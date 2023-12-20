Hollywood's Buzzing Over Reports That Warner Bros. And Paramount Are In Early Talks To Merge

Hollywood's Buzzing Over Reports That Warner Bros. And Paramount Are In Early Talks To Merge Hollywood's Buzzing Over Reports That Warner Bros. And Paramount Are In Early Talks To Merge

Somewhere at this moment, a Hollywood writer is dusting off his Star Trek and Green Lantern crossover spec script as Warner Bros. and Paramount are reportedly looking to merge.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 20, 2023 05:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Axios

How is this for late-breaking, end-of-the-year news?

It seems all the A-list talent, industry analysts and agencies in Hollywood are buzzing over the news that Warner Bros. and Paramount are looking to merge. 

Axios was first to report that Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav met with President of Paramount Global Bob Bakish on Tuesday to discuss a potential merger.

Axios' report has been corroborated by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline Hollywood.

Zaslav has also reportedly approached Shari Redstone, the non-executive chairwoman of Paramount Global. The Redstone family are majority shareholders of  CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Showtime Networks, Nickelodeon, MTV and Paramount.

On paper, the merger appears to work for both parties as Warner Bros. Discovery is carrying a ton of debt after Discovery acquired Warner Media from AT&T in Spring 2022.  In contrast, Paramount has a much better debt-to-capital ratio but doesn't have the market capitalization that Warner Bros. Discovery possesses. 

Circling back to Redstone, it seems the family is looking to sell its controlling shares of National Amusement stocks, which gives the family control of the mass media holding company with ties to CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Showtime Networks, Nickelodeon, MTV and Paramount

At this stage, it's unclear if Zaslav is looking to make a deal with Restone if talks with Bakish fall through.

Industry analysts are concerned that the merger would create a new entertainment powerhouse and lower the overall number of films released each year.

Paramount is the home of several high-profile franchises including Star Trek, Mission Impossible, Top Gun and Transformers.

They also possess several high-profile animation film and television series through Nickelodeon.

Warner Bros. is of course, home to DC Studios, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Mad Max and more.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery is legally prevented from entering into any more acquisitions or mergers for two years, following the Warner Bros. Media and Discovery merger. However, that two-year period expires this April.

Of particular interest to the comic book movie fandom is how a potential merger between the two studios could impact the announced DC Studios film and television slate. Warner Bros. is said to be strapped for cash and at this early stage, it's unclear how a merger could affect their purse strings.

There's also the issue of the two studios' streaming apps, Max and Paramount Plus. A merger and combination of the two would give the new company an exceptionally robust library.

News of the potential merger broke after Wall Street closed for the day but industry analysts are eagerly awaiting for the stock market to open tomorrow to gauge how Wall Street reacts.

Do you think Warner Bros. merging with Paramount would be good for the industry? Let us know in the comment section below.

MERRY LITTLE BATMAN Director Mike Roth On His DC Holiday Film, BAT-FAMILY Spinoff Series & More! (Exclusive)
Related:

MERRY LITTLE BATMAN Director Mike Roth On His DC Holiday Film, BAT-FAMILY Spinoff Series & More! (Exclusive)
DC Studios Boss James Gunn Says Lack Of DC Content In 2024 Is Great For Upcoming DCU Reboot
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Says Lack Of DC Content In 2024 Is "Great" For Upcoming DCU Reboot
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
AmazingFILMporg - 12/20/2023, 5:20 PM
Don't do it paramount!!!!!
KWilly - 12/20/2023, 5:25 PM
Finally. We can have the Dexter's Lab and Jimmy Neutron crossover I've been waiting for.
CoHost - 12/20/2023, 5:32 PM
@KWilly - Ed, Edd, n Eddy was gonna be a Nicktoon at one point. I guess it can finally happen.
dracula - 12/20/2023, 5:25 PM
What would they be called

Paramount Warners

Warners Paramount
Himura - 12/20/2023, 5:30 PM
@dracula - Para Brothers
DudeGuy - 12/20/2023, 5:44 PM
@dracula - Mount Warner
mountainman - 12/20/2023, 6:29 PM
@dracula - Warnermount? Para Brothers? Paraner?
kg8817 - 12/20/2023, 6:41 PM
@dracula - They’ll lose Discovery, so it’ll just be Warner Bros Paramount or Warner Bros Viacom.
DrReedRichards - 12/20/2023, 5:27 PM
AmazingFILMporg - 12/20/2023, 5:48 PM
@DrReedRichards -


Not with this 90 day fiancee CEO zaslav. He will cancel any paramount projects being shot or already completed 🤡
DrReedRichards - 12/20/2023, 6:00 PM
@AmazingFILMporg -

Actually it's the possibility of Zaslav being undermined by Paramount that makes me see this as a good thing. He's been a menace for long enough. Let a new board vote the bastard out.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/20/2023, 6:32 PM
@DrReedRichards -


He would be the CEO 💁


He wouldn't give a [frick]😂
DrReedRichards - 12/20/2023, 6:35 PM
@AmazingFILMporg -

I understand why he'd be CEO inn case of WB/D actually buying PM, but would he still maintain his position over both companies in case of an equal percentage merger?

Not doubting, you by the way. I'm legit asking since I've no idea.
L0RDbuckethead - 12/20/2023, 5:28 PM
nice
PartyKiller - 12/20/2023, 5:28 PM
WB has Barbie and Harry Potter. It is irrelevant that they can make DC and Mad Max movies, since those movies can"t make profits.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/20/2023, 5:50 PM
@PartyKiller -


They have the most IP out of every studio but have no idea what to do with it💁.



Disney is in a similar position to buy wb makes them look like geniuses 👮🤡
Surveyor - 12/20/2023, 5:30 PM
Half of Paramount's film slate about to be cancelled and half their upcoming films will end up as tax write-offs knowing WB.
CoHost - 12/20/2023, 5:31 PM
This wouldn't make sense. They both own cable channels and they can't merge with all of that. It'd make more sense if Comcast just buys WBD and sell off CNN.
tmp3 - 12/20/2023, 5:36 PM
The layoffs are gonna be awful :/
GhostDog - 12/20/2023, 6:03 PM
@tmp3 - Zaslav’s internal voice: coward, we have a new studio to cancel films for a tax loophole
TheShellyMan - 12/20/2023, 5:41 PM
I don't get it, but I can see Comcast merging/buying WB.
Bucnastydathird - 12/20/2023, 5:42 PM
Boom goes the dynamite 🧨
TheLight - 12/20/2023, 5:55 PM
@Bucnastydathird - More like a Atomic BOMB.
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/20/2023, 5:42 PM
This is terrible
JustAWaffle - 12/20/2023, 5:45 PM
Nice?
Relativity - 12/20/2023, 5:49 PM
This would basically be a direct competitor to Disney+

Marvel - DC
Star Wars - Star Trek
Pixar - Dreamworks
Disney - Warner Animation/Nick

Hulu - Showtime/HBO

And Dexter’s lab becomes a prequel to Dexter.

This makes more sense than Universal/Comcast or even worse Netflix buying Paramount.
SpiderParker - 12/20/2023, 5:53 PM
How much worse can it get?
TheLight - 12/20/2023, 5:54 PM




For years I've wanted Paramount to obtain the rights to DC for Superman, but good grief not like this.
lazlodaytona - 12/20/2023, 5:56 PM
I have no idea what to think about this or guess what the future holds.
GhostDog - 12/20/2023, 6:01 PM
Warner Bros Discovery employees knowing they may have to change their email addresses again
MrDandy - 12/20/2023, 6:02 PM
Further consolidation of the industry is NOT a good thing.
marvel72 - 12/20/2023, 6:07 PM
Can't be as bad as when Disney purchased Fox and Lucasfilm.
GhostDog - 12/20/2023, 6:09 PM
Hollywood keeps getting smaller
Mercwitham0uth - 12/20/2023, 6:17 PM
Lol WB. What a shitshow.
Izaizaiza - 12/20/2023, 6:17 PM
Uh. [frick] that.
MotherGooseUPus - 12/20/2023, 6:18 PM
This can't be good at all. Only bad will come from this. The layoffs will be wild and the content shrunk. Massive pass and hope it doesn't happen
Forthas - 12/20/2023, 6:18 PM
This is good news as long as Davis Zaslav and James Gunn are given the boot after the merger?
MuadDib - 12/20/2023, 6:21 PM
Disney needs to buy Sonys movie division while all the big dogs are acquiring each other. That brings Spider-Man and his entire library of characters back into the fold of the main MCU, and money can be saved by cutting all those shetty Spider-Man-less films that we all set in Sonys “Spider-Man Universe”

The irony is that Discovery is the weak link, all those brain cell wasting reality shows and garbage channels they own, when movie franchises and comic books is where the real money is.

The sad reality is the reason DC is doing as badly as it is, aside from some bad decisions by directors along the way, is bc corporate executives keep sticking their fingers in the pot, when they know nothing about cooking.

Now we have Gunn and Company who are supposed to be our Kevin the shepherd and will lead us with some clear direction, only for Discovery to be broke. What a total joke.

Someone needs to buy DC and get them some autonomy, in the hopes that it can rise from the ashes and fulfill it huge potential that has been totally squandered up until now.

MasterMix - 12/20/2023, 6:21 PM
Might as well just merge every studio into one big megacorporation
DocSpock - 12/20/2023, 6:22 PM

This just in: Maverick & Goose's dead ghost will now be included in Superman Legacy.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder