DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Shares SDCC Video Explaining The Logo Choice And Thanking Fans

It was previously announced that DC Studios wouldn't be having an official panel at SDCC this year as James Gunn focused on wrapping up principal photography on Superman and directed several episodes of Peacemaker season 2.

DC Studios co-Chair Peter Safran also chimed in earlier this week, stating that while Superman would be skipping SDCC, there would be plenty of marketing for the film released over the course of the following year.

However, with the release of the first trailer for Creature Commandos, James Gunn has also shared a video [via TikTok] where he explains the reasoning behind the DC Studios logo and also thanks DC fans for their support and patience.

"From our earliest days at DC Studios, my partner Peter Safran and I, have been laser-focused on bringing the traditionally distinct worlds of DC film, TV, animation, and gaming into alignment under a single banner."



"Peter and I knew that we needed one logo, that would bring us all together. We knew that it needed to be something that was immediately recognizable- something that honored the comics, the legendary artists and writers who inspired everything that we do, including our own Jim Lee, of course. Not to mention, the generations of passionate and extraordinary DC fans."



"We needed a logo that honors our past and now signifies our future- ours and yours. Thank you, for your support over the past year and change, I can't wait to show you all that we have in store for you. We promise to put every ounce of our hearts and souls into honoring the legacy of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and of all the DC Comics characters. And I promise that this logo will be a sign of the love, passion, respect and hard work that goes into those creations."



"We knew exactly what we wanted that logo to be from the moment we took charge of DC Studios. If it looks familiar to you, you might very well be a DC fan. Much love to you all and have a wonderful Con."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear, as well.

More recently Pruitt Taylor Vince was cast as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent, while Neva Howell signed on to play Martha 'Ma' Kent.