Peter Safran's Rumored DC Studios Departure Could Pose A Major Problem For The DCU

A new report claims to shed further light on the big changes happening behind the scenes at Warner Bros. and the possible ramifications of current DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran leaving the DCU behind.

By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Source: The InSneider

Earlier this week, a report from Puck claimed that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is looking to end Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy's stint as Warner Bros. Pictures co-chiefs. 

They've spent an awful lot more than they've made for the studio since taking charge of its film slate, and the frugal Zaslav - who hasn't shied away from scrapping near-completed projects - appears to have reached the end of his tether. 

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran is reportedly a top contender to take over from Luca and Abdy, though that would currently leave James Gunn to run the studio alone.

The InSneider has shared an update today, theorising that Zaslav may be eyeing Safran because he wants out of the DCU. 

"[It] makes zero sense to me," Jeff Sneider started, "unless his DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has become such a control freak that Safran feels like there isn’t much there for him to do over there."

"That could explain why he’d take another position within the studio, which would allow him to work on a greater range of projects outside of comic book movies and TV shows."

"That said, I’m told that the #3 at DC Studios, Chantal Nong, isn’t quite ready to replace Safran in the capacity of co-CEO, nor is she necessarily the right fit alongside Gunn, so while the WB slate may fare better under Safran, DC Studios may ultimately suffer in the long run without him taking on the brunt of business responsibilities for the studio," he concluded. 

Until now, the belief has been that Gunn handles the creative with Safran, a veteran Hollywood producer, managing DC Studios' business operations. 

It seems highly unlikely that Gunn has the time or inclination to become DC Studios' Kevin Feige, especially as that would leave him little to no room to write or direct any new DCU projects. Still, whether Gunn is paired with the inexperienced Nong or another executive, it's bound to have major consequences for this burgeoning franchise. 

The first big test will be Superman; all signs currently point to the movie being a hit - fan response has been positive - but should it underperform, Zaslav may sour on the DC brand and decide that's also not worth sinking any further money into (he didn't shy away from scrapping Batgirl, after all).  

With any luck, the DCU is here to stay. The superhero genre as a whole would benefit from its success, but for now, we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 7:05 AM
See , speculation like that is dangerous because some idiot out there is gonna run with it as fact and use it against Gunn because they have some weird narrative built in their heads against him.

Hell if this is even true then it could not have anything to do with Gunn and moreso as stated , be the ability to work on greater range of projects outside of the DCU?.

Anyway , it would suck to lose Safran so soon as of now since I like the idea of co-heads where one handles the creative while the other handles the business…

Granted they could always hire someone from the outside if they feel they don’t have execs that would be the right fit with Gunn or are too inexperienced so it’s not too big of a deal imo.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/13/2025, 7:10 AM
This goes without saying, Sneider. Everybody inferred that Safran leaving DC Studios would mean there no longer anybody at the wheel. Gunn himself has told us that he is only really the creative captain, he decides where the ship is going but Safran is the one that steers the ship.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/13/2025, 7:10 AM
Not good, right?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/13/2025, 7:11 AM
Well at least Superman looks promising enough.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 3/13/2025, 7:37 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - Sure....
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/13/2025, 7:22 AM
It could also be good for the DCU.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/13/2025, 7:25 AM
Peter Safran heading Warner Brothers studios means the end of Warner Brothers Studios. Not only is he unqualified for the job, but to me it seems like Warner Brothers is unable to attract anyone to the position. If he is hired then to me that would signal the end is near. I don’t think David Zaslav is that stupid as to think Peter Safran could right the ship.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/13/2025, 7:37 AM
@Forthas - HAHA! You are worried about Safran's qualifications when you support the racist practices of DEI? And yes, David Zaslav is incredibly stupid. It is widely known.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/13/2025, 7:44 AM
He may want to leave because things aren't looking good for the DCU's future. Why jump ship before the first movie is even released unless you know something's wrong with it ?

