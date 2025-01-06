Josh Brolin Prompts Speculation By Sharing Fan-Art Depicting Him As DC Supervillain DARKSEID

Josh Brolin Prompts Speculation By Sharing Fan-Art Depicting Him As DC Supervillain DARKSEID

Following a recent rumor that DC Studios is interested in signing Josh Brolin for a future project, the actor has shared some fan-art depicting him as the mighty Darkseid...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 06, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Josh Brolin declined an offer to play Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns series, with the part ultimately going to Kyle Chandler. However, rumor has it that the highly in-demand Deadpool 2 actor is still on DC Studios' radar for a different DCU role.

We have no idea which character - if any - the Dune: Part Two star might be interested in playing, but Boss Logic has now shared some fan-art depicting the actor as DC Comics supervillain, Darkseid.

We're not sure how popular a choice this would be after Brolin already played Thanos in the MCU (both characters are generally viewed as being Marvel/DC counterparts), but it seems Brolin himself might just be on board with the idea.

After Boss Logic posted his art to X, Brolin shared the image via his Instagram Stories.

Darkseid was originally envisioned as the big bad of the DCEU, and Zack Snyder planned to introduce the character in his Justice League sequel. This never came to pass, but we did catch a glimpse of the incredibly powerful New God in the director's cut of the first film.

Though there are obviously some similarities between Darkseid and Thanos, (the former was actually introduced first), they evolved into very different characters over the years. Whether James Gunn has any plans to debut the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips in the DCU at some point remains to be seen, but if and when it does happen, would it be far enough removed from Brolin's MCU tenure as the Mad Titan for fans to accept him in the role?

Keep in mind that, despite some fans jumping to conclusions, Brolin sharing this artwork doesn't confirm a thing. Even if he is in talks for another DCU role, it doesn't mean it'll be Darkseid!

What do you make of the idea of Josh Brolin playing both Thanos and Darkseid? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/6/2025, 12:22 PM
He is destined to play purple nutsacks for the rest of his life...like Bob Dole
Vigor
Vigor - 1/6/2025, 12:22 PM
Just make it happen lol
Vigor
Vigor - 1/6/2025, 12:23 PM
Sometimes the best path forward is the most obvious one
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 1/6/2025, 12:25 PM
I think he'd be a great Darkseid, but I mean, he was already Thanos, it just feels like he'd be retreading a lot of the same turf.
PC04
PC04 - 1/6/2025, 12:25 PM
I mean......kind of weird, no?
Highflyer
Highflyer - 1/6/2025, 12:25 PM
I couldn't think of a worse decision. While you're at it, cast him as the next Apocalypse too.

