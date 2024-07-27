DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Shares SDCC Video Explaining The Logo Choice And Thanking Fans

Not only does James Gunn lead DC Studios, he's also directing their first film, Superman and writing and directing Peacemaker season 2.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 27, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

It was previously announced that DC Studios wouldn't be having an official panel at SDCC this year as James Gunn focused on wrapping up principal photography on Superman and directed several episodes of Peacemaker season 2.

DC Studios co-Chair Peter Safran also chimed in earlier this week, stating that while Superman would be skipping SDCC, there would be plenty of marketing for the film released over the course of the following year.

However, with the release of the first trailer for Creature Commandos, James Gunn has also shared a video [via TikTok] where he explains the reasoning behind the DC Studios logo and also thanks DC fans for their support and patience.

@officialjamesgunn DC Studios logo reveal at San Diego Comic-con. #DCStudios ♬ original sound - James Gunn
"From our earliest days at DC Studios, my partner Peter Safran and I, have been laser-focused on bringing the traditionally distinct worlds of DC film, TV, animation, and gaming into alignment under a single banner."

"Peter and I knew that we needed one logo, that would bring us all together. We knew that it needed to be something that was immediately recognizable- something that honored the comics, the legendary artists and writers who inspired everything that we do, including our own Jim Lee, of course. Not to mention, the generations of passionate and extraordinary DC fans."

"We needed a logo that honors our past and now signifies our future- ours and yours. Thank you, for your support over the past year and change, I can't wait to show you all that we have in store for you. We promise to put every ounce of our hearts and souls into honoring the legacy of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and of all the DC Comics characters. And I promise that this logo will be a sign of the love, passion, respect and hard work that goes into those creations."

"We knew exactly what we wanted that logo to be from the moment we took charge of DC Studios. If it looks familiar to you, you might very well be a DC fan. Much love to you all and have a wonderful Con." 

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear, as well.

More recently Pruitt Taylor Vince was cast as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent, while Neva Howell signed on to play Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy Superman is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. 

BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/27/2024, 2:55 PM
I've missed that logo since 2005.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 2:58 PM
I like the logo…

It has a nice old school feel to it and perhaps signals more classic takes on characters which I’m cool with after the Snyderverse (regardless of how i or anyone else felt about it).

It’s also the logo Gunn grew up with so makes sense he would want that aswell.

User Comment Image
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/27/2024, 2:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Man, 2012 was ugly. It looks like its falling apart.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 3:00 PM
@Drace24 - I like the concept of the page turning but the execution didn’t work
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 3:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I like that the 2016 logo was already a kind of return to that more classic logo, but it works so much better to just bring the old one back.
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/27/2024, 3:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh, that's what its supposed to be? It totally looks like a sticker coming off.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 3:13 PM
@Drace24 - I can see that lol
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/27/2024, 2:58 PM
Finally. Not reinventing the wheel all the time but just using what works.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 2:59 PM
The logo definitely is recognizable and reminds me ''the traditionally distinct worlds of DC,'' so I guess job well done. Really look forward to a return to classic DC.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/27/2024, 3:01 PM
Probably my second favorite DC Logo ever, nice!
Fogs
Fogs - 7/27/2024, 3:04 PM
Much better than that weary sticker one.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2024, 3:11 PM
blue logo, try topping that marvel
User Comment Image

