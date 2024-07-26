CREATURE COMMANDOS Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look At The DCU As DC Studios Logo Is Officially Unveiled

During today's "Jim Lee & Friends” panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to a first look at Creature Commandos, the upcoming DC Studios animated series which premieres on Max this December.

President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics Jim Lee also shared a surprise greeting from filmmaker and DC Studios Co-Chair and CEO James Gunn, who wanted the fans in the room to be the first in the world to see an official teaser for the seven-episode series.

Gunn and Lee also unveiled the brand new official logo for DC Studios which pays homage to DC Comics' rich history. We've been waiting over a year and a half for this and it's fair to say it delivers (it will also be used on the publishing side).

This logo was designed by Milton Glaser (who also created the "I Love NY" logo) and used by DC from 1977 to 2005.

Back to that trailer and it introduces Task Force M, a.k.a. "Task Force Monster." Amanda Waller has been barred from using humans by Congress but they said nothing about these creatures!

Creature Commandos clearly has a unique tone and this will be the show that offers a glimpse into what the DCU holds in store for us before Superman is released next summer.

As for how it ties into the wider DCU, we know that Frank Grillo's Rick Flagg Sr. will appear in Superman and Peacemaker season 2. Beyond that, the Waller TV series also reportedly remains in development.

An official logline has also been released which reveals that, "Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails…they’re your last, worst option."

Check out the trailer, and the new DC Studios logo, below.

From executive producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos is the upcoming Max Original animated event series, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which follows Amanda Waller as she forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners.

The series stars Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max this December.