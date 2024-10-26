James Gunn Responds To Rumor That Dua Lipa Has Joined The DCU As ZATANNA

James Gunn Responds To Rumor That Dua Lipa Has Joined The DCU As ZATANNA

Dua Lipa seems to be a fan-favorite pick to play Zatanna in the DCU, and a rumor that the singer has actually been cast as the skilled illusionist recently picked up steam online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 26, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

As you may or may not be aware, a rumor that pop singer Dua Lipa has signed on to play Zatanna Zatara in the DCU has been doing the rounds online over the past couple of days and has picked up some steam.

The Grammy Award-winner - who does also have a few acting credits to her name - seems to be a fan-favorite pick to play the DC Comics illusionist, and the rumor claimed that she had signed a 10-year contract with DC Studios.

James Gunn was asked about the rumor on Threads, and, as you might expect, there's no truth to it at all.

News broke that Emerald Fennell (Saltburn, Promising Young Woman) had been hired to pen the script for a Zattana movie back in 2021, but the filmmaker recently confirmed that the version of the movie she was involved with has indeed fallen by the wayside - although she did manage to complete her "reasonably demented" script.

“No, no, it’s not happening. I loved it [though],” Fennell told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "This was something I was working on before [Promising Young Woman]. It was when J.J. Abrams had just arrived at Warner Bros. and was going to reboot the Dark Universe, and they were going to make this kind of dark villain universe or sort of hero/villain universe.”

“I thought he was the coolest, and his team at Robot was so cool and interesting and because I love genre of all kinds. I was definitely interested,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I don’t know a huge about the whole superhero genre; it’s not a genre I naturally gravitate towards, so I’d love to know how does one make [a superhero film] like that, for someone like me who doesn’t know so much and wouldn’t necessarily buy a ticket for that first time around. So it was that kinda thing, and Zatanna was a really, really cool character.”

Interestingly, Fennell revealed that the project was actually scrapped before Gunn and Peter Safran came on board to revamp the franchise.

"I did write it, but it was complicated; you know, the regimes changed; it’s the classic studio stuff. J.J. is incredible, his team is incredible, and I wrote in the end a script that was reasonably demented — in a good way, I think. But in the end, the whole universe got changed. And that’s fine; It was really fun to do in the end. Whether it would have been remotely makeable… that’s the thing, I was only ever slated to write it.”

Zatanna is a character with a lot of potential, so it's a shame things didn't work out. There's a decent chance the magic-wielder will still be introduced in the DCU at some point, however.

Who would you most like to see play Zatanna? Do you have a writer/director in mind if the movie ever does enter development? Woleb nwod tnemmoc a su pord.

James Gunn Says DC Studios' DCU Slate Remains In Development But Warns Some May Not Come To Fruition
Related:

James Gunn Says DC Studios' DCU Slate Remains In Development But Warns Some May Not Come To Fruition
PARADISE LOST Gets Update From James Gunn As Filmmaker Addresses The Importance Of Test Screenings
Recommended For You:

PARADISE LOST Gets Update From James Gunn As Filmmaker Addresses The Importance Of Test Screenings

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/26/2024, 11:11 AM
Okay, I think Gunn is actually telling the truth here this time lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/26/2024, 11:44 AM
@TheLobster - so you believe made up shit over the guy in charge? Lol
Amaru
Amaru - 10/26/2024, 11:48 AM
@TheLobster - I feel like Gunn is usually pretty honest about these types of things but I could be forgetting something.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2024, 11:30 AM
Zatanna would be better served as a MAX series down the road than a film.
Not to be sexist, but the percentage of actual successful women-led superhero films is not great....at all.

Establish her on MAX then let her eventually join in on the big movie team-up at some point. Just my humble opinion.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/26/2024, 11:45 AM
This article doesn't say where the rumor came from, as if it just materialized out of thin air. I'll give you three guesses..
HermanM
HermanM - 10/26/2024, 11:55 AM
She is phenomenally fine so yes please
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 10/26/2024, 12:03 PM
Make it happen though

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder