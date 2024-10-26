As you may or may not be aware, a rumor that pop singer Dua Lipa has signed on to play Zatanna Zatara in the DCU has been doing the rounds online over the past couple of days and has picked up some steam.

The Grammy Award-winner - who does also have a few acting credits to her name - seems to be a fan-favorite pick to play the DC Comics illusionist, and the rumor claimed that she had signed a 10-year contract with DC Studios.

James Gunn was asked about the rumor on Threads, and, as you might expect, there's no truth to it at all.

James Gunn debunks the Dua Lipa 10 year deal with DC Studios.



“Until this moment it was neither of those things but as of now it’s debunked as well. “10 year contract”? Do they think this is the 1930’s? I’m a Dua Lipa fan, but no.” pic.twitter.com/kb4ZbvxnW6 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 26, 2024

News broke that Emerald Fennell (Saltburn, Promising Young Woman) had been hired to pen the script for a Zattana movie back in 2021, but the filmmaker recently confirmed that the version of the movie she was involved with has indeed fallen by the wayside - although she did manage to complete her "reasonably demented" script.

“No, no, it’s not happening. I loved it [though],” Fennell told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "This was something I was working on before [Promising Young Woman]. It was when J.J. Abrams had just arrived at Warner Bros. and was going to reboot the Dark Universe, and they were going to make this kind of dark villain universe or sort of hero/villain universe.”

“I thought he was the coolest, and his team at Robot was so cool and interesting and because I love genre of all kinds. I was definitely interested,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I don’t know a huge about the whole superhero genre; it’s not a genre I naturally gravitate towards, so I’d love to know how does one make [a superhero film] like that, for someone like me who doesn’t know so much and wouldn’t necessarily buy a ticket for that first time around. So it was that kinda thing, and Zatanna was a really, really cool character.”

Interestingly, Fennell revealed that the project was actually scrapped before Gunn and Peter Safran came on board to revamp the franchise.

"I did write it, but it was complicated; you know, the regimes changed; it’s the classic studio stuff. J.J. is incredible, his team is incredible, and I wrote in the end a script that was reasonably demented — in a good way, I think. But in the end, the whole universe got changed. And that’s fine; It was really fun to do in the end. Whether it would have been remotely makeable… that’s the thing, I was only ever slated to write it.”

Zatanna is a character with a lot of potential, so it's a shame things didn't work out. There's a decent chance the magic-wielder will still be introduced in the DCU at some point, however.

Who would you most like to see play Zatanna? Do you have a writer/director in mind if the movie ever does enter development? Woleb nwod tnemmoc a su pord.