

ULTIMATES #6

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 11/16

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT? Guest artist David Messina returns as tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin’s Sinister Six?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 11/20

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH! Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And now she must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 11/13