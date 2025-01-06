Josh Brolin Prompts Speculation By Sharing Fan-Art Depicting Him As DC Supervillain DARKSEID

Josh Brolin declined an offer to play Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns series, with the part ultimately going to Kyle Chandler. However, rumor has it that the highly in-demand Deadpool 2 actor is still on DC Studios' radar for a different DCU role.

We have no idea which character - if any - the Dune: Part Two star might be interested in playing, but Boss Logic has now shared some fan-art depicting the actor as DC Comics supervillain, Darkseid.

We're not sure how popular a choice this would be after Brolin already played Thanos in the MCU (both characters are generally viewed as being Marvel/DC counterparts), but it seems Brolin himself might just be on board with the idea.

After Boss Logic posted his art to X, Brolin shared the image via his Instagram Stories.

The rumour whispers going around is that #joshbrolin is still in talks for something big in the DCU, Josh and DC have the biggest opportunity to do the funniest thing...... 😂 pic.twitter.com/2GWzYgqqS4 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 5, 2025 Josh Brolin has posted a Darkseid fanart post by @Bosslogic to his Instagram story



The post has the caption “Josh Brolin is still in talks for something big at the DCU”



It seems Josh Brolin has CONFIRMED that he is in negotiations with DC pic.twitter.com/lHxkb9TEOV — DCU HYPE (@DCUHypeGuy) January 6, 2025

Darkseid was originally envisioned as the big bad of the DCEU, and Zack Snyder planned to introduce the character in his Justice League sequel. This never came to pass, but we did catch a glimpse of the incredibly powerful New God in the director's cut of the first film.

Though there are obviously some similarities between Darkseid and Thanos, (the former was actually introduced first), they evolved into very different characters over the years. Whether James Gunn has any plans to debut the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips in the DCU at some point remains to be seen, but if and when it does happen, would it be far enough removed from Brolin's MCU tenure as the Mad Titan for fans to accept him in the role?

Keep in mind that, despite some fans jumping to conclusions, Brolin sharing this artwork doesn't confirm a thing. Even if he is in talks for another DCU role, it doesn't mean it'll be Darkseid!

What do you make of the idea of Josh Brolin playing both Thanos and Darkseid? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.