ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 First Look Reveals Marvel's New Race-Swapped Ultimate Black Cat

Marvel Comics has revealed a first look at its November Ultimate titles, and while there are big developments coming for the Ultimates, X-Men, and Black Panther, Spidey is about to meet the Black Cat...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2024 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In the new Ultimate Universe, The Maker, a deranged alternate version of Reed Richards, manipulated his way through the timestream to create a world without superheroes. However, when he emerges from captivity in 16 months, he’s in for a rude awakening.

In his absence, superheroes, nations, and young mutants are reclaiming their destiny in four hit titles: Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's Ultimate Black Panther, Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates.

Today, you can get a sneak peek at what's to come in Marvel's new Ultimate line this November. The cover reveals and synopses for November's issues spotlight the debut of the Ultimate Black Cat and the fact she's been race-swapped is already generating discussion among fans. 

There's nothing to say this is Felicia Hardy, of course, and even if it is...who cares? There's really no reason not to make this change in an alternate reality and a greater level of diversity and inclusion in comics has been the Marvel Comics ethos from the very beginning. 

We also get learn about a showdown between the Ultimates and Hulk; more revelations behind the origin of mutants in the Ultimate Universe; and a strange new ally joining Wakanda in its war against Khonshu's forces. 

ULTBLAP2024010-cover-1

THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR? A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 11/27

ULTMTS2024006-cover

ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK! The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker’s Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads?

ULTIMATES #6
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 11/16

ULTSM2024011-cover

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT? Guest artist David Messina returns as tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin’s Sinister Six?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 11/20

ULTXM2024009-cover

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH! Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And now she must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe! 

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 11/13

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/9/2024, 5:08 PM
That's Zazie's Domino!
User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/9/2024, 5:09 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Gimme dat. Just a bite.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 8/9/2024, 5:08 PM
It’s an alternate reality, I’m down for this change
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/9/2024, 5:09 PM
I wonder if her backstory will also be different as well.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 5:11 PM
Awwwgh [frick] she's sexy.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 5:12 PM
@TheRogue - That being she's barely black cat. Without her white mane, she's basically a diet catwoman
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/9/2024, 6:00 PM
@TheRogue - I do think the lack of white hair is something that's taking away from visual distinction there.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 8/9/2024, 6:12 PM
@dagenspear - I wish that she at least had a white streak on her hair
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/9/2024, 6:20 PM
@DiegoMD - Prefer white hair entirely, but that'd be a reference to it as well.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/9/2024, 5:11 PM
Hulk kind of resembles Thanos. Anyone know what the dot on his forehead is?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/9/2024, 5:28 PM
@Dotanuki - that’s the button for the garage door
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/9/2024, 5:51 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - NEVER ask the Hulk where the garage door is.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/9/2024, 5:11 PM
This is not gonna go over well with the woke mob.
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/9/2024, 5:14 PM
@MCUKnight11 - ...wouldn't they be more likely to support a race lift, at least on paper.

Not really seeing a problem with Felicia Hardy being black.
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/9/2024, 5:13 PM
She looks neat.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/9/2024, 5:14 PM
Cat woman 2.0
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/9/2024, 5:15 PM
Excellent choice! Bring to live action ASAP! 🔥🔥🔥
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/9/2024, 5:45 PM
@YouFlopped - not cliche her being a thief. Maybe she can be a looter to make it more grounded
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/9/2024, 6:20 PM
@WhateverItTakes -

LMFAOOO!
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/9/2024, 5:19 PM
cant wait for the babies start crying about it
they are so weird
grif
grif - 8/9/2024, 5:24 PM
why have the mask and the stuff around thew eyes under it?
hainesy
hainesy - 8/9/2024, 5:24 PM
I wonder is she is Robbie Robertson's daughter? Regardless, I hope Peter doesn't cheat on MJ and have an affair with her. I like that marriage and hope it sticks.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 8/9/2024, 5:27 PM
Why not make Black panther white then? Why is Wakanda a black only country? It's an alternate reality right,who cares? Why does diversity and inclusion only go one way?
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 8/9/2024, 5:34 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Is this a legitimate question? I mean there's an obvious answer, but if I tell you are you just going to argue lol.

Race politics is a very one-sided battle. This is why we laugh at folks who talk about men's rights and white racism. Many fictional characters were created as a way to discuss social topics like racism, so their cultural identity is very important to their character. That's why Black Panther stays black, but no rational person would care if, say, they made Mr. Fantastic Hispanic.
TheFox
TheFox - 8/9/2024, 5:36 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - ... Because diversity and inclusion are meant as an explicit remedy for systemic, centuries-long white supremacy. Obviously.

It doesn't go the other way because white people already dominate popular culture. That's why other people want to be INCLUDED in the first place.

Z
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/9/2024, 5:39 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - It only goes one way? Strange, still seems to me that there is way more inclusion of white character around than there is of anything else.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/9/2024, 5:43 PM
@TheFox - when is enough enough?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/9/2024, 5:44 PM
@TheFox - when will it get to being enough? Can you put a figure on it?
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 8/9/2024, 5:47 PM
@UncleHarm1 - I'm not gonna argue. Why would i?
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 8/9/2024, 5:49 PM
@TheFox - so why not just make new characters?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 5:49 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Cause you'd lose.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 8/9/2024, 5:52 PM
@Apophis71 -its just lazy to just switch a characters race...why not make a whole new character instead of replacing existing ones? It's about replacing one color for another for the sake of whatever....you could create a new character and open a while new world.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 8/9/2024, 5:53 PM
@TheRogue - c
Because I'd lose what? That's not an entire statement.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 5:58 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Eh?
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 8/9/2024, 6:04 PM
@TheRogue - you replied to me and said "Cause I'd lose"
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/9/2024, 6:05 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Because the character is black and is supposed to be black. It's apart of his character. That's why. Now if they made Steve Rogers black in a main timeline of a movie or comic or whatever you might have a point, based on the realism of 1940's having a black man be the poster child for america. But this is a false equivalency to me. I think Black Cat is also a irrelevant thing to take an issue with, especially considering it's in another universe.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/9/2024, 6:09 PM
@WhateverItTakes - You're acting like the non white characters race changed are outnumbering the non race changed characters. It's minor at this point.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 8/9/2024, 6:11 PM
@dagenspear - ok....makes sense. But then why not make Black Cat hispanic. There aren't a ton of hispanic superheroes are there?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/9/2024, 6:17 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - Maybe so. If you want to argue about the idea that they may have used a cheap placement of diversity rather than expanding their diverse-ness, I can see that.
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/9/2024, 5:27 PM
Trigger time 🙄
