Could The SnyderVerse Be Revived Under DC Studios' Multiverse?

The SnyderVerse is most certainly dead. There's no denying that, but the multiverse allows for endless possibilities that could eventually lead to a comeback of sorts for Snyder.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 06, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The SnyderVerse. A very controversial topic. It evokes electronically and physically loud voices both for and against its existence even years after it has very clearly ended. 

Then, Gunn posted a picture with Snyder to his X account.

Naturally, the internet exploded. What could Zack Snyder and James Gunn possibly be doing together? Are they working on a partnership? Is Snyder directing a new movie? Is the whole SnyderVerse returning? The duo, of course, knew exactly what they were doing. Gunn even said so in an interview with ScreenRant.

“I was just talking to Zack as a friend, so we were just hanging out and then we're like, 'Let's take a picture together.' We knew full well what we were doing... We thought it was funny. He thought it was funny, I thought it was funny. And that's it.”

Basically, they were trolling all of us. However, like everyone else, the picture got me thinking. Obviously, Gunn is not going to hand the reins he currently holds over to someone else, especially someone who he essentially replaced, but, if Snyder came back, what could it be for? It’s possible that Snyder could direct a standalone project within the DCU, but then an idea dawned on me. 

Gunn is clearly perfectly fine with green lighting projects that exist outside of the main DCU timeline. The Batman is a prime example as its sequel will likely come out before the DCU’s Batman gets his own movie. Another example is My Adventures With Superman, an animated series set outside the DCU in which Jack Quaid voices the Man of Steel. Another animated series is going to be set in the same universe called My Adventures With Green Lantern about Jessica Cruz, one of the more modern Green Lanterns. It’s unclear if Starfire, another animated series aimed at a younger audience, is going to be set within the DCU, but I’d imagine it won’t be. 

If this many movies and films are being developed as multiverse titles within the DCU, why not the SnyderVerse?

Say what you will about Snyder’s line of DC movies (Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League plus other movies he served as a producer on like Wonder Woman), but most viewers had something to like and dislike about the projects, myself included. Casting in Snyder’s films was either great or horrible. I was a big fan of Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman, but hated Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and thought Ezra Miller was an odd choice for The Flash. I had problems with the way some of the characters were written, like Superman’s lack of hope, but loved others, like Cyborg being the heart of ZSJL. 

Regardless of one’s opinion of Snyder’s DCEU movies, there is definitely a huge audience that would like to see the continuation of the stories he had planned out. The sequel and threequel to Justice League, while there were some strange choices like Batman and Lois Lane having a baby, sounded very intriguing. The Riddler was going to solve the Anti-Life Equation, Themyscira would be destroyed, Superman would succumb to Darkseid, Deathstroke would team up with Batman, Flash, Cyborg, and Mera, Batman would sacrifice himself, and Flash would go back in time to save the world from Darkseid after the Justice League fails to stop him. That sounds like a story I’d definitely want to see. 

A big problem with this is that it would conflict with Gunn’s own slowly developing universe. Afterall, Warner Brothers can’t have the revival of an old universe stepping on the toes of the new one. If Gunn wanted to give Snyder the gratification of finishing his trilogy, it could definitely be done in the form of an animated Max original. I may just be missing things, but I haven’t seen something on Max that I actually wanted to watch since The Penguin. Max’s number of subscribers isn’t bad, but putting out new DC content could get them more. Putting Snyder’s continuation of Justice League on Max would guarantee there is no theatrical competition, and making it an animated feature would further put it in a more niche category than theatrical releases, meaning there would be essentially no competition between universes.

If Gunn and Snyder chose to do this and it was successful, other continuations of the SnyderVerse could come to fruition as well. An animated sequel to Man of Steel would draw lots of attention, and I’m sure it wouldn’t be hard to get Henry Cavill back. A Batman story could be told that continues to use Ben Affleck’s Batman. The story boards and details for this movie were leaked or talked about a while back, and the story involved Deathstroke hunting Batman and Batgirl across Gotham and eventually killing Batgirl. Affleck’s suit was going to be a much more high tech version of the batsuit than past iterations, and the movie was said to be full of action. It may be hard to get Affleck back, except maybe to direct, but the story sounds like it was very cool.

While the flames of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement have all but died out, there are those that definitely would cheer at Snyder’s return in any form, but an equal number that would sneer. Of course, this is all pure speculation just for fun. The most likely scenario is that there are no plans to bring Snyder back and the picture with Gunn and Snyder together was released only so people like me could look too far into it.

What do you think about Snyder finishing his trilogy in the form of animation? Let me know in the comments!

SUPERMAN Test-Screening Rumors Point To Surprise Villains And A Tone Similar To WONDER WOMAN
SUPERMAN Test-Screening Rumors Point To Surprise Villains And A Tone Similar To WONDER WOMAN
Two Years After DC Studios Announced Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters, Is The DCU Already In Trouble?
Two Years After DC Studios Announced "Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters," Is The DCU Already In Trouble?

grif
grif - 3/6/2025, 12:01 PM
i just want that batfleck movie
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/6/2025, 12:44 PM
@grif - I truly thought Afleck could have been the best batman ever. Instead the writing made him awful. Went around telling everyone he was batman ( he's secretive, he should know everyones identity, only superman should know his because of x ray vision) , the whole if there's a 1 percent chance superman could be bad thing (the worlds greatest detective couldn't see superman save the world and lots of people? that wouldn't warrant at least a conversation with the guy before murder mode) , machine gunning down crooks (I can kinda get it but batman has been against guns in the comic for what 80 years) , don't get me started on the Martha thing.

He has the gruff demeanor for batman and a suave demeanor for bruce and looks the part better than anyone in the suit. Just awful writing and direction. BVS really laid a very poor groundwork for him. Snyder is one of the best cinematographers in the industry (way too much slo mo though) but whoever wrote that script and the direction was poorly done.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/6/2025, 12:46 PM
@grif - maybe gunn will bring him back for brave and the bold lol
Havenless
Havenless - 3/6/2025, 12:04 PM
Knew this was some fever dream editorial before I even clicked on it
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/6/2025, 12:04 PM
I’m sure they aren’t going back to that well for live action. But hey, give me a comic series akin to the recent DC Superman 78 or Batman 89 series. I love those universes continuing in comic form. I don’t see why they can’t do a few short runs to finish up the storylines. Justice League ‘21 or something?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/6/2025, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/6/2025, 12:11 PM
If Gunn shits the bed, there's hope but it needs to be the biggest shit Hollywood's ever felt.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/6/2025, 12:52 PM
@HashTagSwagg - marvel's doing a pretty good job of that lately. But even their worst doesn't beat the likes of Madame Web or Kraven.
robbo1701
robbo1701 - 3/6/2025, 12:11 PM
Just let it die already.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 12:15 PM
No
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/6/2025, 12:17 PM
No thanks. The Snyderverse just didn’t resonate with me. The Flash was a huge letdown and cemented my disappointment. I doubt Ezra Miller ever returning is even an option at this point. Same with Ray Fisher.


Funnily enough, out of all the DCEU movies somehow my favorite ended up being Birds of Prey.


User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/6/2025, 12:17 PM
the only people that hate the syder cut are people that hate the syder cut, think about that
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/6/2025, 12:24 PM
Preferably not. Maybe bring it back for Crisis on Infinite Earths as the universe Pariah hails from (and gets destroyed first). But other than that, no thanks
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/6/2025, 12:25 PM
I just want to see that Batman vs Deathstroke movie

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/6/2025, 12:28 PM
Dc is done after 5 projects
Forthas
Forthas - 3/6/2025, 12:34 PM
They should combine Man of Steel with the Dark Knight Trilogy as they should have done 12 years ago. Their next film should be Man of Steel 2 and every future DC film should follow the framework and blueprint established by those two franchises.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
JohnBoyGoodBoy
JohnBoyGoodBoy - 3/6/2025, 12:37 PM
More great content from this guy...
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/6/2025, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 3/6/2025, 12:52 PM
Maybe in a Crisis movie ten years from now. Would be interesting if it tied into the end of Zack Snyders Justice League movie. I also think in ten years, we will be able to make our own movies with AI. Sadly, I have more faith in some future AI continuation that I do with some of these film makers.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/6/2025, 12:57 PM
why not an animated movie?
Latverian
Latverian - 3/6/2025, 12:59 PM
Could it? Sure.

Should it? F#ck no, and f#ck anyone entertaining that thought.

Burn it to crisp, and hang its charred carcass as a cautionary tale.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 12:59 PM
User Comment Image

Granted , I say this as someone who wasn’t much of a fan of the DCEU so there’s that.

Also Gunn has confirmed that Starfore is Elseworlds.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 1:00 PM
User Comment Image

Granted , I say this as someone who wasn’t much of a fan of the DCEU so there’s that.

Also Gunn has confirmed that Starfire is Elseworlds.

