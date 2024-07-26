CREATURE COMMANDOS Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look At The DCU As DC Studios Logo Is Officially Unveiled

The first trailer for Creature Commandos has been revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con and with that comes the official logo for DC Studios! See what’s to come when Task Force Monster assembles in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2024 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

During today's "Jim Lee & Friends” panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to a first look at Creature Commandos, the upcoming DC Studios animated series which premieres on Max this December. 

President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics Jim Lee also shared a surprise greeting from filmmaker and DC Studios Co-Chair and CEO James Gunn, who wanted the fans in the room to be the first in the world to see an official teaser for the seven-episode series. 

Gunn and Lee also unveiled the brand new official logo for DC Studios which pays homage to DC Comics' rich history. We've been waiting over a year and a half for this and it's fair to say it delivers (it will also be used on the publishing side).

This logo was designed by Milton Glaser (who also created the "I Love NY" logo) and used by DC from 1977 to 2005.

Back to that trailer and it introduces Task Force M, a.k.a. "Task Force Monster." Amanda Waller has been barred from using humans by Congress but they said nothing about these creatures! 

Creature Commandos clearly has a unique tone and this will be the show that offers a glimpse into what the DCU holds in store for us before Superman is released next summer.

As for how it ties into the wider DCU, we know that Frank Grillo's Rick Flagg Sr. will appear in Superman and Peacemaker season 2. Beyond that, the Waller TV series also reportedly remains in development. 

An official logline has also been released which reveals that, "Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails…they’re your last, worst option."

Check out the trailer, and the new DC Studios logo, below.

From executive producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos is the upcoming Max Original animated event series, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which follows Amanda Waller as she forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners. 

The series stars Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max this December.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Executive Producer Says Animated Series Will Be First Expression Of James Gunn's DCU
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/26/2024, 6:46 PM
Animation looks pretty good. Tone isn't at all different from his Suicide Squad movie. Weasel is giving off strong "Bill the Cat" vibes
GhostDog
GhostDog - 7/26/2024, 6:46 PM
That logo is clean. Love the simplicity and old school feel.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/26/2024, 6:49 PM
oh, I like that. James Gunn has the "team of bad weirdos" formula down to a science so I trust it will be good.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 7/26/2024, 6:50 PM
This looks fun and I'm diggin the old school DC "Bullet logo" a LOT
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/26/2024, 6:56 PM
That's classic DC logo. It takes me right back to the 80s. Well done!

As far as Creature Commandos, I'm getting

User Comment Image

meets

User Comment Image

vibes.

Which is not a bad thing. I'll check it out... maybe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 6:58 PM
Nice , old school logo!!.

Also the trailer looks fun though very much in a similar mold to Gunn’s previous works in the CBM genre such as TSS ,Guardians or even Peacemaker to an extent…

As luck would have it though , I enjoy a story about a team of misfits so I’m down!!.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/26/2024, 7:01 PM
Honestly, I thought Creature Commandoes was a Sex in the City reunion.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/26/2024, 7:02 PM
On further investigation...these guys are way less terrifying.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/26/2024, 7:04 PM
Old school logo is dope.

Not sure how "unique" this feels though. It's the tone of The Suicide Squad with monsters. I'm still down though. I wonder if this leans more PG-13 or R?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/26/2024, 7:09 PM
Love the OG logo and yeah, just looks more of the same type of stuff we’ve come to expect from Gunn. Essentially Guardians 3.0.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 7/26/2024, 7:19 PM
Damn that was surprisingly good! And didn't feel too similar to SS imo! I'm even more hyped for Superman now...#InGunnWeTrust
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 7/26/2024, 7:21 PM
That logo...

User Comment Image

Also show looks good, if not a little too much like The SS but i'm sure JG can pull it off.

(P.S. I wish Weasel was replaced by a Werewolf because he just looks put of place but that's just me I think WW are cool lol).
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/26/2024, 7:22 PM
The animation looks good, even if this team up isn't the original one. Accidentally stumbled upon some nearly-a-decade ago short clips of the one with the OG members, they were funny.

I noticed Waller's suit in the beginning had some weird stains on it, like blood stains.

The Bride is the character with the best design for me. And I wished we heard more from Frankenstein than just roaring since it's David Harbour voicing him.

The logo is good.

